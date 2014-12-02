Jason Statham Is Getting Plenty Of Revenge In The Trailer For ‘Wild Card’

January might be where bad movies go to make easy money at the box office (or die a quick death), but the combination of Jason Statham and a screenplay by William Goldman leaves some hope for Wild Card. The remake of the 1986 adaptation of Goldman’s novel “Heat” stars everyone’s favorite bald butt-kicker as Nick Wild, a Las Vegas bodyguard who is also addicted to gambling. In order to get by and (presumably) earn enough money to leave Sin City behind and start a new life somewhere with fewer blackjack tables, Nick becomes a revenge artist for hire, and that leads him to a deadly feud with a mustachioed Milo Ventimiglia, whose last name is very hard to spell.
Directed by Simon West (The Expendables 2, The Mechanic), Wild Card features Jason Alexander, Stanley Tucci, Cedric the Entertainer and Sofia Vergara in a very tight sweater, and it hits theaters on January 30.
As long as there is no Jennifer Lopez, I’m on board.
Why don’t they just call it like it is and admit this is a remake of Burt Reynold’s ‘Heat’? Considering Burt’s financial troubles, he could use the kick back.
You have left a few important matters out of your preview, Burnsy. Does he have a sazz wagon, is he knobbing fit birds and does he inexplicably remove his shirt and flex? Without those three it’s not a proper/pwopaahh film by The Stath.
“Nick Wild”
Gotta be kidding me. Hate it already.
I think the writers did that to make sure we knew that Statham was the Wild Card.
It’s very subtle.
The title is apparently “The Joker” in France. Where I suppose his name is Nick Joker.
Oy, conts, da Stafe eah. Roight, so da plot a me latest fiwm is dat oy ‘as ta droive dis fit Spanish bird wiff da fit baps all ovah lass vaygas, all whoilst dat bad conts is troyin’ to kiw me an Oy’s tryin ta knob ‘er. Wot dey donnow is dat oy ‘as been trainin’ as a ninjer assassin an’ oy’s droivin a flash sazz wagon dat ‘as been fitted out wiv awl koinds uv weaponry an flash missiws, ain’ oy Tommy.
In a near-perfect world as soon as Michael Caine dies, Statham will age exponentially and replace him.
The “I thought it would be frio so I wore a yacket and a sweater but it is calor so I take off the yacket” subplot intrigues me.
I liked this site for a while but once Vince started inviting The Stath to comment on the cultural zeitgeist (as is the intellectual want of Le Stath) I began to love this place.
It is nice to have him return.
Good move not having Sofia Vergara speak in the trailer. Hopefully that extends throughout the whole movie.
[i.imgur.com]
Heheh…pretty good.
Why no mention about Miles Tellerman being in this, too? Oh, that’s not Miles Tellerman? Could’ve fooled me.
I wonder if Statham ever gets tired of doing the same fuckng shitty movie over and over
That gif’s hypnotic. Must be the big tits.