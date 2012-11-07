Michael Bay is taking requests from the internet now

Throughout his career, Michael Bay has made a habit of doing things his own way. In the man’s own words, “I don’t change my style for anybody. Pussies do that.”

So when nerds on the internet start telling Michael Bay how he should be running the Transformers franchise, he usually tells them to go wax his Ferrari. Which is why it’s such a big story that Michael Bay recently not only paid attention to some online buzz, he actually incorporated some of their ideas. Here’s the word from Bay himself, via his website:

I squashed a rumor that was on the internet last week. It was about Mark Walhberg [sic]. Mark was rumored to be staring in Transformers 4. We are working on another movie together, not T4. I had such a great time working with Mark on Pain and Gain, and he gave such a great performance – well let’s say that very internet chatter gave me some ideas. We are at the inception of our story process right now on T4. Let’s say some ideas are gaining traction with me and my writer – so I’m here to say thanks internet chatter.

“I squashed a rumor.” That’s just the perfect Michael Bay phrase, conjuring a Hulk-like deity who lets puny rumors live or idea according to his whim, as a way to describe correcting a report about the toy-based movie he’s directing. In any case, as much as he usually craps on the internet nerds – I like to imagine his interaction with his fans is like Christian Bale trying to help the bum in American Psycho, “It’s just that I… have nothing in common with you…” – it’s not out of character for Michael Bay to see or hear something and demand that it be in his movie. You may remember he got the idea for flying squirrel wingsuits from 60 Minutes. I like to imagine he spends his days watching TV and web surfing from the comfort of a magnificent recliner, with his assistant in front of him on an ottoman, and when he sees something he likes, he brings his bullhorn to his lips and shouts “THAT GOES IN THE MOVIE” into his assistant’s ear until the necessary script changes have been completed while he pets his tiger.

By the way, here’s the original accompanying picture from Bay’s blog:

Those two. The perfect pair.

