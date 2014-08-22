Jennifer Lawrence May Or May Not Be In Talks For ‘The Hateful Eight’

Getty Image

The script leaked early and it caused Quentin Tarantino to throw a fit of epic proportions, and now the teaser trailer for The Hateful Eight has also leaked ahead of schedule and, fortunately, Tarantino has yet to threaten to shut the film down forever. Filming for the Western is set to begin early next year, and we’ve been led to believe that the majority of the Eight’s cast has been filled out by Kurt Russell, Walton Goggins, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Dern, and Michael Madsen, despite the fact that at one point they were all the prime suspects in the great screenplay leak of 2014.

According to that new buttcam teaser trailer, one of the main roles in The Hateful Eight is a woman named Daisy Domergue, AKA “The Prisoner,” and that part was handled by Amber Tamblyn during Tarantino’s live read. But what’s some good film buzz without an A-list casting rumor, which Collider has provided us with by reporting that Jennifer Lawrence is in talks to play… someone. Possibly Daisy, maybe.

We can say that Lawrence is in talks to join the film, and this is not a “wish-list” thing where she’s one of many actresses being considered for a role. Lawrence’s entrance into the casting process is interesting for a couple reasons. First, as we learned from the trailer, presumably only one of the “Hateful Eight” is a female: Daisy Domergue, “The Prisoner”. Amber Tamblyn and Zoe Bell read the roles of Daisy and Six Horse Judy, respectively, during the live-read of the script, but the official cast for the film has yet to be announced. Tarantino did further work on the screenplay after the live-read, so it’s possible that Lawrence is playing one of the two aforementioned roles or someone else entirely. (Via Collider)

Jeff Sneider from The Wrap was quick to Tweet that Lawrence’s reps are completely denying this rumor, so there might be no validity to it whatsoever, since everyone can look at her upcoming projects and realize that she has very little available time as it is.

But just because it’s J-Law and the thought of her gunslingin’ and neck ringin’ in the Old West is downright awesome, let’s all keep hoping that it happens.