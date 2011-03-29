James Franco to teach slam poetry at NYU or something

In addition to his class “Editing James Franco with James Franco” at Columbia College, getting his PhD in English at Yale (but no longer producing a student-run musical), staging real gang fights with Harmony Korine, becoming the next Perez Hilton, screening a 12-hour movie cut from a 90-minute movie, and God knows what else, James Franco has agreed to teach a graduate film course at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, on the subject of adapting poems into short films. Or as I like to call it, “Pixie Dust for the Modern Wood Nymph.”

Franco will start teaching a third-year graduate class on directing at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. A maximum of 12 students will be able to register for the course on adapting poetry into short films.

Oh, you’re only a first-year film student? Sorry, filming naked mens’ flopping penises while they play basketball is limited to upperclassmen. Until you understand shutter speeds and depths of field, you’re just going to waste miles of film stock on blurry dicks, and everyone will laugh at you. And that’s Professor Dicknose to you.

The 32-year-old actor and director is expecting his own MFA in film production from the school in May. “He’s here to teach because he really knows something about directing that he can share with our students,” John Tintori, chair of the graduate film program at Tisch, told the Post. “He’s incredibly prolific, and that comes from a real work ethic – and that’s another thing to impart to our students.” [THR]

Wait, you mean I can spend $46 grand a year to learn a useless skill from one of my classmates while living in the most expensive city in the country? That sounds awesome. They should change the name of this class to “F-ck You, Dad.”