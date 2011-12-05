Liam Neeson is going to punch wolves in the face

Was that last post about movie marketing, critics, and the New Yorker a little too intellectual for you? Well I’ve got just the palate cleanser — a new trailer for The Grey, a movie opening in January that’s about Liam Neeson fighting wolves. I would’ve loved to hear the pitch for this movie.
“Okay, so Liam Neeson plays this badass, right? And one day his plane goes down in the arctic.”
“And then what?”
“Well, that’s when the wolves come.”
“Wolves! Sweet! I’m loving this. Then what happens?”
“Uh, well, Liam Neeson fights them.”
“Say no more. I’m already writing you a check, Broheim.”
My only hope is that this has a scene where Liam Neeson gives a motivational speech in front of the other plane crash survivors. “If it’s food you’re after, I can tell you that I have none, and I certainly don’t have a GPS device. What I do have is a particular set of skills, skills that I’ve acquired over a lifetime of fighting wolves. Hopefully these skills will be enough to keep any of us from getting… Taken.” And then he’d wink and do a little gun fingers thing at the camera.
At the beginning of the trailer, Neeson’s voice over tells us, “I work security protecting man from the dangers they cannot see.”
Now, unless the screenwriter was being figurative to the point that his words were completely meaningless, there are two ways to read this. One, there’s a supernatural element, where Liam Neeson’s job is killing trolls or better yet, the WENDIGO. OR, the plot involves INVISIBLE MOTHERF*CKING WOLVES.
How do you kill invisible wolves? One by one, like Rambo.
If they had literally titled it “Liam Neeson vs. Wolves” I would see this movie10 times at an IMAX in 3D just to make sure that they would be able to suck as much money as my “non-dwarf hooker” entertainment budget would allow.
That pitch could have been confusing though. ‘It’s like The Edge, but Irish’.
Bonus points if, in the final confrontation with the wolves, Neeson challenges them with a defiant ”Let’s dance!’
Glass knuckles and a jumper is Neeson’s idea of ‘semi-formal.’
Boner points if, after destroying the head wolf, all remaining wolves grow to respect Neeson, who opts to live in the wilderness and rule over them like a king
Neeson protects man from the dangers he cannot see; the emotions of an ethnic temptation wolf.
A supernatural element, you say?
*crosses fingers for direwolves*
Gritty remake of House, M.D.: ‘This time it’s personal, lupus.’
*crosses fingers hoping that Patty’s direwolves show up on screen to direstraits*
In Teh Ghey, Graham Norton tries to pick dudes up at a Los Lobos concert. Things get slappy when Boy George shows up and gets “territorial” (pees on amp).
This is a man’s man’s movie, so at least there aren’t any gays in there…
*rewatches “Kinsey”*
…errr never mind
It looks like Taken, except for instead of his daughter, they stole his fucking coat and he’ll do anything he has to in order to get it back.
My rap name will one day be Liam Nah Son!
This movie had my head spinning! – Natasha Richardson.
Awww, that was mean. Shame on meself :(
How long until we see a remix of this trailer set to Hungry Like The Wolf?
@Ace–uh, The Edge IS Irish, dude. Check out Joshua Tree.
“the dangers they cannot see”
*Another* movie that should be called Silent But Deadly? Sheesh.
Needs more Serkis covered in ping pong balls howling, “Come at me, bro!”
@arry, I don’t do jokes as much as oblique references solely for my own amusement. It’s like public masturbation, only without having to go outside.
Compare and contrast.
How do you get over your wife dying in a skiing accident, making a feature film in the exact same environment. Why do you let Hollywood do this to you Liam WHY!?
It wouldn’t be the first time that winding up alone in a snowy woods has led to a bloody red grave.
Liam Neeson is the greatest middle aged survivor killer, and have a great sense for humor:
[www.ebaumsworld.com]
It would have been the best, if he’d cut Ricky Gervais throat at the end