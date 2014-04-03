Lionsgate Released 16 New And Charming Character Posters For ‘The Expendables 3’

04.03.14 4 years ago 16 Comments

For those who might not be hip to the action movie scene, The Expendables franchise has always been about one thing – sweet, sweet classic bloody movie violence. Each film is bloodier than the next, and the number of imaginary bullets used in the first two films far exceeds the amount that have actually been created in reality (haha, just kidding). Naturally, we can expect The Expendables 3 to be the bloodiest, most bullet-using film yet, especially since it’s sporting the biggest and most impressive cast of movie stars yet.

However, based on this new series of 16 actor/character posters that Lionsgate released yesterday with the help of IGN, JoBlo, Collider and Coming Soon (gee, thanks), we’re more likely to want to give Barney Ross and his band of indestructible mercenaries a hug than we are to run and hide from them. Seriously, I look at the poster of Terry Crews, and I just want to go on a swan boat ride with him.

