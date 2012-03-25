Lightswitch Cat is Mesmerizing and Morning Links

[via SuicideBlonde]
MORNING LINKS
This Week in Posters and Stills |Film Drunk|
HOTT GOSS, Joe King and Pauly’s Stand-Up, and the Ultimate MANswer on this week’s |FROTCAST|
More mesmerizing gif, Light Switch Cat (Air Jordan Cat?) or Swan Dive Fox? |via TopTumbles|
Which Action Star Has Inspired the Worst Video Games? Another (Sort of) Scientific Study |Gamma Squad|
10 Things We Learned At SXSW 2012 |Smoking Section|
Ashley Tisdale Would Like To Show You Her Butt |UPROXX|
Anderson Silva Left Speechless By Brazil’s Finest, Most Painted Asses |With Leather|
The Best GIFs from Season Three of ‘Archer’ |Warming Glow|
Scumbag Pets |Buzzfeed|
Unauthorized biography of the Easter Bunny. |MentalFloss|
11 Amazing Translation FAILS |HuffPost Comedy|
Casey Anthony has found Jesus. He must’ve been hiding under her dead baby. |IDLYITW|
Not surprisingly, people ask for Jon Hamm’s sperm all the time. |TheSuperficial|
What if your ring, the entire ring, even the band, was made of ONE diamond! |Videogum|
Remorseful dog steals sausage, tries to hid his shame. |TheDailyWhat|
Ten Video Games Viewed From a Different Perspective |Unreality|
Re-casting the Hunger Games with real child stars. |ScreenJunkies|
The importance of remembering Ernest, aka Jim Varney. |HolyTaco|
Batman Was Pulled Over In a Lamborghini Gallardo In Montgomery County, Maryland |Brobible|
We’re doing this on Sunday now?
Daylight Savings REALLY fucks Vince up.
This way Vince gets to wake up at West Coast time and no one’s the wiser. No snitchin.
Considering her track record, it probably shouldn’t surprise anyone that Casey Anthony needed 26 years to find a Jesus in fucking Florida.
Lightswitch Cat is making it extremely difficult to masturbate to Asslick Cat:(
I’d love to have seen the look on Vince’s face when he realised it was still sunday.
“Damn it, I put on my blogging slacks for nothing!”
I have decided my cat is a lazy bitch.
Too bad Arnold didn’t lend Anderson Silva his invisible binoculars
Watching that cat is like watching Muggsy Bogues slam dunk.