This Matthew McConaughey Infographic is Pretty Great

For at least a year now, I’ve been saying that we’re in the middle of a Matthew McConaughey renaissance, an epoch that those more cleverer than me have since dubbed, “The McConnaughssance.” After he was robbed of his two rightful Oscars for Magic Mike (supporting actor and best song), he went on to earn rightful acclaim in Killer Joe, Mud, Dallas Buyers Club, and has roles in the upcoming Wolf of Wall Street, the awesome-looking HBO series True Detective, and Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar. Our favorite shirtless Whole Foods shopper is in the midst of one the all-time hottest hot streaks, and today Yahoo Movies is celebrating it with this new infographic/Venn diagram that ranks every McConaughey role according to key factors such as:
- Idealism
- Acclaim
- Shirtlessness
- Hustle
Glorious.
And while he may often appear shirtless, it’s important to remember that he often wears a special talisman (shark tooth necklace) that gives him +100 bongo powers.
I love that McConaughey’s best roles are the ones that feel like they just followed Matthew McConaughey around for a while. I love that he got his first role by talking up the Dazed and Confused casting director at a bar and booked his second during one of his first auditions, simply by showing up in a 7/11 hat and looking like a baseball player (it was for Angels in the Outfield). His life seems to be one long story of things working out fine, like borrowing a sweatshirt from a guy in Whole Foods and just running into him at a party six months later. I don’t know if the things-working-out-fine came before the chill attitude or if it was just the law of attraction, but either way, who wouldn’t want to hang out with a guy like that? Did I mention he has a brother named “Rooster” and a nephew named “Miller Lyte?” Goddammit, Matthew McConaughey should have his face on Mount Rushmore because that man is the American Dream.
[great job, YahooMovies]
… am I pregnant now? I may be pregnant now.
That is good! He is actually shirtless less than I expected…
I used to skateboard as a teen, I’m 34 now and hurt my back trying to move a watermelon from my car to my kitchen. How can MM be skateboarding at 40 something years old? What the fuck have I been doing with my life?
Seriously. What the hell.
MM lifts with his legs, not with his back.
I was teaching my niece to skateboard the other day and was assured that I should be riding a bike nowadays.
I’ve been saying “Alright” in triplets for almost twenty years now? Holy shit!
L-I-V-I-N man.
LTD.
I need to possibly take another look at Reign of Fire Over Me.
This…..info graphic…..is…..bullllshit!
He was shirtless in killer Joe. He was fn naked. That’s as shirtless as it gets. He was also shirtless in two for the money. He was working out with gloves on like a girl. Only homos and chicks wear weightlifting gloves.
Also: Since when is “The Paperboy” an acclaimed movie? Or is it just his acting that’s supposed to be acclaimed? If so, is it? I only read about what a horrible turd this movie is.
I believe that he was more idealist than hustler in “Sahara”. i mean, from what my friend told me because he saw it. i, um, didnt see it. at the theater. On a saturday night. on opening weekend. by myself.
I also didn’t see it. Certainly not on a date that went poorly, that’s for sure.
One or both of you is Steve Zahn, I’m sure of it.
So we aren’t going to talk about the Texas Chainsaw Massacre remake?
You shut yer dirty mouth! That never happened!
Are Amistad and EdTV not considered acclaimed?
My understanding is that his role in that film is considered the weak point in an otherwise great film. I’m not sure whether or not I agree with that assessment, but it seems to be the prevailing opinion. But Amistad is an awesome movie either way.
I like my McConaughey commanding stolen German U-Boats and giving orders to Harvey Keitel and Bon Jovi.
I wish there were more instances of “jumping off a tower shirtless with an axe that you intend to kill a massive dragon with” in his career. But the once was pretty good.
Yes. Yes it was.
Where the hell is Angels in the Outfield?
Is he a hustler in Fraility? I thought he was just batshit crazy
1. A Time to Kill was critically acclaimed.
2. We Are Marshall was definitely left off the list by accident.
3. I’d definitely say his character in Failure to Launch was an idealist, while his character in How to Lose a Guy in 10 days was a hustler.
4. Tropic Thunder might have been left off the list because they consider it a cameo, but I think he had a full-fledged role, and I thought he was brilliant. In my opinion, it was the BEGINNING of his career renaissance. I think it should have been in the middle circle as well. It was (1) acclaimed, (2) he was shirtless, (3) he was a hollywood agent hustling for some TiVo, and (4) he was definitely idealist enough to put the principles of honoring that TiVo agreement above everything else.
He definitely had more of a role in Tropic Thunder than in Dazed and Confused.
I feel like you need a slow rolling round of applause for number four on that list.
Yeah, I think you’re right about Tropic Thunder. He was brilliant in that.
The picture of him and his son might be one of the best things in that movie.
Honestly, I forgot about We are Marshall too. Not a bad film or performance, but all I can remember is a plane crash and “The Veer”… also, think it lost points for making Bobby Bowden out to be a good guy.
He was an idealist in Magic Mike? I thought he was a cynical manipulator….
Where would his Unsolved Mysteries cut off jean vest and shorts performance place here?
When 70 percent of your filmography has you shirtless, you’re…. doing something right? I don’t know, but I don’t understand why he would ever wear a shirt at all at this point.
Can we talk about how underrated Reign of Fire is?
Absolutely. I’ve never understood why that movie doesn’t get more love.
