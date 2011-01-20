Melissa Etheridge replacing Billy Joe in Green Day musical

With all the attention people have been giving to the Spider-man musical, the NASCAR of Broadway, and its endless police blotter of entertaining mishaps, people seem to have forgotten about the Green Day musical, American Idiot. But not to worry, the producers have a plan to make it relevant again. And that plan is Melissa Etheridge, perhaps the number one lesbian folk-pop artist of 1994.
Come to my window, Broadway.com. I’ll be home…
Grammy winner Melissa Etheridge will be the latest rocker to step into the shoes of American Idiot’s sinister drug dealer, St. Jimmy. Etheridge will take over the role for one week only from February 1 through February 6, while the show’s current St. Jimmy, Green Day front man and show composer Billie Joe Armstrong, briefly departs the production.
“Billie Joe and I always believed that it would be incredible to have a woman take on the role of St. Jimmy,” Idiot’s director Michael Mayer said in a statement. “This character is seductive, thrilling and dangerous. Melissa Etheridge is all that and so much more. She’s a rock icon and we couldn’t be more thrilled that she’s bringing her immense talent to American Idiot.”
So next time someone asks me if I want to go see the Green Day musical, I can be like, “Screw that, I’m not sitting through the rape of my childhood. I’m going to see that Spider-man play with music by U2.”
I’ll hold out for the girls from Tatu taking over for the Good Charlotte musical, thankyouverymuch.
I always knew Green Day was for fags.
At this rate, by the time the touring show hits my town it’ll be somebody like Jm J. Bullock.
Masturbation just lost its fun.
Oh, Green Day. You’re in Weezer-esque “stop ruining your legacy” territory.
I read “Idiot’s director Michael Mayer” as Idiot director my first glance through. After seeing he believes Etheridge is a “rock icon” I actually feel that this is likely what the article’s author meant to say and the ‘s is just a misprint.
Hmm. Anne Hathaway as Catwoman and Melissa Etheridge as a drug dealer? I think people may be misunderstanding what exactly constitutes “seductive” and “dangerous.”
I’ve always loved Green Day, but I think the kiss of death was when they wrote a concepty album and every asshole critic who didn’t give a shit about them suddenly praised them as being brilliant and arty. Which was too much temptation for high-school dropout who’d never gotten that kind of acclaim. Which sucks, because their non-concepty albums were way better and I still sing incorrect lyrics to all their old songs and that’s the way it should be.
So, FilmDrunk’s now the Broadway Musical blog that plays rough?
I seriously thought she was replacing Billy JOEL. I guess I could always read the actual stories first, but why would I do that?
Melissa Etheridge makes me feel like a little boy. Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to go find one.
For a second there I thought the Chelsea Handler look alike on the left had peed herself. Fun story.
This is a huge step for homosexuals on Broadway.
They’ll be lovely lesbians lining up for her box office window!
Finally, the 20-minute scissoring scene will make sense.
Something tells me that week just haaaaapens to coincide with their softball playoffs.
I always thought Billy Joe was Australian.
I’ve got two seats in the mezzanine for the matinee Feb. 13th. They’ll be at will call if anyone has a need should Baby choose the warmer option (or stabs me with a kitchen knife again).
It’s funny because it’s true.