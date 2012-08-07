Marvel wants to give Fox Daredevil in exchange for Galactus

Big news on the men-in-tights front today, as Variety reports that Joe Carnahan is in talks to direct a reboot of Daredevil, a blind lawyer last played by Ben Affleck in his all-time worst non-Gigli role. Carnahan last drew raves for directing The Grey, and hey, why not instead of Daredevil, make another movie about Liam Neeson punching wolves but I digress. Fox currently has the rights Daredevil, but only if they put it into production by October 10th. The big story today is that Marvel is reportedly offering Fox an extension on its license in exchange for some characters from the Fantastic Four universe (which Fox still owns), specifically Galactus and Silver Surfer.

Now, I never read comic books as a kid and I’m usually the first person to point out how dumb they are and dole out swirlies, but even I have to admit that a massive space giant who eats planets is pretty f*cking badass. Plus, it could be a great comeback role for Kilmer.

Fox is in discussions with Joe Carnahan to direct what’s been described as a “Frank Miller-esque, hardcore 70s thriller” take on blind Hell’s Kitchen superhero Matt Murdock — a vision that would deviate from Disney/Marvel’s family-friendly tone. Carnahan has yet to receive an official offer, though multiple sources tell Variety that he’s the choice. But Fox also has something Marvel wants: Sources say Marvel would give Fox more time to make DAREDEVIL in return for the rights to use characters from the FANTASTIC FOUR universe, including the giant, world-devouring supervillain Galactus, rumored to play a key role in future Marvel pics. Marvel is also eyeing future use of Silver Surfer, who in the comicbooks brokered a deal to serve as Galactus’ herald in order to save his home planet. (Fox owns rights to the Silver Surfer as part of its deal for FANTASTIC FOUR, which the studio is also rebooting with CHRONICLE helmer Josh Trank.) At this point, the ball is said to be in Fox’s court, with talks expected to resume later this week. [Variety]

A Daredevil movie Marvel wasn’t planning to do anything with anyway in exchange for a planet swallower and Silver Surfer seems like a much better deal for Marvel, but it’s also going to be hard for Fox to turn down. But then, Galactus and Silver Surfer were the only intriguing things about Fantastic Four, so who knows if they’ll want to give that up. “Oh, you mean we get to keep the stretchy dude? Gee, thanks.”

It’s all speculation at this point, but this much is for certain: I’m only interested in a “Frank Miller-esque” story if Frank Miller stays far, far away from it.