‘James Franco Presents’ to Dicknose Your TV with Art

On today’s installment of “Is James Franco F*cking with Us?” James Franco announces his new reality show, James Franco Presents (Based on the novel ‘James Franco,’ by James Franco). Premiering on the Ovation network, the show will focus, of course, on Franco’s artistic endeavors. Such as Photoshopping his face on the Mona Lisa and writing “duuuuuh.” Or “Birdshit,” inspired by Chekhov’s “The Seagull.”

From OvationTV:

Delivering an unprecedented look at the fascinating projects and real life adventures of James Franco, James Franco Presents will document his provocative explorations of the world of art. From his gallery exhibits to his students’ films, the innovative series will also provide an exclusive opportunity to hear Mr. Franco’s point of view on his most-personal passion projects, most of which have not been seen by the public.

This week on James Franco presents! Three grad students jack off on a turtle! Followed by a three-hour rumination on Robert Mapplethorpe, filmed upside down with a butt plug!

“This is a show where content dictates form and form dictates content. It is an art show that is an art piece, meaning the show has synched with the rhythms of my life and work,” says James Franco.

“I’ve made you a sandwich out of sandwiches, where not only is the bread and filling made out of more sandwiches, but where the act of eating will itself be a sandwich.”

“Dude, this is just a rock with the letter ‘S’ painted on it.”

“FRANCO!” (*throws smoke bomb, gets driven off in black Towncar*)

Check out James Franco’s special video promo for his new show below. “Masturpiece Theater,” I like to call it.

As always, the only question is, are we making fun of James Franco, or is he making fun of us?

Thousands of hours from James’ personal video library will be showcased on James Franco Presents, including video diaries, footage from his most ambitious art films, and interactions with his heroes from every artistic genre. With an intellectual curiosity as vast as his network of iconic artist friends, the series will expose renowned and respected icons to an entirely new generation.

Ahh, yes, a whole new generation pretending to give a shit about Marina Abramovic. What a magical world that would be.