Jeff Goldblum Stars As ‘Terry Quattro’ In This Delightful New GE Commercial From Tim And Eric

Having played Chef Goldblum in Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, Jeff Goldblum is no stranger to the Tim & Eric universe. But today it’s not Cinco, or the Schlaaang corporation he’s shilling for, it’s GE, who’ve hired Goldblum’s alter ego, Terry Quattro, to sell GE’s new GE Link connected LED bulb, a light bulb you can control with your smart phone. “Hello, is this light bulb? I’d like three large pepperoni pizzas, please, and stay away from my porn.”
The GE Link connected LED bulb enables anyone to remotely control their lighting from anywhere, anytime using just a smartphone and the Wink hub and app. Forgot to turn the lights off downstairs? Simply switch off lights from your smartphone without even getting out of bed. The GE Link bulb is available for just $14.97, which amounts to just 66 cents a year. Or, as Terry Quattro puts it, “For an embarrassingly small amount of money, you can kiss your horribly-lit, non-successful life goodbye!”
You can even create your own lighting themes and environments. I’m hoping one of them is “shrim.”
It’s a pretty cool product, and with it, GE says they’ve reinvented Thomas Edison’s light bulb. It’s something Edison might’ve thought up himself, if he hadn’t been so busy murdering elephants. For a limited time you can buy two bulbs and a Wink hub and save $30, and you don’t even have to tell them Grum sent you. This may be the first time I’ve based a purchasing decision on Jeff Goldblum since I bought that leather sportcoat and medallion he wore in Jurassic Park.
Question: better Tim and Eric name, “Terry Quattro” or “Seth Brundle?” Discuss.
How ironic. The blonde in the blue dress makes me want to keep the lights on.
Why do Tim and Eric keep getting jobs?
They’re not funny. If you require drugs to think that someone is funny, then they’re not funny, they’re the product of a drug-addled stupor. Also, the same goes for Eric Andre.
Because the rest of us don’t care to watch Mike and Molly.
I have never watched anything by Tim and Eric, because it seemed like “not my thing”. I wouldn’t have watched this either, but of course Jeff Goldblum, and now I feel like I owe someone an apology because that was amazing.
@Dixie Boy Truck Stop spot on.
You don’t have to be high to appreciate Tim And Eric, you’re thinking of Kevin Smith.
There’s a whole lot of in-between Tim & Eric’s “Look at how weird we are” schitick and the People of Walmart demographic sitcoms. Just sayin.
@Dixie Boy Truck Stop Since when do I watch Mike and Molly? That’s news to me.
Sorry, I meant you have to be necessarily high to watch Mike & Molly.
Tim & Eric are very divisive, most people either really like them or hate them. For me they’re hit & miss. In my experiences and to my tastes they’re batting about .350, which means that about 65% of the time their humor misses. However, that 35% of the time that they do hit, they hit for power and I wind up laughing my ass off, which makes it worth it for me to sit through the other 65%.
I saw a live Tim & Eric show this past weekend. It was pretty wonderful in a very fucked up way.
I know with Tim & Eric stuff the jury is either one extreme or the other, but if you don’t enjoy Jeff Goldblum playing a grand piano while sitting in a hot tub the hardened arteries of your black, black heart are carrying nothing but farts through your depressing husk of a body
Has Jeff Goldblum been on Check It Out? If not, that needs to happen right now.
as weird as this was – and I generally love Jeff Goldblum – it seems a bit mailed in.
It’s painfully long. My wink hub got a little numb.
They’ll say Awww, Topsy at my Auuutopsy.