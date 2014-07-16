John Cleese Wrote This Amazing Letter To A 14-Year-Old Monty Python Fan

Senior Editor
07.16.14 45 Comments
John-Cleese-Play

Getty Image

Like nearly every celebrity (except for C-Tates who everyone agrees is delightful), I’ve heard differing stories about whether John Cleese is a jerk or a super swell guy. In either case, I think we can all agree that he’s pretty damn funny. Case in point: this letter from Cleese that the person who tweeted it says was Cleese’s response to a question the tweeter asked about whether Cleese had a fan club when the tweeter was 14.

In case you can’t see the picture:

Dear Matthew

I am afraid I’m much too important to write notes to people like you.

Please remember that I am very very very very very very important.

However, there is no John Cleese fan club (despite my importance) because they were all murdered in 1983 by Michael Palins’ fan club.

I enclose a photograph to remind you of my importance.

Yours Sincerely

JOHN CLEESE

So, next time your English teacher tries to dissuade you from using “very,” tell them to eat shit and then show them this letter. Then silly walk your ass on out of there like you own the place. John Cleese would’ve wanted it that way.

 

Around The Web

TAGSCELEBRITIES DOING COOL STUFFJOHN CLEESElettersMATT HYDE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP