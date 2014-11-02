Kevin Smith And Randal Have Some Important News About Clerks 3 And Sh*t

Editor’s Note: I’m mostly neutral on Kevin Smith, but one of our long-time commenters had a dislike for Kevin Smith so intoxicating (more because of its intensity that its target), that I now just let him write up most Kevin Smith news. Enjoy.
Earlier this week on his podcast, Kevin Smith – who was in the midst of a movie pitch about a shaggy white loner who wakes up one day with the ability to poop arcade tokens on command, and who uses those tokens to win the affections of the prize girl at Dave & Busters, only to find out that she’s actually, like, a total dyke, and sh*t – managed to accidentally meander into lucidity and announce some actual news about the only movie franchise his fans even care about:
Jay and Silent Bob are coming back for Clerks III!
Yes, you read that right. The two most popular characters in the Clerks universe will also be in the new Clerks movie. Oh, and it was also announced that the first part of the movie will be in black and white, and the rest in color. It will kind of be like that scene in Schindler’s List with the girl in the red dress, only far more depressing.
Joining him on the podcast for this announcement was someone named Jeff Anderson. According to Google, he’s either an actor from the earlier Clerks movies, or a backup place kicker for the Montreal Alouettes. Either way, white and boring.
Says Jeff,
“Yeah, [Clerks III is] a very different movie and that’s what I like about it. Clerks II was a very different movie from 1, but it wasn’t THAT different. Clerks III . . . still not THAT different, but different in a different way. Different, different, different, different.”
…Jesus. Jeff has the eloquence of my nephew Dylan, who as an infant took a donkey hoof straight to the fontanelle. Anyway, thank god they could land Jeff Anderson. Gotta lock a guy like that down. Apparently he’ll be reprising his role as Randal. So you all can finally cool it with your online petitions and hashtag campaigns. JEFF ANDERSON IS BACK, BABY.
Adds Kevin,
“I like where [the story] f*cking goes so much. It’s my favorite soap opera now. It’s kinda like The Empire Strikes Back of the Clerks movies. It doesn’t tell the middle story, but it has that kinda feeling.”
“Chronologically, it’s like The Empire Strikes Back, except not all.” I get the feeling that Kevin Smith thinks Star Wars references still send nerd hearts aflutter. That’s the only explanation for shoehorning an Empire reference in there. But that damned movie came out 34 years ago at this point. Do nerds even care about Star Wars anymore? Judging from Twitter, the only thing that gets nerds riled up these days is meekly suggesting that maybe women shouldn’t be raped for calling Crash Bandicoot a misogynist.
Anyway, Smith says that he hopes to start filming Clerks III in June 2015. But, you know, only if production is finished on Krampus. Also no word yet on when Moose Jaws will being filming, which could impact things. Nor have we heard about the status of Grundlepuss. Only one of those titles is made up, folks. The point is, expect my descent into madness to continue unabated as Kevin Smith drags his diabetes-ravaged feet on this. He’ll be milking these Clerks III announcements harder than poor Dylan tried to milk that donkey. Yet suffer no consequences.
Clerks was overrated, Clerks 2 was terrible. I can only imagine how bad Clerks 3 will be.
I can only imagine, because I will never watch this movie.
I look forward to whatever you create.
Wow, the comic store kids are out in force. I’m shocked that their not busy getting laid or… being productive with their lives.
I wish the Smith Army long lives binge watching Comic Book Men without cease.
Comic Book Men is everything that is wrong with nerds, especially comic book nerds, as well as being the same kind of exploitative dickbags as the pawn shop scumbags — the ones on TV and everyone else.
If you don’t think Jeff Anderson was funny in Clerks, you’re wrong.
He was funny when I was a teenager.
As an adult, his character’s just an asshole.
@Tio Rob Yeah, he really grew along with me. It’s nice knowing there’s characters sympathetic to my world views.
I’m going to assume you are either still in college or work a menial job because no grown adult should find that character as anything less than a fucking asshole.
Empire was the textbook example of the second act of a three act story with the requisite climax and the heroes being laid low, but yeah, I’m sure Clerks 3 will be like that somehow, if only to suggest that there will be 1 or 2 more Clerks movies because God hates us.
Why couldn’t he have just kept the original ending, where Dante is murdered in a holdup? That would have made Clerks the greatest comedy of all time.
I hate that I’m going to see this movie.
And I hate that I know I’m going to hate this movie.
And I hate that I’m going to rationalize liking the tiny parts that are somewhat reminiscent of when Kevin Smith movies weren’t complete and total parodies of themselves.
And then I’m going to hate that every time I watch one of his new movies it chips away at my appreciation for his early works.
And then I will realize I am unlikely to watch any of those early movies again anyway so it really doesn’t matter.
Then I’ll flip through my Netflix queue and see Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and think “That’s it. That’s when this shit started. Why is this even in my queue? I’m not going to watch it. I still have it unwrapped on DVD in my closet. I still can’t believe I actually paid to see it in the theater. Why did I buy it on DVD knowing I wouldn’t watch it again? And why did I add it to my Netflix queue? In case someday I think ‘I should give Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back another looksee….oh, but I don’t want to get up and get the DVD and change the Input on the TV….”
You got problems, man. ‘N shit.
as long as there is more interspecies erotica, I’m in
Bring back the cartoon and shit.
Agreed. The cartoon was actually hilarious. The second episode clip show, the mayor and the chief of police going to two separate Halloween parties yet dressed as McDonaldland characters (and the line, “No, son, no…. nothing can stop the Grimace.”), the carnival episode… for only having six episodes, it was damn memorable.
even though I like Kevin Smith, I still love his online haters. He inspires such a special hate that is always creative. Please don’t stop.
To be fair, there isn’t a single being on the planet who won’t get online haters given the chance. I have online haters, you have online haters, the Dalai Lama has online haters, and I’m sure after I hit “Post Comment” my adorable puppy Hobo will have online haters.The market is saturated.
Hobo shits on the floor because he’s too stupid to go outside like a normal fucking puppy.
What a dumb asshole.
@TF I laughed out loud. Hard.
Man am I enjoying this comment section. Let’s do an easy topic next like abortion or gun control.
@OhMyBalls
The Cajun Boy handles those on the front page. Gotta get them clicks.
It’s amazing how many of you fucking assholes are going to sit on the internet with your “bigboy” pants pulled up real tight and trash talk a man who built nothing into something, meanwhile the water level is rising in your mothers basement and you’re freaking the fuck out because that super limited edition DM guide signed by Gary Gygax might get wet. Shut the fuck up you bunch of worthless neanderthals because the fact of the matter is you’re all going to be there on opening night with bated breath trying to suck on Kevin Smith’s cock like it shooting out golden cum.
Are you saying Kevin Smith’s cock *doesn’t* shoot out golden cum? Spoiler alert, man. Spoiler alert.
Dude, if Gygax signed your DM guide, you wouldn’t just leave that shit out
People always think Charisma is just a dump stat, but then it leads situations like this.
That’s why they created the Ring of Human Influence: [baldursgate.wikia.com]
BINGO!
(Someone really should make a Bingo card for all the idiotic shit Smith’s fans say when they come and grace us with their presence.)
Look who’s back! Two Kevin Smith pieces, two comments! Thanks for including all the personality analyses again. You might want to change it up a bit, though. I mean, “neanderthals” again? Roget weeps.
Dump stat?! Hitler had mad charisma and look where it got him!
I’m just so fucking confused at this point. Was he typing in Klingon like some member of the imperial guard or something?
Technically, he built nothing into Tusk, and I live in *your* mom’s basement. On that note, you might want to Purell your t-ball participation trophy.
Guy’cha! Did somebody ask about Klingons?
Well first of all the person who wrote this is not really that smart of a person. Clerks and Clerks 2 were great movies. As for Jeff A. of course you haven’t heard about him, he is someone Kevin Smith knew from Jersey, he was in the first 2 movies but held out for the studio to offer him a contract and they never did, that is why he hasn’t been seen in other things. People don’t give Kevin Smith the chance he deserves, anyone who dislikes him should give Dogma or Mallrats a watch then see if they still feel the same way.
Or maybe just Dogma.
This is how fucking stupid have his movies made his fans that they cannot recognize simple sarcasm anymore.
Keep creating. Stay happy.
You all are morons his movies are far better than the crap that Hollywood shits out every year plus all the remakes they pile on us but I bet you all love crap with the rock In it
The Rock was in The Rundown, the last two Fast and Furious movies, and will be in Furious 7, which looks awesome. So even docking him for being in Pain & Gain, there’s still three movies of his I’d watch over anything by Smith.
(SOMEONE KILL ME. I CAN’T SLEEP AND I’M REPLYING TO KEVIN SMITH FANBOYS)
Ouch.
My point remains. Dwayne Johnson has made a couple good movies. Kevin Smith has not.
You sure do know an awful lot about Kevin Smith and listen to his podcast for somebody who hates him so much.
It’s how you know your enemy.
Thanks poopshoot.com!
Pretty sure Jay&Bob would take fairly little issue with giving out homosexual favors for advancement see “Strike Back”
I do applaud your taking to the internet to express your personal dislike of Kevin Smith movies, though “realistiaclly” Clerks III will take place in Askewniverse which is fictional thusly Smith may do as he so fucking pleases as it’s his universe. You want to go watch “Alright, Alright” do a blowie on Gravity go nuts. That sounds like your style of cinema.
Lastly, if you so care to touch of the matter of “crowd sourcing” film support I’d hardly liken asking an existing audience if they like a stoned outline of a plot to back ally handies especially when the likes of “indy hero” JD turns to Kickstarter to fund his adventures.
*moviepoopshoot.com fart sound* out
God this movie is going to be incredibly terrible.
I missed the paragraph about Kevin Smith shaving. Or maybe that’s going to be a separate article? I’m on the edge of my seat, here.
Your Google alert and the Kevin Smith Online Defense Brigade didn’t mention it went up a couple days ago?
Oh, criminy. It looks as though the #webculture tag on my KSODB feed has been broken for a few weeks and I didn’t notice. Thanks for the heads up. I have a lot of catching up to do.
@August Gutting
…the fuck?
And you get paid to write shit like this. Maybe you should spend your time on seeing what these movies are. A laugh and a bit of fun.
I don’t know whether to be more disappointed in the slanderous and biased reporting of this non-news or in the fact that the editor seems morally content with making journalists out of someone for the sole reason that they have a strong enough opinion and happen to be present. Must pull in a fair few pageviews for broadcasting what is essentially a troll blog.
Actually it’s about ethics in View Askewniverse journalism…
It’s funny because he didn’t write “what” before “the fuck.” Super casual. Easy breezy beautiful cover girl.
You know what I found out about most people who deeply criticize Kevin Smith ? They resent the fact that he got famous for doing something they wished they could do. Yeah, it childish, but it worked and he got famous for it. They rest of you are stuck in your pathetic lives while Kevin Smith is doing what you wish you could be paid to do.
How did you find this out? Are you a mind reader? If not, is there a Kevin Smith Institute for Kevin Smith Studies, at which you are a grad student or even a member of the faculty? Please point me to some peer-reviewed articles outlining both your methods and the results of your socio-psychological research on this intriguing topic. Original research, please, no reviews.
He got famous for serendipity and the Weinsteins giving him money because the ROI was just worth it, which is a condemnation of 90s comedies more than anything else. And since most of it is either stoner jokes or directed at stoners, the only way I’d ever wish to do that would be if I suffered massive brain trauma and somehow found that amusing as someone with a job and shit to do.
Hey Stan, you do realize that it’s possible to not like Kevin Smith’s movies and criticize them without feeling any rancor toward him, right? He’s rich and famous, seems like a nice enough guy, and I don’t begrudge him anything, but I never want to watch one of his shitty movies again.
Didn’t read the article, don’t care what’s in it. I just came here to read the comments from the Kevin Smith Defense Force and they did not disappoint. Bravo guys.
“I hate Kevin Smith soooo much that I just can’t stop writing whole articles about his upcoming movies, and talking incessantly about him in comment sections” – you people.
Personally when I don’t like someones films I…don’t bother with them at all…
Yes, I can see from your comment on an article you disagree with that you obviously know how to just leave things alone when they aren’t of interest to you.
@Pasqualie you sir are a saint.
@August Gutting
Thanks for signing up today to make your first comment, which just happens to be about someone you appear to adore with all your heart!
So many questions: do you use a Google alert or something similar, or do you just skim a specific group of sites for Kevin Smith headlines? Is there a group of you that divvies up the internet to more efficiently defend this jersey-rockin’ pothead? Also, is there a community where you all then exchange information on how to find articles disparaging your idol, like the Snootchy Bootches and Shit Forum?
Is there a pre-determined list of movies you will say sounds like someone’s “type of cinema”, or is it just whatever flick happens to be in the news right now, or just your own personal bugaboo? Finally, is it correct to assume that it’s your prerogative to include an “I fucked your Mom” comment, given that you’ve declined to do so here?
Thanks in advance.
Wow… Nerds infighting over whether Kevin Smith is relevant or not in the film industry is really like watching the Special Olympics. Everyone is a winner, including the writer and producer who gets to use the commentary in his films – see Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Clerks 2…
The truly wonderful part is that Kevin Smith has finally gotten to the point where he is just making shit that he truly doesn’t give a fuck what the critics think anymore because he is doing it for his friends and family. So, thanks for the moviepoopshoot style critique piece, man…but just like Meatballs, it just doesn’t matter.
I’ll totally admit this is fucking asinine, but HOW DARE YOU FUCKING SAY MEATBALLS DOESN’T MATTER.
I’m a huge Kevin Smith fan, but this post made me laugh VERY loud!
Kevin Smith had a joke 20 years ago and now he milks it every time he needs vacation money. He’s the off-brand Adam Sandler.
I was going to say that at least Adam Sandler has cooler friends, but then I remembered Peter Dante, and now I want to bathe in Sandler’s blood.
His daughter is 15.
“I made fun of Kevin Smith and Jeff Anderson so hard, it made some super geeks puke all over the comments. Where do we keep the mop and bucket so I can have Lieb clean it up?”
– Chareth Cutestory
Please God, let Schnitzel Bob see this …
Please God, let Schnitzel Bob see this …
Please God, let Schnitzel Bob see this …
Duly noted.
the people who HATE Kevin Smith are even more annoying, surprisingly, than the people who LOVE Kevin Smith. just shut. the fuck. up.
Fuck you.
naahh bro, get over it, you’re annoying. and the fact that you replied to almost every comment on this dumb thread solidifies it. sorry you have so much free time, Tio Rob.
Obesity doesn’t kill people fast enough…
He has one joke, and he’s going to beat that joke into its component atoms.
honestly I’m surprised that anyone gives a shit big enough to even argue about this…
@ 4:20, lol
Spending that much time and energy just to elaborately and elequentley say that you hate a guy with really no reason is beyond me and is kinda stupid.
I guess though the internet is just the place to cum hate and be a jerkoff and of course get all the other hate-filled jerkoffs in a nice big jerk circle so you can all stroke one another and spew your hate load in unison.
Astute observation, professor.
Mind the cum pools, you smarmy twat.
“Spending that much time and energy just to elaborately and elequentley say that you hate a guy with really no reason is…”
Hilarious. The correct answer is hilarious.
Is it just fate that the “Clerks III” news came out around the same time the McRib came back? The Mighty Feklahr doesn’t think so.
I’m not going to post a diatribe about Kevin Smith, Jeff Anderson or the Clerks movies here. I’m just going to say the first thing that came to my mind.
“Dear whoever wrote this article,
F*ck you.
Seriously…”
I’ll cosign that letter.
Different strokes for different folks. I’ve always loved Kevin Smith’s movies. This doesn’t mean I’m stuck in a teenage rut or can’t get laid or sit around with my hand down my pants when I’m not working at a local fast food restaurant. I’m simply a fan of Kevin Smith’s movies. Most of them. Some of them even I can’t deal with (I’m looking at you Red State).
@RomanCandle i guess the only way you would watch this movie would be if they filmed you blowing your father, or if it had footage of your whore mom getting raped
I fucked your Mother.