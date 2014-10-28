Here’s Everything We Know About Marvel’s Phase Three, Including ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ In 2018 And 2019

Marvel is dropping a bunch of bombs today, telling us quite a bit more about their plans for their upcoming movies. Including, already, the next Avengers.
First, Avengers 3 is officially Avengers: Infinity War. And yes, it will — as rumored — be a two-parter: Part one arrives May 4th, 2018 with part 2 arriving May 3rd, 2019. Yeah, a yearlong gap. So what’s filling, and preceding, that gap?
Captain America: Civil War arrives May 6th, 2016. Cap and Tony are indeed picking sides, although we know little more about it. Interestingly, photos on Twitter indicate that the movie’s original subtitle was “Serpent Society.”
Doctor Strange arrives November 4th, 2016. Oddly, the widely rumored casting does not appear to be confirmed. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige told the crowd, “If it were confirmed, we would have announced it today.”
Guardians of the Galaxy 2 arrives May 5th, 2017, although we know little more about it than that. One assumes they’re still writing the script.
Thor: Ragnarok arrives July 28th, 2017. Kevin Feige emphasized that Ragnarok is “the end of all things.” So, yeah, don’t get attached to Asgard.
Black Panther is arriving November 3rd, 2017. Marvel also announced the casting, Chadwick Boseman, so it’s safe to assume T’Challa will be turning up before he gets his own movie. UPDATE: Contrary to the previous rumor, Feige says we won’t meet Black Panther until Captain America 3, where he’ll be in full costume.
Captain Marvel will be arriving July 6th, 2018. We don’t know much so far, except that it’s Carol Danvers, and she’ll be both on Earth and in outer space.
And on November 2nd, 2018, Inhumans will be arriving. Again, Marvel was light on the details, but we can infer that it’s kind of a big deal if they’re putting out an entire movie starring Black Bolt and his crew.
Feige also says Hulk will be in all the Avengers films. He added that the reason no solo movies have been announced for Hulk or Black Widow is because they are being reserved for the Avengers movies.
So, yeah, those are some gutsy, forward thinking choices from Marvel. And it’ll be interesting to see how it lines up.
Wow, that is ambitious.
What are the betting lines on Thor: Ragnarok actually involving Ragnarok himself? If Civil War is happening at the same time…
No way, an Android clone of Thor (unless played by someone other than Hemsworth) would be lame
No chance. Terrible idea. Don’t even put that out in the ether.
Unless they get Gale Hemsworth to play Ragnorok.
yeah, get his brother to do it
[vimeo.com]
They said that Black Panther would be in Cap 3
I hope the Inhumans movie leads to the revelation that Quicksilver and Wanda are Inhumans. That’s a fine enough origin for them if they can’t be mutants, and I like it better than HYDRA experiments.
Them being Inhumans would even explain the Hydra experiments, of course Hydra would want to experiment on people born with exceptional abilities. If Marvel can’t use “Mutant,” the Inhumans are the next best thing.
No, no it isn’t. Marvel blazing scorched earth over their own X-Men and mutants in general is bad news for everyone. Inhumans getting a movie would be nice but not because it’s a clear “fuck you” to mutants.
Marvel isn’t burning down their other franchises. Fantastic Four has had crappy sales and was in an artistic rut for a while (ironically up until this story line that is winding it down). As pissed as Perlmutter might be, they would have to be nuts to turn down the bandwagon money that would come with the movie. They will probably relaunch after the movie generates some buzz (provided it doesn’t suck as bad as the other two).
Except I was talking about in the MCU. The Maximoff twins should remain mutants in the comics. But in the MCU, I’m perfectly fine with them being Inhumans given Marvel can’t use the term mutant.
@Bizarro Stormy Neither Thornus nor I said anything about them doing it to spite Fox, you’re reading your own anger into it. The simple fact is that the Inhumans are the best option they’ve got for “people BORN with powers” so long as they aren’t allowed to use “Mutant.”
The reason for the Inhumans movie is clear.
The world needs Lockjaw.
a lot of this seems to be in response to DC’s announcement
pretty sure you’ve got that backwards.
Marvel has been making these announcements for years. And they’ve actually put out enough content where it doesn’t just feel like empty promises. I’m still skeptical of how much of DC’s slate will actually see the light of day.
Well captain marvel seems like a direct response to Wonder Woman especially after kevin said she wasn’t on the horizon even earlier this year. Marvel has always seemed to try and defend against dc even when it doesn’t have to. Either way it means we get Wonder Woman and black panthor so I’m okay with it
This is a direct quote from Feige from March:
“We’ve talked a lot about [Captain Marvel]. I think that would be very cool.”
And here he is Two months ago saying that he didn’t have time for a female superhero movie specifically captain marvel:
[screenrant.com]
You don’t have to gulp the kool aid, just take sips
Lol Black Pan-Thor. Black Thor with goat legs and a flute!
No kool aid, just a google search for anything about Feige and Captain Marvel, and the one I posted was all I could find.
There’s no “specifically Captain Marvel” anywhere in his quote even going back to the source at CBR. She is not referenced by anyone other than the Screenrant guy drawing conclusions from a generic quote. So no, he didn’t say she wasn’t on the horizon earlier this year as you claimed.
And the rest is just broad generalities and logistics of managing so many franchises and sequels.
WB just announced their slate with WW. These things don’t just drop out of the sky in a week or two. I’m sure Marvel deciding to reveal their full slate was a response to WB’s slate announcement, but Captain Marvel/Wonder Woman specifically is suspect to me, considering how much planning they do for all these movies to cross over and get timed just right with events in the greater MCU.
Next thing you’ll tell me Black Panther is a direct response to Cyborg getting a movie in 2020.
Devin Faraci from Badass Digest says this was supposed to all be announced at SDCC, but contract stuff with Robert Downey Jr. held it back, since they wanted to do it all at once, not piecemeal.
Actually I would say that Cyborg was an attempt by DC to get ahead of the Black Panther reveal we all know was coming, cause seriously who wants a cyborg movie? I wouldn’t even put Cyborg in a Teen Titans movie.
Agreed. The Cyborg love is… odd.
If you’re looking to add diversity to your superhero team (I’d never really thought about it but both DC and Marvel have a REALLY white A-lister lineup) John Stewart GL is sitting on the sidelines wating to go in. He’s always been my least favorite GL, mostly because he’s often written with the least imagination of any of the lanterns. Maybe a black green lantern who just uses his ring to shoot things or create constructs that then shoot things is the perfect fit for the grimdark DC movie universe.
So Captain Marvel and Inhumans take place in between Avengers 3 put 1 & 2. They will obviously be a big part of the conclusion of the Thanos story.
Yvonne Stahovski for Carol Danvers and Vin Diesel for Black Bolt.
And Loki should take Mephesto’s role in Infinity Gauntlet story. Thanos’ right hand man plotting to take the power for himself.
Think about the cast of Avengers 3 pt 2
Iron Man
Captain America
Thor
Hulk
Vision
Scarlett Witch
Quick Silver
Hawkeye
Black Widow
Captain Marvel
Black Bolt + (Inhumans)
Star Lord
Gamora
Rocket
Groot
Draw
Dr Strange
Antman
Nick Fury
Coulson
Loki
Thanos
War Machine
Falcon
Black Panther
And that’s not including rumored people that could show up in movies yet to come
@Justin Sturm With a cast that large, I can’t possibly see how a movie could go wrong
That many people just sound awful
@Justin you’re assuming that everyone will be alive by the time we get to Infinity War
Also I know they said that the avengers is gonna change up but if they fight thanos without thor, hulk or iron man it’s gonna be a huge shame
The original group should be back for the second part of Infinity War. They’re splitting the movie and tweaking the roster so they can stretch the timeline out without using up all the movies on the original group’s contracts. Evans especially, as he only has two movies left; his own #3 and Avengers 3.
They’ll try fighting Thanos in Part I without those guys… and get their asses kicked!
By Part II, I imagine they’ll have signed a deal with Sony and earth’s last survivors: Iron Man, Spidey, and Moon Knight… save the day!!!
I think it’s a bigger shame that there doesn’t seem to be a way to get Silver Surfer in it, as he was probably the second most important hero in the story (after Adam Warlock).
* I was more excited about the Serpent Society than I was Civil War.
* Surprisingly no Ant-Man information.
* Surprisingly no comment on Cumberbatch’s casting as Dr. Strange
* Feige said there have already been seeds for Black Panther’s appearance, including an Easter Egg in the ‘Ultron’ trailer. I guess that means Serkis is Klaw after all. Although I originally pegged Sharlto Copely for that role (would’ve loved a South African for Klaw regardless), I did guess Boseman as Black Panther. I still have hope for my other guess of John Boyega as Erik Killmonger.
* Captain Marvel is Carol Danvers, but I have no doubt Mar-Vell will be in the movie as well. I’ll guess Yon-Rogg as the villain.
* An Inhumans movie might put the kibosh on the rumors about MacLachlan’s character on ‘Agents of SHIELD’ being Maximus. I doubt they’ll use the Inhumans’ most prominent villain in a role like that if there was a movie on the way.
Maclachlan is High Evolutionary?
I thought it was pretty clear he’s Mr. Hyde?
I think they went with Serksis as Klaw because Serkis has ALL THE MO-CAP EXPERIENCE. And, really, Klaw, as a dude who is made of pure sound, is basically begging to be shown as full CGI / Mo-Cap.
RANT WARNING
Honestly, I was thinking he might be another minor Marvel villain, Captain Atlas.
Here’s what we know: Coulson, Garrett, and Skye all got medicine from that blue alien guy, Garrett and Coulson draw glyphs because of this, Skye doesn’t because she already has that alien DNA in her, those glyphs are also found on Season 2’s MacGuffin device, and Kyle MacLahclan (Skye’s father) knows a lot about that MacGuffin.
So Kyle MacLachlan is whatever that blue alien guy was. A lot of people guess it’s a Kree, and I tend to agree. At-Lass is a soldier of the Kree Empire and the partner of Minn-Erva (Dr. Minerva), who is Skye’s mom. He’s a minor enough villain that there’s virtually no possibility of him appearing in a movie, but just notable enough and tied to the rest of the MCU that he would make for a decent Big Bad for the television series.
Just a guess.
I’ll do it myself: NEEEEEERRRRRRDDDD!
@aRobertsg – Who do you think is Mr. Hyde?
@Iron Mike Sharpie – Klaw as a being of pure sound is something that’ll be saved for the showdown between him and T’Challa at the end of the Black Panther movie. Not much CGI work from an actor needed, really. That being said, Andy Serkis is awesome even without CGI, so I’m not disappointed.
@LoveWaffle MacLachlan in S.H.I.E.L.D. with all the anger, the warnings about keeping cool, the daughter who is an agent…that’s just what I’ve read elsewhere. I have no clue what they have in store and you should know that by now if you read these damn Marvel articles I write up.
Perhaps the Ant Man stuff may come during the Agents of SHIELD?
I didn’t know you still did those.
I think it’s obvious by now that Skye and her father are aliens. Or Inhumans. Or Atlanteans. Or whatever the heck it is that blue guy was. That would rule out a character like Mr. Hyde for now, unless they’re going to make a radical departure from the comics. Even then, it would be a shame if Skye was Quake, because Skye is a terrible and making her a character from the comics is a huge disservice to that character.
@LoveWaffle I still write them from time to time, full of wild speculation.
And I’d rather she be Quake than someone with REAL impact. I know she’s supposed to be someone we know.
I could be wrong, but didn’t they announce like 75% of this stuff at SDCC over the summer?
There was an image that got leaked, and it had a number of these things on it, but it was never confirmed and got a few things wrong.
No, I’m pretty sure GOTG was all that was dated or announced at SDCC beyond Age of Ultron and Ant-Man.
[i.imgur.com]
I came here to post the exact same gif.
Holy hell, this is pure distilled awesome.
I just blew the front out of, like, 3 pairs of pants. I may just head to the doctor before the pre-requisite 4 hours is up.
[s11.postimg.org]
Just came here to say that DC is royally fucked between this announcement, the Avengers 2 stuff and yet nothing from DC…I think we know who took care of the Comic Cinematic Universe War.
DC seems to be pretty happy laughing at Agents of SHIELD though while they’ve got a slew of TV shows out. They’re probably going to play the movie game more conservatively than Marvel, waiting to see how Justice League pans out.
@irishda And yet, Agents of SHIELD keeps getting better and better.
@Canadian Scott See, I don’t get this attitude. They’re coming off a massive hit trilogy that more or less paved the way for Marvel, Man of Steel did well, and nobody on here, no matter how rabidly they bash DC, isn’t showing up for Batman V. Superman. Or Justice League. Basically we’ve got to get to Aquaman before there’s a movie I’m skeptical of in terms of mainstream success.
@irishda In terms of the “Cinematic Universe” (DCCU?), DC has nothing on TV. They have two kick ass shows, but unless they pull some multiverse stuff, it’s not connected.
It’s like them bragging on the Animated stuff, even though Marvel has their own.
@Dan Seitz…. thank you SO much! I mean…it’s almost as if going to see (and even enjoying) Marvel movies does not preclude someone from ALSO seeing and enjoying DC movies. Next thing you know, you’ll be able to enjoy peanut butter AND chocolate!
@Dan Seitz pbffft Iron Man ‘made’ MCU, came out the same year as TDK. In no way shape or form did the ‘trilogy’ pave the way for marvel. That’s loony. I see zero correlation. Plus – To say nothing about the X-men or Spider-Man films?
But yeah I’m gonna see Batman V Superman…if its good Justice League. Probably not the others. Never been a big DC guy aside from their big two. Green Lantern was garbage. A movie about a Cyborg? That isn’t Robocop? Reeeeaaaaach.
Boseman was fantastic in both ’42’ and ‘Get On Up,’ and he’s a great choice for Black Panther.
Haven’t see either, but Marvel has yet to let me down in the casting department so I will give the guy a chance for sure.
You mean they didn’t announce Spider-Man!? SHIT! Now I’m gonna get ma thumbs broken…
Paul Newman’s gonna have my legs broke!
By the time Avengers Part 3: Part 2 is out movies will only be available in pill form.
I feel strongly that history will record the exact moment (it’s almost here) when everyone collectively says fuck you to superhero movies and as much money is ultimately lost as was made in this “Superheroes are the new Twilight” era.
I would suggest there would have to be a run of bad superhero films for people to say ‘fuck you’
Even then things were hardly great for CBMs circa 04-07 and yet here we are
In this time when we can only get a good comedy or good action movie in the form of a superhero movie I’d say I will never say FU to these.
If they survived both Fantastic Four and Daredevil, there’s still room for maneuvering.
@Ghostcrow doesn’t necessarily have to be a run of bad films, just a glut of them. Movie theater attendance is down every year. People only have so much time/money/will to go to the movies anymore.
IF WB/DC is serious about their slate of movies, we’re looking at like… 10+ superhero/comic movies per year some years.
That is going to really challenge the superhero craze.
I just hope the bottom doesn’t drop out before we get to the end of this slate of films.
You are forgetting that the film industry has been 90% sequels and remakesfor years now. People are still eating up superhero movies and idiots like you have been preaching the implosion of the market since Avengers dropped (and before). Keep nay saying until it eventualy becomes true then we will forget all the times you were wrong.
Marvel movies aren’t necessarily “super hero” movies. GotG was a space adventure. CA2 was a spy thriller. Thor is more of a fantasy series. Marvel seems to be putting some super heroes in different genres rater than pure super hero movies.
The characters have been around in comics since the 30s in some cases, and they are more popular than ever. As long as the movies try to give us good writing, good character development, and try to entertain us, I will ALWAYS want to see my beloved childhood heroes on the big screen. I have no idea why there would need to be a backlash. For people who don’t like them, just don’t go.
Yes, but comics characters don’t age and/or have contract disputes. We’ll see what happens in the MCU when actors start aging/opting out. Rebooting stand-alone characters like Batman and Spiderman is one thing, swapping out Downey or Evans and just going ahead with the “universe” will be jarring.
There’s no way this will end badly.
Katee Sackhoff as Captain Marvel or GTFO
I’ll GTFO, and take Yvonne Strahovski, Rosamund Pike and Tricia Helfer with me.
I’d take pretty much every other name I’ve heard over her.
You spelled Yvonne Strahovski wrong
Good grief, too many fucking comic book movies.
Here’s an idea….don’t watch the ones you don’t want to watch.
No such thing, keep them coming!
I should be more excited about this, but I think I am officially burnt out on announcing an entire line-up of movies 3-5 years before any release date.
I can’t wait for the casting rumors for Infinity War. Who’s going to be Pip the troll? Adam Warlock? The In-betweener? Galtactus? the Stranger? Epoch? Lord Chaos?
Seriously, the last 3 issues of the Infinity Gauntlet are weird
Stan Lee as the Watcher (human form)
Frank Reynolds HAS to be Pip the Troll. HAS TO.
Will he charge a toll?
Me reading these comments: [assets.sbnation.com]
Does anyone else not care about any of this? (Maybe I’m just intimidated by all of the boners sticking in my face once I opened this post)
Shit! I thought I was in Filmdrunk, but I’m in Gammasquad. Ignore my comment! Let me be!! (jumps out window)
Does anyone else “not care” enough to make sure to post a comment on the article so everyone can see how much I “don’t care”?
Since I thought I was on Filmdrunk, I know that not everyone in the community cares about this stuff, so I was taken aback when the entire comments thread was so excited about it, and was seeking validation for a legit reaction I was having that I am sure was shared with other commentors. So….there it is.
So, that SNL skit was pretty much spot on. When does Bus People come out?
Right before “Pam”…
The Winter Pam or GTFO.
I don’t care what any of you say…it’s all about FANCY GHOSTS!
It pisses me off to no end though that people give DC tons of shit for not having a Wonder Woman movie, but then Marvel sets this line-up, and nothing. The black superhero and the woman get a movie at the END of the freaking line-up before Avengers 3. You have two incredibly popular characters in Black Widow and Nick Fury, and neither of them even get their own film. So yes, original tweet that started my hatred of this: [uproxx.files.wordpress.com]
Marvel: Raccoons with machine guns are easier than women and black people
What do you give a @#@# about it? It’s not like Hawkeye got a movie either. They did them based on their popularity. Does Black Widow have a comic book? Does Fury for that matter?
Le’ts not forget the second lead in both Guardians and Cap 2 are femals (in Guardians she’s black too).
It’s not like women and black guys haven’t done super hero movies (Elektra, Blade…)
There will be a raccoon with a machine gun President of the United States before there’s a woman or black man in the Oval Office!!
@Jek Porkins First, she’s green, not black, and Gamora was the blandest one in that group. Second, second lead isn’t a great leap forward, because they’re characterization is usually far too attached to the lead at that point. Although I was glad they didn’t shoehorn either Widow or Gamora into the love interest though.
Still, I have to call bullshit on the popularity. Guardians of the freaking Galaxy gets a movie before Black Widow/Fury/Black Panther/Captain Marvel/Luke Cage, all of them more popular than GoG. Black Widow’s been popular with audiences ever since Iron Man 2. You know how hard a spy thriller with either Scarlet or Samuel L Jackson would sell? Shit, the Nick Fury ambush in Cap 2 is the most memorable thing in that movie for me.
This is what gives geek culture a bad name. “Well we tried it once with a fucking Daredevil spinoff, I don’t know why that didn’t work” and “the movie series that hasn’t had a title since 2004” are the best examples we’ve got for more inclusive comic book movies.
Seriously? People are still bitching about no Black Widow movie? She was a huge presence in Cap2, what more do you want? Even in the comics she doesn’t carry her own title, she’s always part of an ensamble book like the Avengers or Defenders. They’re using her exactly right…let it be.
@irishda Black Widow wasn’t attached to anyone in Avengers or Cap2. I think it has more to do with how much ScarJo would get for a stand alone plus her pregnancy plus she is usually pretty busy.
Do I think a Black Widow movie would blow up the box office, especially after how well she worked in Cap2? Hell yeah. But, there are a lot of moving pieces here.
So I guess Vin Diesel is gonna be Black Bolt
I hope he gets to team up with Groot.
I ain’t taking no sides in this DC/Marvel war here, I’mma just enjoy setting and watching.
what a time it is to be alive indeed.
Wow, they went with civil war and infinity as the stories.
Nothing like picking 2 of the worst stories of the last several years to make into movies.
Should actually say, worst stories for none comic fans, at least for civil war, for infinity, well that was just bad no matter how you look at it.
The Avengers movie would have been a dull, terrible comic. It was a movie so it was fun and awesome. There is a lot of difference and translation that goes on when talking comics vs. film.
Uh… it’s not based on Infinity. It’s based on Infinity Gauntlet from 1991. Which is pretty much universally praised as one of the best events Marvel has ever done in the comics, and what these movies have been clearly building to since the first hint of Thanos.