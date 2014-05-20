Colin Firth Plays A Super Spy, Samuel Jackson Plays Russell Simmons In Matt Vaughn’s ‘Kingsman’

People say they want realism, but will they still feel that way when they get a super spy played by Colin Firth instead of Brosnan or Dalton? I guess we’ll see. Kingsman: The Secret Service reunites the Kick-Ass creative team of director Matthew Vaughn and screenwriter Jane Goldman, again working from a comic book by Mark Millar.

Adapted from the Mark Millar-written comic series The Secret Service (illustrated by Watchmen’s Dave Gibbons), the movie follows Firth’s character’s attempts to convince both his nephew, played by Taron Egerton, and his employers that the nephew has what it takes to defend Queen and Country. [THR]

If Kick-Ass was Vaughn’s tongue-in-cheek take on the superhero movie, could this be his tongue-in-cheek take on the assassin-recruitment movie (a la Wanted)? I hope to be the Firth to find out.





At first I thought Samuel L. Jackson’s lisp was a dumb gimmick, but then I realized, “Ohhh, he’s playing Russell Simmons.”

Opens October 24th.