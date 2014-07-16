Kristen Wiig Says Her Nude Scene In ‘Welcome To Me’ Is Important To The Script

#Kristen Wiig
07.16.14 4 years ago 26 Comments
159438552

Getty Image

Former ‘Saturday Night Live’ star and comedy’s leading lady Kristen Wiig graces the cover of the August edition of Elle, where she shows off her sexy, fashionable side while dishing on her career ambitions in an interview with Ivan Solotaroff. From the Elle excerpt, there are apparently three main points of interest in this feature: 1) Wiig makes a hell of a fashion model; 2) The actress is really getting into her serious side, as she’s focusing on directing and dramatic roles; and 3) She gets completely naked in the upcoming, Will Ferrell-produced comedy ‘Welcome to Me.’

I’m still surprised by Wiig’s sheer self-exposure in these roles: A few ‘The Skeleton Twins’ scenes are the emotional equivalent of full-frontal nudity. I’m even more surprised to learn that’s a step she will, in fact, take in the upcoming ‘Welcome to Me,’ in which she plays a woman with borderline personality disorder who wins the lottery, quits her meds, and starts a TV talk show. “I’d never read a character like that. I got to a scene where it read, ‘She’s fully naked,’ and I remember thinking: If I do this movie, I have to do this scene because it’s really important to this script.” (Via Elle)

I’m not a trained thespian, so I don’t know what the “emotional equivalent of full-frontal nudity” means. Does she scream lewd, sexual statements at other characters? Is there a scene where she has to get rid of her huge box of sex toys in order for her character to evolve and achieve a resolution? I’m excited to actually see ‘The Skeleton Twins’ and find out. In the meantime, I just hope that this nude scene means that we’re one step closer to a Gilly porn parody.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kristen Wiig
TAGSELLEKristen WiigNUDE SCENESthe skeleton twinswelcome to me

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP