Michael Bay Wore An Awesome Shirt On The Trans4mers Set

Senior Editor
06.18.14 17 Comments

Paramount released some behind-the-scenes b-roll from the set of Trans4mers this week, and the making-of footage is surely better than the film is going to be (my press screening is two days before the opening, after most publications print deadlines, if that gives you any indication). At least in the featurette they usually hold the camera still and don’t cut every 15 nanoseconds. Also, how many directors get to shoot on the Great Wall of China?

Anyway, I thought it was important to point out that Michael Bay is wearing a shirt with a skull and crossbones logo that says “BAYHEM: WAY OF LIFE ON IT.” Along with a hat with the logo of the film he’s making. I guess he never got that “don’t be that guy” talk.

Or he just thinks he can get away with it because he’s Michael Bay (probable). Also, is it just me, or does the skull and crossbones logo next to a slogan bragging about how chaotic your sets are seem to be a bit in poor taste after what happened on the last one?

It’s possible he got that Nike shirt and then had someone silk screen the logo on it, but considering the amount of product placement in the film – even the 30-second TV spots manage to squeeze in product placement for Goodyear, Chevrolet, Samsung… – I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s actually Nike-sponsored. Michael Bay wearing a Michael Bay-branded warm-up tee sponsored by Nike – that’s just about perfect, isn’t it?

Hell, I’d be surprised if Michael Bay doesn’t have boxer briefs with “Bayhem” on the waist band. (With *explosion sound* on the back, of course).

Around The Web

TAGSBAYHEMFEATURETTEMichael BayTRANS4MERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP