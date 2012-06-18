Liam Hemsworth steals the show in the new Expendables 2 poster

Senior Editor
06.18.12 19 Comments

If you read this headline and thought, “holy sh*t, Liam Hemsworth, aka the future Mr. Miley Cyrus, is in the Expendables 2? How did I not hear about this?” You’re in good company, because it looks like the same thought went through the poster designer’s mind about five minutes before his deadline. “Liam who? Aw, crap. Whatever, I’ll just stick him in the back next to the ‘splosions.”

