James Franco to teach slam poetry at NYU or something

In addition to his class “Editing James Franco with James Franco” at Columbia College, getting his PhD in English at Yale (but no longer producing a student-run musical), staging real gang fights with Harmony Korine, becoming the next Perez Hilton, screening a 12-hour movie cut from a 90-minute movie, and God knows what else, James Franco has agreed to teach a graduate film course at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, on the subject of adapting poems into short films. Or as I like to call it, “Pixie Dust for the Modern Wood Nymph.”
Franco will start teaching a third-year graduate class on directing at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. A maximum of 12 students will be able to register for the course on adapting poetry into short films.
Oh, you’re only a first-year film student? Sorry, filming naked mens’ flopping penises while they play basketball is limited to upperclassmen. Until you understand shutter speeds and depths of field, you’re just going to waste miles of film stock on blurry dicks, and everyone will laugh at you. And that’s Professor Dicknose to you.
The 32-year-old actor and director is expecting his own MFA in film production from the school in May. “He’s here to teach because he really knows something about directing that he can share with our students,” John Tintori, chair of the graduate film program at Tisch, told the Post. “He’s incredibly prolific, and that comes from a real work ethic – and that’s another thing to impart to our students.” [THR]
Wait, you mean I can spend $46 grand a year to learn a useless skill from one of my classmates while living in the most expensive city in the country? That sounds awesome. They should change the name of this class to “F-ck You, Dad.”
I attended the Late Show taping yesterday and he was the guest (airs Friday). It was a good interview, Franco seemed mildly annoyed at first because Dave only wants to talk about the Oscar bombing and 127 Hours. Anyway, he said when he’s done getting all of his masters degrees he’s going to get his PHD in English. Doctor Franco. I still feel like this is all a joke on us somehow.
James Franco half-assed a MFA at Columbia, half the time NOT showing up to class and sending his assistant, then graduated a year early, meaning he didn’t do his thesis. But that’s cool because he’s James Franco. Then he got to go to Yale, where he might have received his doctorate, but mocked everyone who actually puts in the full amount of work to get a doctorate. Same at Columbia. The guy isn’t a real scholar. He’s a hot famous idiot with a lot of money, collecting degrees, not actually doing the full work, or getting the full experience. NYU hiring him is no better than Rutgers using $32,000 in student fees to pay for Snooki to come speak at the school.
I never had any classes with Franco at Columbia, nor can I confirm his graduate status, but as far as his thesis is concerned, he did publish a book of short stories, which would’ve been more than sufficient for a thesis requirement in the fiction MFA program.
Whether or not those short stories were as deep and fulfilling as dog turds is another matter.