This Matthew McConaughey Infographic is Pretty Great

For at least a year now, I’ve been saying that we’re in the middle of a Matthew McConaughey renaissance, an epoch that those more cleverer than me have since dubbed, “The McConnaughssance.” After he was robbed of his two rightful Oscars for Magic Mike (supporting actor and best song), he went on to earn rightful acclaim in Killer Joe, Mud, Dallas Buyers Club, and has roles in the upcoming Wolf of Wall Street, the awesome-looking HBO series True Detective, and Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar. Our favorite shirtless Whole Foods shopper is in the midst of one the all-time hottest hot streaks, and today Yahoo Movies is celebrating it with this new infographic/Venn diagram that ranks every McConaughey role according to key factors such as:

Idealism

Acclaim

Shirtlessness

Hustle

Glorious.

And while he may often appear shirtless, it’s important to remember that he often wears a special talisman (shark tooth necklace) that gives him +100 bongo powers.

I love that McConaughey’s best roles are the ones that feel like they just followed Matthew McConaughey around for a while. I love that he got his first role by talking up the Dazed and Confused casting director at a bar and booked his second during one of his first auditions, simply by showing up in a 7/11 hat and looking like a baseball player (it was for Angels in the Outfield). His life seems to be one long story of things working out fine, like borrowing a sweatshirt from a guy in Whole Foods and just running into him at a party six months later. I don’t know if the things-working-out-fine came before the chill attitude or if it was just the law of attraction, but either way, who wouldn’t want to hang out with a guy like that? Did I mention he has a brother named “Rooster” and a nephew named “Miller Lyte?” Goddammit, Matthew McConaughey should have his face on Mount Rushmore because that man is the American Dream.

[great job, YahooMovies]