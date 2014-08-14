‘Bad Boys 3 Is Real,’ Says Martin Lawrence

Like Zoolander 2 and Ghostbusters 3, a third Bad Boys movie has been one of the hot rumored sequels in recent years, because people apparently want to know what’s up with Miami’s most unrealistic police partners, Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett. But when it comes to Bad Boys 3, it always seems like it’s more of a push by Martin Lawrence to make it happen, and something that could eventually come together if Will Smith can find a few days in his incredibly busy schedule of encouraging his teenage son to pretend he’s the world’s youngest and wisest adult.
Lawrence was a guest on last night’s Conan to promote his new FX series Partners, and Conan O’Brien naturally asked the big question on everyone’s mind: “I heard a rumor that there’s going to be a Bad Boys 3, is that possible?” Lawrence admitted that he “just talked to Jerry Bruckheimer,” who told him that “it’s real, they’re working on the script, it’s getting close and it all looks good.” I guess the thing that’s taking them so long is the development of a new luxury automobile that two Miami police officers can drive around. It might be stupid, but you have to be consistent.
The first one is great in that awful, Point Break/”so terrible it’s good” action movie vein. The second one was crap because it had too many CGI effects, and the bad guy was so poorly cast.
I actually though Jordi Molla as the bad guy was the only good thing about Bad Boys II. It was Gabrielle Union who was a completely unnecessary, and pointless character. That and the fact that the movie was about one hour too long.
They used real cars for all of the chase scenes. I remember a stunt driver getting seriously injured during filming.
Yeah, but Gabrielle Union is way better eye candy than Tea Leoni.
The fact that each action sequence felt never-ending in Bad Boys II, combined with Michael Bay’s god-awful sense of what constitutes “funny,” made that the most painful movie I’ve ever sat through in my life.
The scene in Joey Pant’s house where Marcus is all hopped up on ecstasy was pretty funny though.
Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett take down ISIS.
Shit just got real.
There are going to be some CRISP all white Air Force Ones in this
Bad Boys 3 is real… I am so happy I may cry.
I was thinking about this franchise lately. Ironically enough last night Bad Boys 2 was on.
My ex and I used to always joke when we would test drive cars and recite the line “hey yo, Dan Marino should definitely buy this car, but not this one cause I’mma fuck this one up, but he should definitely buy one like it.”
It’s still hard to believe that the character that played the hillbilly “we got rights” guy that was locked in the trunk went on to play Zod.
Oh, and as a requirement, it needs at least five shootouts with the rotating camera shots around the whole scene.
How is that ironic? Do you mean coincidentally?
Martin Lawrence looks about to accidentally shoot someone.
This news made me shake my tailfeather.
Will Smith sent his regrets but volunteered the services of Jaden and Willow Smith to fill, respectively, the roles played by himself and Tea Leoni in the original.
I have had this idea in my head that Bad Boys was a Michael Bay joint. I’m so pleased to have remembered wrong. Those movies weren’t great, but they were “action movie” great.
Otoh, if Jaden gets cast in this movie, I will probably avoid it.
You know, this movie, that’s actually going to get made, and totally isn’t just something Martin Lawrence thinks about when he’s masturbating.
Wow, I never noticed that before. Conan is enormous, and Martin is short, and that step up to where Conan’s desk is left Martin looking like My Buddy.
I went to a Conan taping in NY back in 1999, and yeah – he’s like NBA quality giant. He’s 6’5″
I will approach this with trepidation, but there will be no way I don’t see this in the theater. Hard to believe it’s been almost 20 years since the first one came out.
The opening scene from the first movie still cracks me up. Every time I see a black Porsche, all I can think is, “Damn right it’s limited. No cup holders. No back seat. All this is is a shiny dick with 2 chairs in it, and we just the balls draggin’ the fuck along.”
I watched both Bad Boys last night. Damn I love those movies.
I unabashedly love the first two and will be first in line if this ever actually happens.
If you don’t laugh at the scene where they confront the young buck taking Marcus’ daughter on a date then you’re a miserable asshole.
Bad Boys I & II were really cool and I hope Bad Boys III is just as good as those two other movies, they’re not oscar contenders in any way, they’re fun summer blockbusters. And Will smith and Martin have great chemistry together
Pictured: Cops in Ferguson.
wrong color.
@Underball : Just wait. They’ll be towing out black cops soon enough to prove they aren’t racist.
If you play back all the slomo scenes in regular time, the movies are only 15-20 minutes long
God, Martin Lawrence is the fucking worst. He alone takes Partners from a C- to an F-. I feel like him talking about Bad Boys 3 is akin to Dan Aykroyd and Ghostbusters 3 or Tara Reid and The Big Lebowski 2.