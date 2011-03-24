Let’s all enjoy this James Cameron/Arnold Schwarzenegger picture

This being a movie site, we could sit here all day speculating on what projects James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger might be discussing on their trip to the Amazon this week. But the truth is, no one knows, and I’d rather just savor this incredible picture on its own merits.
ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER THOUGHT BUBBLE
Wait, *this* is Brazil? Where’s all the mulatto ass? …This truly is a land of contradictions.
JAMES CAMERON THOUGHT BUBBLE:
I wonder if this noble savage knows I burn piles of money to keep my gold bars warm. Ooh! Maybe it has a retarded sibling or something that I could hunt for sport! Wait, relax, Cameron, don’t wanna seem to eager. Try to look interested in this cultural crap first.
[via Arnie’s Twitter]
Mancini where is the Frotcast? What am I supposed to do at work, not listen to fart jokes from the jack off couch? Well, I refuse to do that Vince.
I will take this Indian to me in Kawlifawnia, raaaawwwaaaahhhwaaahhh!
The sooner Arnold goes Jesse Ventura batshit crazy in hour long segments the better. Democracy will never be defeated if we rely on sound bites and twitpics!
Jame, Get to the chomper!
I didnt they Arnold was allowed back into Brazil after…the unpleasantness. Apparently its cool as long as he stays 500 ft. away from all carrots.
*that,not they…jesus I suck