Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Looper Has A Trailer

When I first heard that Joseph Gordon-Levitt was starring in a film called Looper, I thought, “Well finally, Hollywood is paying tribute to the St. Louis Cardinals’ greatest pitching reclamation project, Braden Looper” but it turns out that I was wrong and 7 years late with that joke. Instead, Looper is the story of JGL as a modern hitman doing the dirty work for the mob of the future.
Confused? Sony’s here to help with a better rundown.
In the futuristic action thriller Looper, time travel will be invented – but it will be illegal and only available on the black market. When the mob wants to get rid of someone, they will send their target 30 years into the past, where a “looper” – a hired gun, like Joe (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) – is waiting to mop up. Joe is getting rich and life is good… until the day the mob decides to “close the loop,” sending back Joe’s future self (Bruce Willis) for assassination.
I thought I’d had my share of Bruce Willis futuristic action films when I sat through the incredibly wretched Surrogates on TBS one night, but this one has a little more of a 12 Monkeys feel to it, so I can dig that. Also, unless I want to lose my access to the 24K gold aircraft carrier stocked with a Kate Upton clone army and top secret immortality organ farm, I’m not allowed to say anything bad about a Sony film.
Hooray, Looper! 10 stars!
Is he wearing prosthetic makeup and trying to do the ol squinty Bruce Willis face? That alone is worth the price of admission.
Yeah he is.
Yeah. And that is totally worth a ticket price.
So let me get this straight: Time Travel is illegal and probably dangerous… But they use it to routinely do Mob hits? Why? It makes absolutely no sense. You risk unraveling time with paradoxes just to off some booky who didn’t pay up? What you don’t have bullets or fire in the future? Also they use a special future gun to do the killing in the past? Which could cause even more temporal problems?! *adjusts glasses takes hit from inhaler*
I briefly thought the same thing. But I think the premise of what they’re doing avoids that because they are sending people from the future to die, rather than people from the past. So they’re not altering anything in the past. Presumably the fact that Willis gets away is going to cause some time ripples.
They are altering the past though by having the Loopers.
Isn’t the paradox thing kind of missing the point? If you already have someone you want to kill, why fuck around? It’s the old “Left a psycopath in a trailer with a chain around his ankle guarded only by a couple of whores and a bottle of oxy” problem.
Or the old “Left the convicted felon who shot my girlfriend and a crime boss/butcher’s henchmen unbound and guarded only by a cripple.”
Sooo, I’m guessing this won’t have any cutesy musical numbers?
On a side note, Bruce Willis gets a pass for crappy sci-fi, because Fifth Element is the best.
Is that a reference to Southland Tales? That movie was a GD mess, but the dance scene was legit. Also, Fifth Element is classic. I think I’m just gonna watch that for the 50th time instead of the lame-ass-looking Total Recall remake.
What I find most interesting about this trailer is that Levit is being shown as the star of the movie over Willis. And Willis doesn’t have any lines. Not that I complain, I think it’s great. It’s almost as if Willis has slipped passed his time in the sun and is now going to be more of a supporting character in action movies now.
Oh, there’s a new Die Hard movie next year. Nevermind. Carry on.
Willis’s lines are probably super spoilers.
“Looper” has a shocking development: Braden Looper goes back in time 30 years and actually wins the College World Series for the Wichita State Shockers.
I know what a gawdamn looper is and he doesn’t alter the space time continuum he carries my golf bag. Words have meaning, Hollywood.
THIS…IS… SPART…um…STUPID! I meant to say stupid. I’m so sorry guys, can someone pull that guy up out of the well and we can try this again? I promise this time I’ll say it right.
It sounds like someone got coked up and “reworked” Timecop.
Also, why would you hire JGL or anyone not named Michael Jai-White to kill people when you could hire Michael Jai-White?
Oh man, Braden Looper is going to be so stoked and then incredibly bummed when he does hisvdaily googling of himself.
I suffer from post-wankum depression, too.
Apparently time-travel distorts the aspect ratio of film.
…why not kill the guy in the future then send him back? UNACCEPTABLE.
You know, that does sound preety good, instead of his future self he get send his future corpse and he has to solve the mist-… shit now I can’t sell it
“Hey, who should we get to kill future Jim?”
“Let’s give it to Jim! I’m sure it will be much easier than just giving the contract to someone who is not the actual target!”
I imagine when Bruce Willis read the script synopsis, he just sort of shrugged, said “13 Monkeys? Fuck it” and called his agent with the go-ahead.
Simpsons did it!
Aha! I was just listening to Breaking Bad season 3 commentaries yesterday and heard Aaron Paul and Moira Walley-Beckett saying they’d read the script for this thing and it was really good (it’s written and directed by Rian Johnson, director of the BB episode “Fly”).