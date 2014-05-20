Colin Firth Plays A Super Spy, Samuel Jackson Plays Russell Simmons In Matt Vaughn’s ‘Kingsman’

#Samuel L. Jackson #Trailers
Senior Editor
05.20.14 14 Comments

People say they want realism, but will they still feel that way when they get a super spy played by Colin Firth instead of Brosnan or Dalton? I guess we’ll see. Kingsman: The Secret Service reunites the Kick-Ass creative team of director Matthew Vaughn and screenwriter Jane Goldman, again working from a comic book by Mark Millar.

Adapted from the Mark Millar-written comic series The Secret Service (illustrated by Watchmen’s Dave Gibbons), the movie follows Firth’s character’s attempts to convince both his nephew, played by Taron Egerton, and his employers that the nephew has what it takes to defend Queen and Country. [THR]

If Kick-Ass was Vaughn’s tongue-in-cheek take on the superhero movie, could this be his tongue-in-cheek take on the assassin-recruitment movie (a la Wanted)? I hope to be the Firth to find out.



At first I thought Samuel L. Jackson’s lisp was a dumb gimmick, but then I realized, “Ohhh, he’s playing Russell Simmons.”

Russell-Simmons

Getty Image

Opens October 24th.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Samuel L. Jackson#Trailers
TAGSCOLIN FIRTHJANE GOLDMANKINGSMAN: THE SECRET SERVICEMark MillarMATTHEW VAUGHNSamuel L. JacksonTRAILERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP