Mel Gibson: "Maybe you haven't heard this about me, but I have a bit of a temper."

One of the things that’s always made me somewhat pro-Mel Gibson is that for all his private ranting, he was almost always charming and fairly charismatic and seemingly self-aware when he appeared in public. His Kimmel appearance a couple years ago comes to mind. But Gibson recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and if the guy actually doesn’t hate Jews, you have to wonder why he showed up wearing cowboy boots. FACT: No one who wears cowboy boots likes Jews†. Even worse, he wasn’t the joking, positive Mel Gibson we’re used to seeing. He opened with “at least when you guys are going to tape me, you let me know that you’re going to do that!” It might not have been a bad joke if it didn’t look like he wanted to murder someone while he was saying it. Later he starts doing that heavy breathing thing into the microphone, and even though he’s obviously trying hard to make it seem light and breezy, you can practically see Joe Eszterhas getting stabbed in the face with an antler inside Mel’s thought bubble.
“Has it really come to the place where you can’t blow off steam in your own home, even if you’re justified?”
Blowing off steam? Dude, if Hitler was alive, he’d be like “easy, bro, you’re gonna blow an o-ring.”
“If he (Eszterhas) put half as much time and effort and creativity and imagination into a screenplay, which he was supposed to write, as he did into that letter, we wouldn’t be having this conversation.”
“It’s kind of like you build a house, you hire a guy to put a roof on it, he comes over and eats lunch and talks about the roof, and then you get rained on all night. Wouldn’t you be kind of peeved?”
“He finally [wrote a script after 15 months] and it was so bad that Warners rejected it, so I guess he’s trying to cover up.”
Uhhhh… the people who hired Joe Eszterhas: had they seen Showgirls?
“Maybe you haven’t heard this about me, but I have a bit of a temper.”
“It was a writer thing [the Costa Rica retreat]. That guy started nine months after, I already got four drafts. That’s Randy Wallace, we’re doing a Viking movie.”
It’s not so much anything he says so much as the scary way he breathes into the microphone and gets all manic and fidgety after everything he says. I don’t know if he’s hurt any actual people yet, but at the very least I’d be hiding my totem poles.
†Except for of course my Jewish Frotcast co-host Ben, who owns cowboy boots AND rides a motorcycle.
Mel Gibson Viking Movie, SOLD!
I don’t understand how people can hate Mel Gibson. He is such a … bro
Is it just me, or does Ben sound like the raddest motherf*cker on the planet? It’s like at any moment, he might go back in time and skullf*ck Hitler.
If you’re a jew riding a motorcycle the cowboy boots actually come recommended because you can tuck your sideburns in them to keep them out of the moving parts. I mean, that’s just common sense, people.
Hey, I own cowboy boots and I also love Jews. (Biblically.) (Through the hole in the sheet so it’s cool.)
You guys are gonna feel like complete knobs when James Franco reveals the past 6 years of Mel Gibson’s life to be a Mockumentary-Drama-Opinion-Arthouse/Farthouse
filmmasterpiece he’s been puppeteering this whole time
Ben is like a circumcised Lorenzo Llamas.
HEY, SUGARCHIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I JUST WANT TO BLOW OFF STEAM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! BUT YOU WILL BLOW ME FIRST!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
This will never get old
Dear God his laugh at 4:25 is as terrifying as that of an SS soldier about to order a mass execution of Jews
IT’S KIND OF LIKE YOU BUILD A DAM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! YOU HIRE A JEW TO CUT YOUR WOOD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! AND THEN THEY NAIL YOUR LORD AND SAVIOR TO IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
In Mel Gibson’s viking movie they sail to Greenland because that’s where the Jews hide their money
Jewish vikings are also known as corporate raiders.
TEAM COCO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! YOU’RE GONNA GET RAPED BY A PACK OF G*NGERS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Jewish Vikings only rape gentile women and never pillage retail.
“Eszterhas put about as much creativity and imagination into his screenplay as the Jews did into dodging ovens, amirite Sugartits?”
Ron Perlman is Viking Jew. Rapine and pillaging have never been so kosher.
Gritty Jewish Vikings don’t cry ‘Land ho!’, but ‘Holla coast!’
Appears Mel’s doctors GREATLY increased his thorazine dosage in preparation for Mel’s Leno appearance.
Despite being a jew I don’t hate Mel Gibson. He’s kind of likable.. just out of his fucking mind
Oh vey, with the raping, and the pillaging, and the yadda yadda yadda, can’t I just take a rest a moment?
I’m gonna go have something to eat.
Mel always look murderous when he says things. He’s Australian, it’s how they talk. I once made my kid stop watching The Wiggles because I was sure Murray wanted to skin me alive. LOOK INTO MURRAY’S EYES SOME TIME AND TELL ME YOU DON’T SEE THE SAME THING!!!