Lionsgate Released 16 New And Charming Character Posters For ‘The Expendables 3’

For those who might not be hip to the action movie scene, The Expendables franchise has always been about one thing – sweet, sweet classic bloody movie violence. Each film is bloodier than the next, and the number of imaginary bullets used in the first two films far exceeds the amount that have actually been created in reality (haha, just kidding). Naturally, we can expect The Expendables 3 to be the bloodiest, most bullet-using film yet, especially since it’s sporting the biggest and most impressive cast of movie stars yet.
However, based on this new series of 16 actor/character posters that Lionsgate released yesterday with the help of IGN, JoBlo, Collider and Coming Soon (gee, thanks), we’re more likely to want to give Barney Ross and his band of indestructible mercenaries a hug than we are to run and hide from them. Seriously, I look at the poster of Terry Crews, and I just want to go on a swan boat ride with him.
Even Harrison Ford looks cheerful. What the hell is going on here?
Are these photos or drawings? Photoshop FTL.
Kellan (You better be foreign) Lutz is in a movie called The Expendables? Pardon me while I nom the delicious irony.
Glen Powell is totally doing the super heroine butt and face in the same shot move
Please tell me Harrison Ford’s role in the group is being the Air Force one.
These actually make me want to see this thing. Weird.
Can you believe that Nic “I’ll take any part if the money is good” Cage actually turned this down? I believe Grammar got his part.
This is going to be the greatest movie of all time of the year.
Kelsey Grammer? Is he playing the neighbor from Home Improvement?
OH SHIT Wesley Snipes is in this? Now I’m hyped!
He actually was supposed to be in the first Expendables but that’s right when he had to go to prison. So his part went to Terry Crews.
Pretty sure they went to Michael Jai White after Snipes couldn’t do it. White didn’t bother when he found out he’d have to audition (while most of the cast was picked and their parts written specifically for them). So after that Crews was chosen in his place.
Dolph Lundgren’s picture is terrifying.
Jason Statham and Wesley Snipes knife fight? Yes please. Also Ronda Rousey.
Can I just wire them my money now and get it over with? Christ. Stop with all of the teasing. My balls can’t take it anymore.
What the hell happened to Antonio? Dude has AGED in that pic. He looks like a cancer survivor…(does quick google search)…fack!