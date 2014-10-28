Here’s Everything We Know About Marvel’s Phase Three, Including ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ In 2018 And 2019

Marvel is dropping a bunch of bombs today, telling us quite a bit more about their plans for their upcoming movies. Including, already, the next Avengers.

First, Avengers 3 is officially Avengers: Infinity War. And yes, it will — as rumored — be a two-parter: Part one arrives May 4th, 2018 with part 2 arriving May 3rd, 2019. Yeah, a yearlong gap. So what’s filling, and preceding, that gap?

Captain America: Civil War arrives May 6th, 2016. Cap and Tony are indeed picking sides, although we know little more about it. Interestingly, photos on Twitter indicate that the movie’s original subtitle was “Serpent Society.”

Doctor Strange arrives November 4th, 2016. Oddly, the widely rumored casting does not appear to be confirmed. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige told the crowd, “If it were confirmed, we would have announced it today.”

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 arrives May 5th, 2017, although we know little more about it than that. One assumes they’re still writing the script.

Thor: Ragnarok arrives July 28th, 2017. Kevin Feige emphasized that Ragnarok is “the end of all things.” So, yeah, don’t get attached to Asgard.

Black Panther is arriving November 3rd, 2017. Marvel also announced the casting, Chadwick Boseman, so it’s safe to assume T’Challa will be turning up before he gets his own movie. UPDATE: Contrary to the previous rumor, Feige says we won’t meet Black Panther until Captain America 3, where he’ll be in full costume.

Captain Marvel will be arriving July 6th, 2018. We don’t know much so far, except that it’s Carol Danvers, and she’ll be both on Earth and in outer space.

And on November 2nd, 2018, Inhumans will be arriving. Again, Marvel was light on the details, but we can infer that it’s kind of a big deal if they’re putting out an entire movie starring Black Bolt and his crew.

Feige also says Hulk will be in all the Avengers films. He added that the reason no solo movies have been announced for Hulk or Black Widow is because they are being reserved for the Avengers movies.

So, yeah, those are some gutsy, forward thinking choices from Marvel. And it’ll be interesting to see how it lines up.