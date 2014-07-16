John Cleese Wrote This Amazing Letter To A 14-Year-Old Monty Python Fan

Getty Image

Like nearly every celebrity (except for C-Tates who everyone agrees is delightful), I’ve heard differing stories about whether John Cleese is a jerk or a super swell guy. In either case, I think we can all agree that he’s pretty damn funny. Case in point: this letter from Cleese that the person who tweeted it says was Cleese’s response to a question the tweeter asked about whether Cleese had a fan club when the tweeter was 14.

In case you can’t see the picture:

Dear Matthew I am afraid I’m much too important to write notes to people like you. Please remember that I am very very very very very very important. However, there is no John Cleese fan club (despite my importance) because they were all murdered in 1983 by Michael Palins’ fan club. I enclose a photograph to remind you of my importance. Yours Sincerely JOHN CLEESE

So, next time your English teacher tries to dissuade you from using “very,” tell them to eat shit and then show them this letter. Then silly walk your ass on out of there like you own the place. John Cleese would’ve wanted it that way.