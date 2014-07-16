Kristen Wiig Says Her Nude Scene In ‘Welcome To Me’ Is Important To The Script

Getty Image

Former ‘Saturday Night Live’ star and comedy’s leading lady Kristen Wiig graces the cover of the August edition of Elle, where she shows off her sexy, fashionable side while dishing on her career ambitions in an interview with Ivan Solotaroff. From the Elle excerpt, there are apparently three main points of interest in this feature: 1) Wiig makes a hell of a fashion model; 2) The actress is really getting into her serious side, as she’s focusing on directing and dramatic roles; and 3) She gets completely naked in the upcoming, Will Ferrell-produced comedy ‘Welcome to Me.’

I’m still surprised by Wiig’s sheer self-exposure in these roles: A few ‘The Skeleton Twins’ scenes are the emotional equivalent of full-frontal nudity. I’m even more surprised to learn that’s a step she will, in fact, take in the upcoming ‘Welcome to Me,’ in which she plays a woman with borderline personality disorder who wins the lottery, quits her meds, and starts a TV talk show. “I’d never read a character like that. I got to a scene where it read, ‘She’s fully naked,’ and I remember thinking: If I do this movie, I have to do this scene because it’s really important to this script.” (Via Elle)

I’m not a trained thespian, so I don’t know what the “emotional equivalent of full-frontal nudity” means. Does she scream lewd, sexual statements at other characters? Is there a scene where she has to get rid of her huge box of sex toys in order for her character to evolve and achieve a resolution? I’m excited to actually see ‘The Skeleton Twins’ and find out. In the meantime, I just hope that this nude scene means that we’re one step closer to a Gilly porn parody.