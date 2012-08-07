Marvel wants to give Fox Daredevil in exchange for Galactus

Big news on the men-in-tights front today, as Variety reports that Joe Carnahan is in talks to direct a reboot of Daredevil, a blind lawyer last played by Ben Affleck in his all-time worst non-Gigli role. Carnahan last drew raves for directing The Grey, and hey, why not instead of Daredevil, make another movie about Liam Neeson punching wolves but I digress. Fox currently has the rights Daredevil, but only if they put it into production by October 10th. The big story today is that Marvel is reportedly offering Fox an extension on its license in exchange for some characters from the Fantastic Four universe (which Fox still owns), specifically Galactus and Silver Surfer.
Now, I never read comic books as a kid and I’m usually the first person to point out how dumb they are and dole out swirlies, but even I have to admit that a massive space giant who eats planets is pretty f*cking badass. Plus, it could be a great comeback role for Kilmer.
Fox is in discussions with Joe Carnahan to direct what’s been described as a “Frank Miller-esque, hardcore 70s thriller” take on blind Hell’s Kitchen superhero Matt Murdock — a vision that would deviate from Disney/Marvel’s family-friendly tone. Carnahan has yet to receive an official offer, though multiple sources tell Variety that he’s the choice. But Fox also has something Marvel wants: Sources say Marvel would give Fox more time to make DAREDEVIL in return for the rights to use characters from the FANTASTIC FOUR universe, including the giant, world-devouring supervillain Galactus, rumored to play a key role in future Marvel pics. Marvel is also eyeing future use of Silver Surfer, who in the comicbooks brokered a deal to serve as Galactus’ herald in order to save his home planet. (Fox owns rights to the Silver Surfer as part of its deal for FANTASTIC FOUR, which the studio is also rebooting with CHRONICLE helmer Josh Trank.) At this point, the ball is said to be in Fox’s court, with talks expected to resume later this week. [Variety]
A Daredevil movie Marvel wasn’t planning to do anything with anyway in exchange for a planet swallower and Silver Surfer seems like a much better deal for Marvel, but it’s also going to be hard for Fox to turn down. But then, Galactus and Silver Surfer were the only intriguing things about Fantastic Four, so who knows if they’ll want to give that up. “Oh, you mean we get to keep the stretchy dude? Gee, thanks.”
It’s all speculation at this point, but this much is for certain: I’m only interested in a “Frank Miller-esque” story if Frank Miller stays far, far away from it.
Damn it, do it Fox. YOU FUCKING DO IT!
They need Galactus and the Silver Surfer for the Infinity Gauntlet, you see? It’s all coming together! HAHAHAHAHAHAHA*hits asthma inhaler*HAHAHAHAHAHA!
Nerd.
STOP ACTING LIKE YOU KNOW THE SOURCE MATERIAL.
Galactus is a girl now?
if they actually pull of the infinity gauntlet in avengers 2….jeebus i would lose all my shit, find it, then lose it again
Gotta be set up like Empire, and Thanos kicks errbody’s ass and 2 ends with half the world dead, right? And then BOOM in 3 they get the glove from Thanos, undo everything and he ends the trilogy as a stupid farmer. Oh, and Ryan Gosling as Adam Warlock. “Hey girl, no glove no love.”
i’m worried that if guardians of the galaxy fails, then the gauntlet story is dead. then again, the whole thing could turn out like X-men 3.
Do it right fucking now.
You had me at “Baby Goose as a space wizard”.
I can’t wait to see how ridiculously Galactus translates onto the big screen and ruins everything
That’s the catch 22 with Galactus. He sucks as a gigantic being with a stupid purple helmet and he sucks as a big ball of explosions that sucks planets to pieces. Man, there is so much dick in this comment.
Everyone is missing the point. The real question is: who owns the rights to Fin Fang Foom?
Marvel should, since he’s an Iron Man baddie.
I totally agree about Miller being kept miles and miles from this production, given his track record with movies. But in this case the “Frank Miller-esque” descriptor isn’t (just) lame studio jargon for “dark and gritty™.” Miller’s early ’80s run on Daredevil brought Miller to his first fame and the character back into prominence, and it’s legit noir. And his early 90s Daredevil: The Man Without Fear origin story was fucking amazing. It should’ve been the template for the first Daredevil movie.
As long as they stay with Miller from THAT era, and not more current Miller.
“Who the hell do you think I am? I’m the goddamn Daredevil!”
Of course. I’m talking about stuff like the scene where, after Matt Murdock has tracked down and beaten or murdered all the five dudes who killed his dad, he chases the last guy into a high-priced cathouse, and in the ensuing struggle knocks a hooker out a window 12 stories up, and because of his heightened senses he hears every single one of her bones crunch on the pavement.
ok THAT sounds fucking incredible
That first movie was a horror show. I agree, Daredevil is a badass and could totally be a huge competitor in the Batman-esque ‘realistic’ setting.
I can’t imagine Fox would want to keep Galactus and Silver Surfer since their FF movie with them was such a failure.
Also I feel like “Frank Miller-esque” is comic book shorthand for “dark and gritty” that movie companies are all about these days.
Didn’t even read the previous comment huh?
About the 80’s comic run? My comment has nothing to do with comics and everything to do with dumb movie execs who LOVE things that are dark and gritty and ever since Dark Knight Returns and Sin City, Frank Miller = Dark and Gritty to Hollywood executives.
This sounds like if the Oakland Raiders tried to trade JaMarcus Russell (Daredevil) to New Orleans for Drew Brees (The Galactus of Fantasy Football).
They’re gonna’ get Ryan Reynolds for Daredevil, right? You know they are.
It’s probably gonna wind up being Taylor Llama. Or Kellen Lutz. Or Taylor Kitsch. Or Zac Ef… this is depressing. I’m not playing this game anymore.
They’re gonna get Fassbender for Galactus…
Michael F. Assbender for all the comic book villains!
They’ll get Ryan Reynolds after he’s accidentally selected to replace himself in the Green Lantern.
Sort of like how they’re calling the new Wolverine movie a stand-alone movie, even though it stars the same guy who’s been playing Wolverine forever?
I liked in Daredevil how Favreau tried to give Affleck mustard instead of honey for his tea, because what a dick, but Affleck outfoxed him, partly because he has heightened senses, like his sense for knowing that his best friend was a dildo, but mostly because it’s pretty easy to tell the difference between a mustard container and a honey container, because the honey one feels like a bear.
That movie blew.
Fighting on the see-saw. This. Cant. Be. Happening.
That title read like one of those logic bombs you use to disable rampaging androids and shut down their processors.
I personally… Hate this idea. Fox has done terrible work with Marvel properties so far, and honestly, the rights revert to Marvel if the other studios don’t do anything with them, which they won’t, because nobody fucking cares about the Fantastic Four, no one knows who Silver Surfer is, and Galactus (even in his original comic book rendition) is slightly corny. I’m of course talking about from the civilian, non-comic-book-fan population (i.e. the majority of the people who go see these movies – or not). Why give them the opportunity to fuck up another property when you can just wait to get them all back in the first place?
But… Infinity Gauntlet… Dear sweet baby Jesus… If it can happen… it should. Even with all I just said.
i like the idea Joe Carnahan has for daredevil, and galactus def fits in with what marvel studios is trying to do with its movies. unfortunately daredevil doesnt fit. let marvel get fantastic four, the surfer, and galactus…and let fox keep daredevil and punisher.