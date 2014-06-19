Matthew McConaughey Might Not Be In ‘Magic Mike XXL.’ TONIGHT WE RIOT!

It’s a well-established fact that Matthew McConaughey was unfairly robbed of an Oscar in Magic Mike, for best supporting actor, best original song for “Ladies of Tampa,” and for best performance as himself. He was a big part of its success, so much so that when Channing Tatum started writing the script for Magic Mike 2 (mostly just notes on the inside of a Starter jacket), he wisely did so while staring at a bust of Matthew McConaughey. But now, if Gabriel Iglesias is to be believed, Tatum’s muse may not even be involved. Here, you guys read the block quote while I start soaking these rags in gasoline.
Iglesias told Dish Nation:
“Word has it that Matt’s probably not gonna be involved, because he’s worth a lot of money now – that whole Oscar thing – so, but yeah, I’ve signed on for part two.”
Oh great, Dallas is gone, but we’ve still got the guy who names all his stand-up specials “Fluffy?” Worst. Trade. Ever. This like someone offering to take your mint condition Honus Wagner rookie card in exchange for a sandwich bag full of cat turds. Look, Matthew McConaughey has to be in Magic Mike XXL. Matthew McConaughey needs to be in Magic Mike XXL, even if Obama has to go over congress’s head.
Just get Iglesias on stage and the sequel writes itself:
No. Never.
It would be a pale imitation of that sketch.
My stomach, you see, is a series of flat circles. If you get the opportunity, you should order a private from me.
I mean it makes no sense for him to be in the sequel but it makes less sense for the sequel to exist so…. Just get him on board!!
All the Viagra on earth can’t help Vince now.
I, too, have concerns. Should we have an ambulance standing by in the event of an official disappointing announcement?
The McConaissance is a flat circle that eats itself.
Not all right, not all right, not all right.
alright – who’s got first shift on the suicide watch. Otto, can you take Vince’s belt and shoelaces, thanks.
This news is so terrible I might throw up. Where’s a teacup pig when you need one?
Meh, he didn’t make the movie so his absense is not gonna break it, at least not for me.
At the end of the first movie didn’t his character basically take himself out of any sequel appearance outside a cameo?