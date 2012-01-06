Matt Damon gives his Dave Eggers script to Gus Van Sant

Matt Damon was set to make his directorial debut with Gold Mist (which I assume is a love story between a queef and a golden shower), co-written by Damon from a first draft by author Dave Eggers (who also wrote Where the Wild Things Are and Away We Go). Only now, Deadline reports that Damon couldn’t commit the time for prep and pre-production, and has handed directing duties to Gus Van Sant, who directed Damon and Affleck’s Oscar-winning screenplay for Good Will Hunting.
The catalyst for the project was John Krasinski, who is making the transition to features as he wraps the final season of the NBC sitcom The Office. Krasinski had an idea for a film that had resonance in the current climate of economic hardship caused by corporate greed. Krasinski paid Eggers to write the first draft, then showed it to Damon and Producer Chris Moore while the latter were making The Adjustment Bureau, which starred Damon and Krasinski’s wife, Emily Blunt.
Gold Mist, is a Capraesque tale in which Damon and Krasinski play rival corporate executives. Damon plays a sales executive who arrives in a small town only to have his whole life called into question. [Deadline]
This is probably unfair, but when I imagine the three of them writing this together, I picture Matt Damon and Dave Eggers bouncing ideas off each other while John Krasinski just sits there making the occasional smug douche face.
Krasinski had an idea for a film that had resonance in the current climate of economic hardship caused by corporate greed
So Jim from The Office is to blame for Tower Heist?
The writer of Where the Wild Things Are and Away We Go is getting MORE work?
I see it more as a Polanskiesque
taletail
with lots of buttsex
This is the last season of The Office?
It probably should be, but I haven’t seen that anywhere else.
Type of poop taken based off the faces in those John Krasinski photos:
1, Not poop, just a bad fart. Disappointment in rushing to the bathroom over nothing.
2, Work poop. Glad to have a break, annoyed you have a meeting in 15 minutes.
3, Loud and smelly, alone at home. Pride/disgust in what you’re bowels are accomplishing.
4, Easy going. Fiber is paying off.
5, Morning poop, just trying to get it done so you can get ready for your day
6, Taco night.
*You’re? ugh.
Damon called Eggers because, presumably, he thought We Bought a Zoo was an insufficiently twee project.
If you watch Away We Go, your sack threatens to secede.
i never saw away we go, but karen o once queefed in my face for two hours so i feel like i got the experience
MMMMMMMMMMMMAAAAAAAAAAAAAATTTTTTTTTTTTTT
DDDDAAAAMMMMOOOONNNN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
GOLDMIST:
Krasinski plays a small town salesman who has the talent but lacks the drive to advance his career. Krasinski’s life gets turned upside down after meeting a hotshot sales exec played by Damon. Damon reveals he has amnesia and his sales pitches just seem to come from muscle memory almost as if…he’s been trained. A crack team of eastern european telemarketers are sent in to end Damon’s selling streak. Does Krasinski hold the key to Damon’s past that will send the entire house of cards tumbling down?
*fart
Pump the brakes, last season of the office? I can’t find anything to back that up. Is it true?
