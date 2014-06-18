Michael Bay Wore An Awesome Shirt On The Trans4mers Set

Paramount released some behind-the-scenes b-roll from the set of Trans4mers this week, and the making-of footage is surely better than the film is going to be (my press screening is two days before the opening, after most publications print deadlines, if that gives you any indication). At least in the featurette they usually hold the camera still and don’t cut every 15 nanoseconds. Also, how many directors get to shoot on the Great Wall of China?
Anyway, I thought it was important to point out that Michael Bay is wearing a shirt with a skull and crossbones logo that says “BAYHEM: WAY OF LIFE ON IT.” Along with a hat with the logo of the film he’s making. I guess he never got that “don’t be that guy” talk.
Or he just thinks he can get away with it because he’s Michael Bay (probable). Also, is it just me, or does the skull and crossbones logo next to a slogan bragging about how chaotic your sets are seem to be a bit in poor taste after what happened on the last one?
It’s possible he got that Nike shirt and then had someone silk screen the logo on it, but considering the amount of product placement in the film – even the 30-second TV spots manage to squeeze in product placement for Goodyear, Chevrolet, Samsung… – I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s actually Nike-sponsored. Michael Bay wearing a Michael Bay-branded warm-up tee sponsored by Nike – that’s just about perfect, isn’t it?
Hell, I’d be surprised if Michael Bay doesn’t have boxer briefs with “Bayhem” on the waist band. (With *explosion sound* on the back, of course).
You gotta dress for the job you WANT. And Michael Bay wants to be a billboard.
His boxer briefs also say “Crane Shot” on the crotch.
Out of respect for the injured party on the Transformers 4 set, his new shirt says “Bay-by Steps Toward Being Able To Eat Food Without The Assistance of an IV Drip”
Only right from a man whose movies are basically NO FEAR shirts.
“IF YOU CAN’T BAY WITH THE BAY DOGS, BAY ON THE BAY!”
I assume it has a band-style tour dates listing on the back, except with the names all the model/actresses he’s had sex with in exchange for bit roles in his movies.
That would be a huge shirt.
@OhMyBalls – more of a tarp, really.
@Schnitzel bob – I like to think of it as a massive train that follows a wedding dress
Masters of Bayhem sounded a scooch too much like masturbation, I’m guessing.
Truthfully, I wouldn’t be surprised if he refers to his own directing style as Master Bay-ting.
Seeing him dressed in all white shows he is still trying to make “The Island” look happen.
I think the shirt says, “Bayhem Way of Life,” sans the “on it” part.
So I know we somehow decided without me that we’re not doing “Phrasing” anymore but I don’t understand the embargo on Michael Bay’s stupid fucking hair jokes. Am I the only one seeing this?
Didn’t you get the memo? We brought “Phrasing” back. It’s back in the rotation.
This only makes me love and respect him more.
What a pro move
Sittin’ On the Cock of the Bay is his favorite song.