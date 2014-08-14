‘Bad Boys 3 Is Real,’ Says Martin Lawrence

Like Zoolander 2 and Ghostbusters 3, a third Bad Boys movie has been one of the hot rumored sequels in recent years, because people apparently want to know what’s up with Miami’s most unrealistic police partners, Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett. But when it comes to Bad Boys 3, it always seems like it’s more of a push by Martin Lawrence to make it happen, and something that could eventually come together if Will Smith can find a few days in his incredibly busy schedule of encouraging his teenage son to pretend he’s the world’s youngest and wisest adult.

Lawrence was a guest on last night’s Conan to promote his new FX series Partners, and Conan O’Brien naturally asked the big question on everyone’s mind: “I heard a rumor that there’s going to be a Bad Boys 3, is that possible?” Lawrence admitted that he “just talked to Jerry Bruckheimer,” who told him that “it’s real, they’re working on the script, it’s getting close and it all looks good.” I guess the thing that’s taking them so long is the development of a new luxury automobile that two Miami police officers can drive around. It might be stupid, but you have to be consistent.