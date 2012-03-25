Lightswitch Cat is Mesmerizing and Morning Links

03.25.12 6 years ago 12 Comments

[via SuicideBlonde]

MORNING LINKS
This Week in Posters and Stills |Film Drunk|

HOTT GOSS, Joe King and Pauly’s Stand-Up, and the Ultimate MANswer on this week’s |FROTCAST|

More mesmerizing gif, Light Switch Cat (Air Jordan Cat?) or Swan Dive Fox? |via TopTumbles|

Which Action Star Has Inspired the Worst Video Games? Another (Sort of) Scientific Study |Gamma Squad|

10 Things We Learned At SXSW 2012 |Smoking Section|

Ashley Tisdale Would Like To Show You Her Butt |UPROXX|

Anderson Silva Left Speechless By Brazil’s Finest, Most Painted Asses |With Leather|

The Best GIFs from Season Three of ‘Archer’ |Warming Glow|

Scumbag Pets |Buzzfeed|

Unauthorized biography of the Easter Bunny. |MentalFloss|

11 Amazing Translation FAILS |HuffPost Comedy|

Casey Anthony has found Jesus. He must’ve been hiding under her dead baby. |IDLYITW|

Not surprisingly, people ask for Jon Hamm’s sperm all the time. |TheSuperficial|

What if your ring, the entire ring, even the band, was made of ONE diamond! |Videogum|

Remorseful dog steals sausage, tries to hid his shame. |TheDailyWhat|

Ten Video Games Viewed From a Different Perspective |Unreality|

Re-casting the Hunger Games with real child stars. |ScreenJunkies|

The importance of remembering Ernest, aka Jim Varney. |HolyTaco|

Batman Was Pulled Over In a Lamborghini Gallardo In Montgomery County, Maryland |Brobible|

