Jeff Goldblum Says The ‘Independence Day’ Sequel Is Still Happening

A fun game that we could play would be to drink every time that someone involved with Super Troopers or Independence Day talks about a sequel happening while offering very little evidence of progress, because we would all get crazy hammered. I’ll still put my money on Roland Emmerich and Dean Devlin making good on their way-past-due (and possibly expired) sequel to the 1996 alien blockbuster before Super Troopers 2 actually happens, but that’s mainly because the Broken Lizard guys don’t have Jeff Goldblum reassuring us that all is well and things are “brewing.”
The beloved actor sat down with TIME this week to talk about everything from his new character, Terry Quattro, in the wonderful GE ad campaign to our general dismay that he won’t be in the upcoming Jurassic Park movie with Chris Pratt. The good news, though, is that Goldblum confirmed that there’s still a part for him in Independence Day 2, if that ever actually happens.
And then Independence Day, I had a meeting and have been talking over the last several months or year with Roland Emmerich and Dean Devlin, the producer, and they’ve been cooking up and say they have a part for me in what they hope will be a plan to make another one pretty soon.
Right. When I looked into it a bit, I saw something from a year ago saying, “Oh, maybe some people are working on it, but maybe not Will Smith,” but all of that always seems so nebulous until it actually happens.
I think you’ve put your finger on it. “Nebulous until actually” is what that file is under, but yeah, they’re still talking about it and I’ve heard recent rumblings here and there about it, and “Oh, there’s a scripting coming in” — maybe last weekend there was a script handed in, so it’s brewing. (Via TIME)
No offense to Emmerich and Devlin, as I’ve always thoroughly enjoyed the comedic values of the director’s work, as well as Devlin’s hilariously unrealistic script for the original film, but how hard is it to write a script for this sequel? A bigger alien army is coming (20 years later, because space is long and the traffic sucks) and a new batch of heroes, fresh off the task of cleaning up all the spaceship debris and alien bodies, must hunt down David Levinson (Goldblum) and President Thomas J. Whitmore so they can once again hatch a scheme so silly and ridiculous (Cyber-Ebola!) that we’ll just have to believe that it worked. Yadda, yadda, yadda everyone has a cigar and Judd Hirsch says something funny. The end.
Oh, and if there’s time, maybe they can have another dog narrowly escape a massive explosion. That was adorable.
Mine as well throw Bill and Ted 3 into that drinking game. Alex Winter has been patiently waiting for Keanu Reeves career to collapse enough for that to happen.
Given his limited acting skill set, it really is amazing that Keanu’s acting career hasn’t tanked. But then he is apparently ageless like Johnny Depp, and hasn’t done a lot in general, so he hasn’t been in a bunch of turds because he hasn’t been working much….
LOL….oh Blanche Deveraux, you do take the piss out of Rose!
So…. what do we call this movie? Independence day 2: ID5?
oh i like that one
28 independence days later
In Depends Days
‘Cause it’s been so long since the origi…..oh, forget it.
independence dazed and confused
Independence Day 2: Flag Day
Independence Day 2: The Independencing
What would an Independence Day sequel look like? Probably set in a post-apocalyptic future (due to massive pollution from the alien ship explosions) starring Jaden Smith and Jay Baruchel.
not to mention the aliens did succeed in destroying much of the worlds governments there would be quite the power vacuum
also they wiped out much of worlds population so maybe its just a fuck a thon
Yeah, not to mention that they nuked Houston. The aliens only seemed to be interested in large population centers; most of the hillbillies with guns stuck up in the hills will be running shit after the fallout.
So Independence Day 2: The Borderlands Presequel?
I am still laughing at that dog. And he has a bone in his mouth, too!
I could watch ‘dog jumps away from explosion’ a million times over ‘hero does a three point landing and slowly looks up at the camera’.
The banner pic for this article juxtapositioned with Matt Lieb’s article below has me drawing all kinds of conclusions about Lieb looking like Jeff Goldblum when he’s older.
You were so preoccupied with whether or not you, you didn’t stop to think if you should…
Wow. So excited to get my favorite Goldblum quote in that I left a word out. Is that chaos theory? Do I finally understand?
“Independence Day 2: Will Smith did After Earth instead of this”