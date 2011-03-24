Let’s all enjoy this James Cameron/Arnold Schwarzenegger picture

#Arnold Schwarzenegger #Amazon
Senior Editor
03.24.11 6 Comments

This being a movie site, we could sit here all day speculating on what projects James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger might be discussing on their trip to the Amazon this week.  But the truth is, no one knows, and I’d rather just savor this incredible picture on its own merits.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER THOUGHT BUBBLE
Wait, *this* is Brazil?  Where’s all the mulatto ass?  …This truly is a land of contradictions.

JAMES CAMERON THOUGHT BUBBLE:
I wonder if this noble savage knows I burn piles of money to keep my gold bars warm.  Ooh! Maybe it has a retarded sibling or something that I could hunt for sport!  Wait, relax, Cameron, don’t wanna seem to eager.  Try to look interested in this cultural crap first.

[via Arnie’s Twitter]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Arnold Schwarzenegger#Amazon
TAGSAMAZONArnold SchwarzeneggerAWESOME PICTURESINDIANSJAMES CAMERONLIP DISCS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP