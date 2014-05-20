Colin Firth Plays A Super Spy, Samuel Jackson Plays Russell Simmons In Matt Vaughn’s ‘Kingsman’

People say they want realism, but will they still feel that way when they get a super spy played by Colin Firth instead of Brosnan or Dalton? I guess we’ll see. Kingsman: The Secret Service reunites the Kick-Ass creative team of director Matthew Vaughn and screenwriter Jane Goldman, again working from a comic book by Mark Millar.
Adapted from the Mark Millar-written comic series The Secret Service (illustrated by Watchmen’s Dave Gibbons), the movie follows Firth’s character’s attempts to convince both his nephew, played by Taron Egerton, and his employers that the nephew has what it takes to defend Queen and Country. [THR]
If Kick-Ass was Vaughn’s tongue-in-cheek take on the superhero movie, could this be his tongue-in-cheek take on the assassin-recruitment movie (a la Wanted)? I hope to be the Firth to find out.
At first I thought Samuel L. Jackson’s lisp was a dumb gimmick, but then I realized, “Ohhh, he’s playing Russell Simmons.”
Opens October 24th.
Wait, wait. This movie isn’t about the making of “Louie Louie”? Pass.
Me gotta go.
Is this what he made instead of the new X-men?
I’ll watch this and I won’t even be mad he has a closet full of shotgun shells and no shotguns.
Well if you’re going to have anyone pull off the devilishly confounding martial art of Cravate, it’s probably going to be Colin Firth.
And here I was warming a “Cravat Maga” jake. Damn.
Forget it, jake. It’s Colintown.
YES!! big fan of the comic, and been hearing about this and the film adaptation for Supercrooks for a while now…cant wait to see what millar has in store for theaters coming up….
His next comic should just be titled Movie Pitch.
I knew Firth could have a career as an actor if he just conquered that horrible speech impediment. He really needs to send Geoffrey Rush a large fruit basket.
Although now people really should start calling him by his proper surname, “First,” instead of mocking his lisp.
aww how cute, the brits get to play soldier. didn’t they reach their limit with bond? but seriously, it’s nice that they’ve found something to fill the empty cultural chasm left by potter. personally i’d like to see more attack the block, and less twee tween tweedledee.
Why would you bother playing off Michael Caine’s name and not do the same for Strong and Jackson? I expected more out of you, Verbal.
Because Michael Caine is forever My Cocaine thanks to the Honest Trailer for DKR.