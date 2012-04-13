Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Looper Has A Trailer

When I first heard that Joseph Gordon-Levitt was starring in a film called Looper, I thought, “Well finally, Hollywood is paying tribute to the St. Louis Cardinals’ greatest pitching reclamation project, Braden Looper” but it turns out that I was wrong and 7 years late with that joke. Instead, Looper is the story of JGL as a modern hitman doing the dirty work for the mob of the future.

Confused? Sony’s here to help with a better rundown.

In the futuristic action thriller Looper, time travel will be invented – but it will be illegal and only available on the black market. When the mob wants to get rid of someone, they will send their target 30 years into the past, where a “looper” – a hired gun, like Joe (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) – is waiting to mop up. Joe is getting rich and life is good… until the day the mob decides to “close the loop,” sending back Joe’s future self (Bruce Willis) for assassination.

I thought I’d had my share of Bruce Willis futuristic action films when I sat through the incredibly wretched Surrogates on TBS one night, but this one has a little more of a 12 Monkeys feel to it, so I can dig that. Also, unless I want to lose my access to the 24K gold aircraft carrier stocked with a Kate Upton clone army and top secret immortality organ farm, I’m not allowed to say anything bad about a Sony film.

Hooray, Looper! 10 stars!