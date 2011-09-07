Julia Roberts’ Taint Miracle & Morning Links

Waqas found this for us in Sweden. I loved it because I’m five.
MORNING LINKS
Film Drunk Scene Breakdown: Stone Cold |Film Drunk|
Last week’s Frotcast was pretty good, because it was full of murder. |Frotcast|
20 of the Creepiest Celebrities Without Eyebrows |UPROXX|
Louis C.K.’s Tribute to George Carlin |Warming Glow|
Pic via FckYeahDementia
17 Gorgeous Black Cat Cosplay Pictures |Gamma Squad|
Olivia Munn Looked Fantastic While Pretending to Play Golf for Charity |With Leather|
The 20 Worst Lines in Movie History |Buzzfeed|
SNL’s Top 15 Sketches from the Last 3 Years |FARK|
Three suggestions for the Postal Service. |HolyTaco|
Pornhub is trying to buy Kim Kardashian’s sex tape. Pornhub? Not familiar. |TheSuperficial|
Oliver’s piece for Mental Floss on the stages of Mac fandom. |MentalFloss|
Your weekly Entourage recap. |Videogum|
A wonderful compilation of girls on bikes falling. |GorillaMask|
3 Flowcharts for People with Social Anxieties |College Humor|
Meet the Dog with the Longest Ears in the World |Daily What|
Archer‘s Pam IRL |Unreality|
Taint miracle. Isn’t that redundant?
True story, they’ve had to retract most of those ads because it’s so obviously false advertising photoshop.
The Amish porn parody, it writes itself: T’aint miracle, English
— Why Amish? Julia Roberts knows.
If you don´t make a joke about cancer at a venue called chemo´s, you can´t be my friend, and my mom tells me I´m a really good friend.