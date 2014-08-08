John Cusack Continues To Slum It For Paychecks In The Trailer For ‘Reclaim’

“Once upon a time, John Cusack made some awesome movies,” I’ll tell my grandchildren one day before forcing them to watch One Crazy Summer and Grosse Pointe Blank instead of going to their Mandarin lessons at the state-run trade school that is sponsored by Monsanto and Walmart. Unfortunately, they won’t believe me, because Cusack’s IMDB page will have been littered with too many doozies at the end, and Hollywood, a nation of its own in what used to be known as Wyoming, will have completely scratched him and many other VOD all-stars from its records for the sake of returning the prestige to acting. It’s actually a lot nicer than it sounds.
In the meantime, here’s the new trailer for Reclaim, a straight-to-your-cable-box “thriller” that stars Cusack as a bad, bad man who runs a black market adoption agency that basically takes a ton of cash from Ryan Phillippe and an actress who looks like Debra Messing’s niece in exchange for a young Haitian girl to call their own. Except, TWIST! They steal the girl back and sell her to another family, because they’re criminals, you see.
It’s a sin not to part a Phillippe and his money.
I’m beginning to think Cusack’s been kidnapped by Haitians to work off a black tar heroin, black tar hair dye debt.
The Mayans predicted that 2012 would be the end of the world for John Cusack’s career.
Cusack is the anti Ryan Mills in this movie –
Movie idea – RETAKEN – everytime Cusack steals a kid Neeson shows up and rescues them right back.
Now profit$$$$
This pains me because I really like Cusack – but hell I’m gonna have to see it now because Jackie Weaver is in it.
Plus I’m a sucker for Guzman.
and yet he wont do Hot Tub TIme Machine 2?
This +111111
I’m hoping he at least makes a cameo.
I feel like War, Inc. was the beginning of the end for Cusack
I enjoyed War, Inc. more when I pretended it was a sequel to Grosse Pointe Blank.
Looks like he should’ve given that kid his $2.
If they trained the little “adopted” kid to run away every time and rejoin the scammers, this would be like a reboot of Skin Game (1971).
You have to love a movie in 2014 that has a scary 404 error. OH SHIIIIIII
If you’re gonna Nick Cage it, at least get you some T-Rex skulls.
I only watch John Cusack movies where he gets rained on.
The Brian Wilson biopic could be good.
This movie = Nuclear holocaust of donkey ass.
And what’s with Johnny.C and the black ball cap he wears in EVERY movie now?