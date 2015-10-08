Frotcast 267: ‘The Leftovers’ Premiere, ‘Commando’ At 30

#Commando #Matt Damon #Frotcast #The Leftovers
10.08.15 2 years ago 13 Comments
commando

20th Century Fox

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right-click, save as).

Comedian Matt Lieb is back in the Frotquarters this week with Bret and I, to talk The Leftovers premiere, Commando‘s 30th anniversary, kayak lady, the world’s worst Matt Damon editorial, and online marketing “gurus” ongoing attempt to destroy the English language. Enjoy!

#Content

2:00 – Matt tries to defend John From Cincinnati

4:00 – Matt quits Talk 9, gets a farewell from Gary From Fremont. “Is all of life, just repeating the mantra ‘This is what I wanted?’ “

5:20 – Commando talk

10:49 – Bret and Matt try to guess how many people get killed in Commando.

14:00 – We finally talk about the Kayak Bear Lady, which hit just after we recorded last week’s show. Matt provides the voice of the bear.

17:42 – WELCOME TO TECH HELL. Are online marketing “gurus” trying to destroy English? We go down the terrifying rabbit hole. Sample sentence: “Content marketing providers will focus on solutions partners.”

38:27 – My story about how I put a couch on the street and accidentally created an artificial reef for hobos.

40:55 – We’ve discovered the world’s most confusing Matt Damon hot take, “Earth to Matt Damon, it’s 2015.”

54:00 – John From Cincinnati. Turns out Matt Lieb was the one guy who liked this show.

55:00 – The Leftovers: Is it just going to Lost us? (Discussion is a little spoilery, I suppose, but pretty vague).

1:00:00 – Bret’s bizarre sex dreams, “where I’m pushing a little sea lion around in my palm.”

1:08:10 – Your emails and voicemails.

ENGAGE with our #Brand
Vince on Twitter
Bret on Twitter
Matt Lieb on Twitter

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415 275 0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Commando#Matt Damon#Frotcast#The Leftovers
TAGSCOMMANDOFROTCASTmatt damonTHE LEFTOVERS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP