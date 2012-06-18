Liam Hemsworth steals the show in the new Expendables 2 poster

If you read this headline and thought, “holy sh*t, Liam Hemsworth, aka the future Mr. Miley Cyrus, is in the Expendables 2? How did I not hear about this?” You’re in good company, because it looks like the same thought went through the poster designer’s mind about five minutes before his deadline. “Liam who? Aw, crap. Whatever, I’ll just stick him in the back next to the ‘splosions.”
Liam Hemsworth was brought in to lure virgin girls onto the set so the rest of the cast could bathe in their blood in a vain attempt to retain their youth.
This movie is going to be such a mess, hopefully in a good way.
I heard they’re going to add Tommy Wiseau as the 15th, and final, Expendable.
“You’re tearing me apart, Liam!”
Dolph is gonna fuck someone up with that sword disguised as a knife.
More like Liam Hems-not-worth-much, amirite! Ha ha! *Gets roundhouse kicked by the Stath.*
With all that fire and mayhem, I’m glad to see Van Damme had the sense to wear sun glasses.
Also, is that angry Samuel L. Jackson to the left of Stallone?
I’m pretty sure that’s Terry Crews. I’d also call you a horrible racist if this wasn’t one of the six films this year in which Samuel L. Jackson doesn’t appear..
I hope it wasn’t a last-minute addition, but that Hemsworth plays a homunculus that gets toted around in Statham’s tactical backpack (tactipack), spouting witty one-liners in a high-pitched gnome voice and blasting guys with a shotgun bigger than he is.
Shouldn’t Chuck Norris be in front?
Look at Stallone’s forearms. Dear God, I hope that is just bad photoshopping. Otherwise, Sly needs to stop jerkin’ it so much. Contrary to popular belief, Popeye didn’t get his big forearms from spinach. Dude was a major porn-hound.
Liam Hemsworth: The most expendable Expendable.
That was awfully nice of Jeremy Piven to stilt-walk into the background when Randy Couture couldn’t make it to the photoshoot
And apparently they threw a blonde wig on Richard Belzer, handed him a knife and told him to look as menacing as Dolph would have had he made it.
I think he simply took the player’s avatar in Doom
This made me laugh, so I decided to make the poster. Unsurprisingly, it’s about the same.
[img98.imageshack.us]
Real question may be whether they actually photoshopped Arnold Schwarzenegger’s head on Van Damme’s body so they had to put the glasses on him so no one would notice
It’s marketing 101. All the way in the back, he looks like Martin Kove, aka John Kreese from The Karate Kid, who has every right to be in this movie.
When you said Karate Kid, I immediately thought of Billy Zabka, a questionable call. Then I googled Martin Kove and realized what a good call.