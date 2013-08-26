Matt Damon may return to the Bourne franchise for some reason

The last Bourne movie starred Jeremy Renner as Aaron Cross, but you knew it was still a Bourne movie because the characters talked about Bourne all the time like he was Bill Brassky. Not even Burnsy liked The Bourne Legacy, the fourth of the Bourne movies, and he’s usually a sucker for these talky, oatmeal-bland extended car chases.
If reports out of TwitchFilm are true (and they’re generally reliable), Universal must’ve felt the same, because they’re negotiating to bring Matt Damon back to the franchise.
We’re told Damon is only interested if Greengrass is directing so there are clearly a lot of moving parts here but if all comes together we could be seeing the return of the director and star of one of the strongest American action franchises of recent years.
And what, praytell, does this mean for Jeremy Renner and his Aaron Cross character? It’s not an either / or scenario between Renner and Bourne with Universal planning to continue with the Aaron Cross stream of Bourne films regardless of what happens on the Damon front, with potential crossover / merger of the character’s stories to be sorted out if and when Damon signs back up.
Oh joy, two separate streams of Bourne movies? This is like a dream come true. I haven’t been this excited since CSI moved to New Orleans or wherever.
It’s no coincidence that the word “franchise” also describes different McDonald’s locations. Not that Bourne movies and processed cheese don’t both have an important function. Namely, “something to consume when drunk, in the absence of better options.”
Damon is making more Bourne movies for the same reason the Fast and Furious crowd is still making those movies–they got nothing else better going on.
he said before he’d make another Bourne movie if someone wrote a good script. that and the paychecks.
Elysium was very entertaining. But yeah, money’s good.
I actually really like the Greengrass Bourne movies but I’m with you that I can only shrug at this news.
I fell asleep twice during part 3
Damon’s last major studio releases were Elysium, Promised Land, We Bough a Zoo, Contagion and The Adjustment Bureau. Dude could use a hit.
It wasn’t too long ago that he was the actor in Hollywood with the biggest profit margins. So you’re definitely on to something. Although there’s a consistency in quality there. None of those movies you mentioned is a turkey or anything. They range from mediocre to good.
Verily, the movie industry is not a meritocracy. As isn’t life. Still–We Bought a Zoo? I’d rather take a Haitian gentleman in my mouth than see that.
Elysium was just fine. Stop hatin’ just to hate.
I’m not talking about quality, Stephen Hawking’s Smarter, Ambulatory Brother. I’m talking about financial success. The Hollywood, it values one over the other.
Contagion and Adjustment Bureau were both financial successes
@flint–possibly, but the listed budget for a movie does not include advertising and promotion. That can cost as much as the movie itself. Besides, even if those movies eked out a profit, that doesn’t count as a hit for major movie star as Hollywood sees it. They’re looking for grosses that are a multiple of the budget, like, say:
[boxofficemojo.com]
Jeezus, Vince. Tell us how you really feel. :)
Bourne doesn’t have amnesia, his audience does! Hey-oh… gonna’ see it twice anyways.
Can we make this a Southie Bourne thread?
WHERE’S YOAH FACKIN FIELD BAWX, DAHLENE?
*fumbles in Darlene’s pants
WELL HELLS BELLS, DAHLENE, YOAH BAWX SMELLS LIKE GRAVLAWX.
I’ll start:
LOOK WHAT THEY MAKE YOU GIVE, CAWKSUCKAH!!
I CAN’T EVEN REMEMBAH WHEYA THE FACK CHALENE LIVES SO I CAN APAWLAGIZE FOR DOIN HER IN THE BUTT BEHIND THE ABC MAHT LAST YEAH!
I’M JASON FACKIN BAHN! I’LL CLOBBAH YA, YA ROOSKIE NAWBGOBBLAH!
WHY THE FAHK DIDN’T THEY CHEM ME OUT?? HERE I AM WALKIN AHROUND LIKE A FACKIN LACE CURTIN IRISH QUEAH WIT DESE FAHKIN HEADACHES…IF I WASN’T NON VIOLEHNT NAW I’D TAKE A BAHT TO YOU SCREWHEADZ!
As long as they keep playing that Moby song over the end credits my bourner will be as hard as ever.
Oh yeah, more shaky-cam bullshit and action sequences that are impossible to follow.
I assume that’s what this was referencing:
Damon to wife: “I’m still Bourne, baby!”
Cue George Thorogood “Bad to the Bourne”.
“It’s no coincidence that the word “franchise” also describes different McDonald’s locations.”
fuck, i wish i would’ve thought of that. now i have to cite you whenever i use it
Is Paul Greengrass just a pseudonym for Michael J. Fox?
Bournado, imo.