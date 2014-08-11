Justin Theroux Says ‘Zoolander 2’ Is ‘In Talks Again’ And Might Actually Happen

It’s becoming one of those great sequel rumors that never dies. Every time TBS shows Zoolander 12 times over a weekend, people begin to collectively wonder, “What’s up with that Zoolander sequel?” It’s also a question that people love to ask anyone involved with the 2001 fashion world parody, because nothing else gets the masses buzzing quite like asking Billy Zane if he’s going to reprise his role as himself any time in the near future. As recently as 2012, even Zoolander’s star Ben Stiller was keeping the rumor alive, claiming that the ball was in Paramount’s court, and now it’s Justin Theroux pouring a little petrol on the flames in an interview with Vulture.
According to Theroux, who is currently starring in HBO’s The Leftovers, he and Stiller are still actively working on the script and will be getting together again next month for another meeting about what to call Derek Zoolander’s latest look.
Are you guys still doing a sequel?
Yeah, we’ve got a script for the sequel, and we’ve just been in talks again. We’re trying to sharpen it and hone it and, actually, I don’t want to jinx anything, but it looks like it actually might be starting to get up and running.
That’s great. It must be hard to coordinate everyone’s schedules.
It’s actually been a little hard with the show, but now I’m back full-time to dedicate time toward doing it. I met with Ben [Stiller] a couple times when I was in New York doing The Leftovers, and then I’m meeting again with him probably in September.
You’re going to direct it, right?
I don’t think I’m going to do it anymore. It really depends on whether the show gets picked up. If it gets picked up, then I don’t think I’ll have the time to do it. So it’ll probably get handed to Ben, which would be awesome. (Via Vulture)
For the “fun fact” crowd out there, Theroux also revealed that his “evil DJ” character in Zoolander was a straight up ripoff of Gary Oldman’s Drexl Spivey in True Romance, which is a character and movie that should always be celebrated, especially since it’s one of the only roles that Oldman doesn’t hate.
As for Zoolander 2, are we all really sure that this is something we still want? Thirteen years can change the way people look at comedy, and while Zoolander is still fun to watch when the remote is out of arm’s reach, it wasn’t really something that left people wondering, “What’s next?” And even if it did, those people had to have moved on already, right? I mean, here’s Stiller as Zoolander with Stefon on SNL‘s Weekend Update in 2011, and it doesn’t really scream, “Another hour and a half of material!”
Ok, I’ll get the ball rolling then. I never liked the first one. At all.
Now that the ball is rolling… BOOOOOOOO YOU ARE WRONG OBEY MY DOG
Of course you didn’t. You loved it.
Mugatu was just a misunderstood capitalist who wasn’t breaking any laws, amirite?
Stiller looks more like Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer in that clip than he does Derek Zoolander.
No Stefon, no movie.
I loved the first one, but NO please. Unless it’s about all of the previous models having illegitimate kids with other models, who then turn into models, all of those original dudes are too old to look like models. Don’t hate the player, hate the game – y’all know how the modeling world is for folks over 23.
UNLESS they all model for AARP magazine now and Mugato’s body has been cryogenically frozen, except for his head, which is kept in a Futurama globe and he tries to use science to make everyone old, so that when he is unfrozen, he remains the king babe of the fashion world.
I hope they don’t do this. It will just ruin the first one.
What does that even MEAN?!
Sadly, I have to say I’m in the “against” camp. Stiller just doesn’t do good things anymore.
His second to last flick that he was primarily responsible for (acting, directing, etc.) was Tropic Thunder and not even that long ago. And that movie is fucking great.
Yeah, Tropic Thunder doesn’t seem to get the credit it deserves. And Theroux was in on that, so it provides hope.
Tropic Thunder was great, but it was in 2008. He’s done a lot of garbage since then.
Seems to me that a lot of people can’t stand Ben Stiller. I think that may have contributed to ‘Thunder’ being underrated. Some folks just never considered watching it. Then there’s the matter of the first 10-15 minutes of the movie being a complete mess(except for those mock trailers!). It took forever to get the ball rolling–to really start getting the most out of the concept. It’s a movie you really have to stick with, kind of like Spinal Tap.
The Anchorman sequel was a hard lesson.
Especially from a financial perspective.
I loved the Anchorman sequel, even if it was a bit too long and they kinda referenced the first movie about too much at times (but it wasn’t that bad). I think a Zoolander sequel could work.
It confuses me when people blindly hate on comedy sequels. TV comedies get better after a couple of episodes, there’s always things to build on so long as you A. don’t ruin everything good about the 1st movie or B. rely solely on the same quotes, gags and schticks from it.
I would rather see this than the next installment of “Night at the Museum” that’s headed our way….