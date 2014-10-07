Jeff Goldblum Says The ‘Independence Day’ Sequel Is Still Happening

A fun game that we could play would be to drink every time that someone involved with Super Troopers or Independence Day talks about a sequel happening while offering very little evidence of progress, because we would all get crazy hammered. I’ll still put my money on Roland Emmerich and Dean Devlin making good on their way-past-due (and possibly expired) sequel to the 1996 alien blockbuster before Super Troopers 2 actually happens, but that’s mainly because the Broken Lizard guys don’t have Jeff Goldblum reassuring us that all is well and things are “brewing.”

The beloved actor sat down with TIME this week to talk about everything from his new character, Terry Quattro, in the wonderful GE ad campaign to our general dismay that he won’t be in the upcoming Jurassic Park movie with Chris Pratt. The good news, though, is that Goldblum confirmed that there’s still a part for him in Independence Day 2, if that ever actually happens.

And then Independence Day, I had a meeting and have been talking over the last several months or year with Roland Emmerich and Dean Devlin, the producer, and they’ve been cooking up and say they have a part for me in what they hope will be a plan to make another one pretty soon. Right. When I looked into it a bit, I saw something from a year ago saying, “Oh, maybe some people are working on it, but maybe not Will Smith,” but all of that always seems so nebulous until it actually happens. I think you’ve put your finger on it. “Nebulous until actually” is what that file is under, but yeah, they’re still talking about it and I’ve heard recent rumblings here and there about it, and “Oh, there’s a scripting coming in” — maybe last weekend there was a script handed in, so it’s brewing. (Via TIME)

No offense to Emmerich and Devlin, as I’ve always thoroughly enjoyed the comedic values of the director’s work, as well as Devlin’s hilariously unrealistic script for the original film, but how hard is it to write a script for this sequel? A bigger alien army is coming (20 years later, because space is long and the traffic sucks) and a new batch of heroes, fresh off the task of cleaning up all the spaceship debris and alien bodies, must hunt down David Levinson (Goldblum) and President Thomas J. Whitmore so they can once again hatch a scheme so silly and ridiculous (Cyber-Ebola!) that we’ll just have to believe that it worked. Yadda, yadda, yadda everyone has a cigar and Judd Hirsch says something funny. The end.

Oh, and if there’s time, maybe they can have another dog narrowly escape a massive explosion. That was adorable.