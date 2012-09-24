‘Life Of Pi’ Has A New International Trailer

While I’ve never read it, I have heard great things about Yann “The Model” Martel’s 2001 novel, Life of Pi. I know that the plot is about a boy who is shipwrecked and spends the better part of a year adrift on a boat with a tiger. And I assume that makes this a fantasy novel, because there isn’t a dimension in existence in which that tiger wouldn’t eat Pi from ass to eyes after the first day. But some people have said that it’s actually quite spiritually enlightening, so I should probably leave the snark to Nikki Finke.
Anywho, Ang Lee took on the task of brining Life of Pi to the big screen, and now his film has a brand new international trailer with some birdies and monkeys. And that damn tiger, too. Sorry, I’m just so hung up on tigers, because it’s 2012 and we have so much incredible education at our disposal and people are still stupid enough to believe that they can jump into a tiger den at a zoo and just pet the cuddly little fellas without them feeling threatened or terrified and responding by feasting on every ounce of your human flesh. So anyway, that’s one more Darwin Award nominee.
Oh, and there’s that Joe Rogan bit about the tigers in the Sundarbans that just kill people like crazy. Tigers are f*cking scary, dudes. So where was I? Oh yeah, Life of Pi. It stars Suraj Sharma and will be in theaters on Nov. 21. Check out the trailer after the jump, as well as a huge spoiler.
And here’s the spoiler…
This American Life of Pi: Jason Biggs talks to Ira Glass about his award-winning tweet: ‘On Mediterranean cruz with wife, a tiger in the sack. Religious parable lulz!”
Three references deep. That’s the snow level. Throw in π and you hit limbo.
cotw for sheer metaness
Smells like live action Veggie Tales.
The tiger (Richard Parker, the most awesome name for a tiger EVER) does try to eat him! It’s through his wits and cunning that young Pi is able to gain Richard Parker’s trust and companionship. It’s delightful.
Also he feeds him and shit. I’d imagine that might get a tiger to like me. Also, I would be eaten in half a second.
MAN every trailer for this movie has worked like gangbusters on me. I get all choked up for some reason. STUPID, whatever.
*wipes eyes, blames allergies*
Can you give me the recipe for brining Pie? It sounds delicious.
The book was amazeballs, and I will be taking a date to this specifically so she can see me cry and thus perpetuate the illusion that I have feelings.
It’s not surprising that the Narrator speaks so well, as poor English often makes the director Ang Ree.
ROR (raugh out roud)
I will never forgive that fucker for making a Hulk movie without including the line “You wouldn’t like me when I’m Ang Lee.”
Too bad Pi didn’t get stuck with a zebra on that boat, zebras are sluts.
HE DOES!
The Pi of Life on the other hand, starts with dinosaurs for some reason, then Brad Pitt beats the shit out of the tiger and there is some resentment. Needless to say, stoners smarter than me love it.
The book is okay, not quite as clever as it would like to be but still fairly enjoyable. I’m still not sure how well it translates to film. Oh well, at least it’s not Shyamalan.
Yeah, the smug parable of it bugs me, but if you just pretend that aspect isn’t there, it’s an amazing tall tale.
Sounds twee as fuck. I’ll spend the next two years plowing through the Game of Thrones series, thank you very much.
And I’ll spend the next two minutes plowing your MUM, HAHA, because … I don’t last very long in bed and she’s a sweet and forgiving woman?
I actually hated the parable part for the same reason, was way too smug – and I just pretended that part never happened.
Recast this with Aziz Ansari and Kanye West as the tiger and you might have something there.
Tell some people when I want some spiritual enlightenment from the little brown people I’ll book me a third world sex tour and beat it out of them. Ang Lee is welcome to lens it.
Pi: “Can I get a do-over on that The Lady or the Tiger question? I think I may have been a little hasty in my decision-making.”
Yep. That’s a movie film all right.