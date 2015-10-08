Frotcast 267: ‘The Leftovers’ Premiere, ‘Commando’ At 30

–
Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right-click, save as).
Comedian Matt Lieb is back in the Frotquarters this week with Bret and I, to talk The Leftovers premiere, Commando‘s 30th anniversary, kayak lady, the world’s worst Matt Damon editorial, and online marketing “gurus” ongoing attempt to destroy the English language. Enjoy!
#Content
2:00 – Matt tries to defend John From Cincinnati
4:00 – Matt quits Talk 9, gets a farewell from Gary From Fremont. “Is all of life, just repeating the mantra ‘This is what I wanted?’ “
5:20 – Commando talk
10:49 – Bret and Matt try to guess how many people get killed in Commando.
14:00 – We finally talk about the Kayak Bear Lady, which hit just after we recorded last week’s show. Matt provides the voice of the bear.
17:42 – WELCOME TO TECH HELL. Are online marketing “gurus” trying to destroy English? We go down the terrifying rabbit hole. Sample sentence: “Content marketing providers will focus on solutions partners.”
38:27 – My story about how I put a couch on the street and accidentally created an artificial reef for hobos.
40:55 – We’ve discovered the world’s most confusing Matt Damon hot take, “Earth to Matt Damon, it’s 2015.”
54:00 – John From Cincinnati. Turns out Matt Lieb was the one guy who liked this show.
55:00 – The Leftovers: Is it just going to Lost us? (Discussion is a little spoilery, I suppose, but pretty vague).
1:00:00 – Bret’s bizarre sex dreams, “where I’m pushing a little sea lion around in my palm.”
1:08:10 – Your emails and voicemails.
ENGAGE with our #Brand
–Vince on Twitter
–Bret on Twitter
—Matt Lieb on Twitter
EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415 275 0030.
SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.
* Matt tries to defend John From Cincinnati *
Arrested. Charged. Guilty. Sentenced to death.
This Week in Frotcast History:
Episode 22
-Riley Steele canceled again, but the boys got some free DVDS! Brendan reads the erotic descriptions from the back of the cases.
-Red Shirt (guy who asked question about World of Warcraft) guy’s remix is played.
-Vince recorded a tv program. IFC “The Grid”. Apparently he was bad at it. Didn’t know what to do with his hands. Or deliver the jokes he wrote. And he was sweaty.
-A trip down memory lane as conversation turns to the Arsenio dog pound chant/fist pump thing. Brendan got in trouble for doing it in grade school. This leads to anecdotes about early criticism of The Simpsons, then to local news and how everything is the worst for your kids. Finally, Vince was taught in 7th grade that masturbation wasn’t something people need to do and it was wrong. Then in high school Loveline and Howard Stern made it ok for everyone to admit to it and talk about it openly.
-Four Loko. Chuck Schumer wants to ban Four Loko. The news story mentions an 18 year old girl died from drinking it. I looked up the story and she died from drinking 4 Four Lokos after taking a diet pill.
-Lindy West. (quick aside, until the review began, since I listened to episode 21 last week I had been confusing Due Date with Baby Mama). They review Due Date (opinion ranged from dislike to hate). Ben reviews it though he didn’t see it.
-Lindy describes Unstoppable. In full detail.
-Brendan does a good Tracy Morgan and a good Sly Stallone. Vince reads Stallone tweets.
-Vince finishes a story he started on episode 1, now that he has decided he has no shame. The college reunion/doorman pants weekend, they decided to take the party up a notch and get weird. They “went to the snow level.” The next day Vince realizes the bag in his pocket has opened and he is leaking cocaine on the chair and floor of his friend’s nice suburban home. He rubbed it into the carpet and never heard anything about the dogs or any children dying so everything turned out fine
I miss Lindy. What happened to her?
Feminism.
Lindy eats oreos.
From Tod Maffin’s website:
“In January 1999, he founded MindfulEye, an artificial intelligence firm that developed the patented Lexant technology to perform syntactic analysis on public opinion comments posted on the Internet and aired in the media, thus providing a “mood monitor” of stocks”
You guys. It’s obvious what happened here. The artificial intelligence killed him and took over his persona.
I’m also hugely enamoured with the idea of Tod Maffin getting a google alert that directs him to this post. Hi Tod!
Did you say NewsCred was based in New York, London, and Dachau?
I like Matt’s worst joke.
Y’all some real rumpel-SHILL-skins spinning shit into podcast gold. Keep on keepin’ on.
I liked John From Cincinnati too, @Matt Lieb. I still say “time to dump out Kai” when I take a poo.
HATE the abrupt non-ending though. Then I realized David Milch gave an abrupt non-ending to Deadwood too, to focus on this new show. Did I mention Milch cut Luck short too?
Fuck Milch. As a record label, and as a crew!
And if you’re down with Milch then fuck you too!
I watched the entire first season of the Leftovers waiting for some answers. None came. “It’s about how the people deal with the situation, not the situation itself”. Sorry, my life is more exciting than your shitty, dream sequence filled show. Deuces to season 2.
@OhMyBalls ha, yup! I think I read, before Leftovers even came out, that the writers would never reveal the reason why people disappeared.
Fuuuuuuuck that noise.
Hey so I feel like a real tool complaining about a free podcast, but I’ve been listening since day 1 and I find it harder and harder to listen to all the hate-reading of stupid articles that you guys have been doing lately. Not sure why that is, but I find it more frustrating than entertaining — maybe I listen to what I listen to in order to get away from the idiots of the world. Anyway, please consider this constructive criticism from a fan more than a complaint. peace.