John Cleese Wrote This Amazing Letter To A 14-Year-Old Monty Python Fan

Like nearly every celebrity (except for C-Tates who everyone agrees is delightful), I’ve heard differing stories about whether John Cleese is a jerk or a super swell guy. In either case, I think we can all agree that he’s pretty damn funny. Case in point: this letter from Cleese that the person who tweeted it says was Cleese’s response to a question the tweeter asked about whether Cleese had a fan club when the tweeter was 14.
In case you can’t see the picture:
Dear Matthew
I am afraid I’m much too important to write notes to people like you.
Please remember that I am very very very very very very important.
However, there is no John Cleese fan club (despite my importance) because they were all murdered in 1983 by Michael Palins’ fan club.
I enclose a photograph to remind you of my importance.
Yours Sincerely
JOHN CLEESE
So, next time your English teacher tries to dissuade you from using “very,” tell them to eat shit and then show them this letter. Then silly walk your ass on out of there like you own the place. John Cleese would’ve wanted it that way.
LET THE MONTY PYTHON JOKES COMMENCE!
No, now go away or I shall taunt you a second time!
Fetchez la vache!
*BOIIING*
Run away!
“However, there is no John Cleese fan club (despite my importance) because they were all murdered in 1983 by Michael Palins’ fan club.”
No, no, they’re just resting…
WHAT is your name?
WHAT is your quest?
WHAT is the size of your fanclub?
@Sponge
The problem is that the people responsible for sacking Palin’s fan club had just been sacked.
The people responsible for sacking the people who sacked Palin’s fan club have also been sacked.
The fan club was recreated in an entirely different style at the last minute, and at great expense.
and now for something completely different.
I challenge you to successfully read that without John Cleese’s voice in your head.
Unpossible!
I know, right?
I tried Groucho’s voice. Groucho was out so I’m stuck with Cleese. You’re right. Unpossible.
I would frame that, and also make everyone who came to my apartment read it. It’s a thing of beauty.
Would this be before or after you showed your guests all of your cats?
@Schnitzel bob Not to mention her Vince shrine …
@Schnitzel bob
Yeah I fricken hate it when you go over to someone’s house and they show you EVER SINGLE LETTER they’ve gotten from John Cleese.
Sounds like his fan club is no more! It’s ceased to be! It’s expired and gone to meet it’s maker! It’s a stiff! Bereft of life, it rests in peace! It’s metabolic processes are now ‘istory! It’s off the twig! It’s kicked the bucket, it’s shuffled off it’s mortal coil, run down the curtain and joined the bleedin’ choir invisible!! THIS IS AN EX-FAN CLUB!!
I just downloaded the Minstry of Silly Walks game on me oiPhone. Best $0.99 I’ve ever friggin spent.
Ministry
Damn, now I want an oiPhone. Does Jason Statham make those?
The O Face dude from Office Space makes them. Its his voice on the only (and unchangeable) ringtone.
@Otto Man, I actually made that very joke on FilmDrunk probably 3 or 4 years ago. I can’t remember the exact verbage but essentially it was that I downloaded a Jason Stafam upgrade for me oiPhone and the autocorrect had gone all wonky. Now whenever I type “Thank you good sir for the valuable input” it autocorrects to “Fock off ya daft cunt!”
Maynard: ‘It reads, ‘Here may be found the last words of Joseph of Arimathea. He who is valiant and pure of spirit may find the Holy Grail in the Castle of aaarrrrggh’.’
King Arthur: ‘What?’
Maynard: ‘…The Castle of aaarrrrggh.’
Bedevere: ‘What is that?’
Maynard: ‘He must have died while carving it.’
Murdered in 1983? Luxury. The members of the Eric Idle fan club had to murder themselves in ’81, and they didn’t even have any weapons.
Suicide in ’81? The men of the Terry Jones fan club would have loved to be able to take their own lives on their own terms.
Instead, they were rounded up by the People’s Judean Front in 1979 and fed to a pack of vicious man-eating rabbits.
What? They had huge, sharp — And they could leap — Just look at the bones, man!
Right. Michael Palin’s fan club members had to soil their own trousers, nail each others heads to the floor and then kill themselves all before even being born!
And you try to tell that to the fan clubs of today and they won’t believe you.
Every fan of Eric Idle has wanted to kill himself at some point. Usually it’s just after watching “An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn”.
John Cleese was a perfectionist and a bit of a dick; but who isn’t now and again? It’s actually Eric Idle that was the huge ego/Chevy Chase of the group. I think the picture you have up of John conducting topless female Santas on a grand staircase is definitive proof that he brings The Awesome.
That’s fantastic, especially since in my head, it’s his voice. Well done
So, next time your English teacher tries to dissuade you from using “very,” tell them to eat shit and then shove a banana in his hand and blow his ass away with a gun. John Cleese would’ve wanted it that way.
FEXXORED!
True story: when I was six I went as the Killer Rabbit from The Holy Grail (which was basically just a rabbit with vampire fangs). Not one goddamned person understood my costume other than my parents.
A few years ago on Halloween, this 13 year old ginger kid (with glasses) just wore a “Vote For Pedro” shirt as his costume. It was so perfect. My mother and I were out on the deck handing out the candy and we did all the OMFGS and loved it. The kid was so grateful, he said “Nobody got it, they just thought I was a ‘nerd’.”
Oh, yeah, in response The Mighty Feklahr took His large begauntleted fist, thrust it deep into the candy bowl, and fished out a LARGE handful of the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Butterfingers from the bottom for the young movie kid. Game recognizes game.
I will be stealing that costume idea in the future.
“Do you have a fan club?”
“I’ve told you once.”
“No you haven’t.”
“Yes I have.”
“When?”
“Just now.”
“No, you didn’t.”
“Yes I did.”
He has a fan club… we’re right here! LOL
I would love to see the Batley Townswomen’s Guild reenact the murder of John Cleese’s fan club by Michael Palin’s fan club.
Membership of John Cleese’s fan club is something you’d have to opt out of… if you can.
John Cleese’s fan club, eaten in Straight Sets
Getting in to Terry Gilliam’s fan club is very difficult. You send them the application form, they respond with an insanely large membership fee, you send in half that along with your list of demanded changes to the membership charter, and they may or may not send you your card during the short period about every five years that they actually feel like doing so.
When you get your card, you cut it up.
With Terry Gilliam’s luck, 75% of the applications get lost in the mail.
Who wrote this then, Vince Mancini? That’s gonna cause a little confusion. Mind if we call you Bruce, just to keep it clear?
I once watched Mr. Cleese improvise a conversation worth of a Python routine with a young sporting goods salesman in a Super Wal-Mart in Cookesville Tennessee. (He was there while we filmed the live action version of the Jungle Book.) Mr. Cleese was amazed that you could so easily purchase a firearm, and tried to talk the young man to ignore the legally imposed waiting period and sell him a gun immediately as he had a “score to settle.” This went on for quite some time. Mean spirited maybe, funny definitely.
This came up on my facebook newsfeed. I rejected it as “Spam”.
“Case in point: this letter from Cleese that the person who tweeted it says was Cleese’s response to a question the tweeter asked about whether Cleese had a fan club when the tweeter was 14.”
Jesus that’s a confusing sentence.
As a member of the Michael Palin Fan Club, 1983, I would like to point out that we were never “convicted” of murder… it was self defense. They came at us with bananas.