Michael Bay Wore An Awesome Shirt On The Trans4mers Set

Paramount released some behind-the-scenes b-roll from the set of Trans4mers this week, and the making-of footage is surely better than the film is going to be (my press screening is two days before the opening, after most publications print deadlines, if that gives you any indication). At least in the featurette they usually hold the camera still and don’t cut every 15 nanoseconds. Also, how many directors get to shoot on the Great Wall of China?

Anyway, I thought it was important to point out that Michael Bay is wearing a shirt with a skull and crossbones logo that says “BAYHEM: WAY OF LIFE ON IT.” Along with a hat with the logo of the film he’s making. I guess he never got that “don’t be that guy” talk.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Or he just thinks he can get away with it because he’s Michael Bay (probable). Also, is it just me, or does the skull and crossbones logo next to a slogan bragging about how chaotic your sets are seem to be a bit in poor taste after what happened on the last one?

It’s possible he got that Nike shirt and then had someone silk screen the logo on it, but considering the amount of product placement in the film – even the 30-second TV spots manage to squeeze in product placement for Goodyear, Chevrolet, Samsung… – I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s actually Nike-sponsored. Michael Bay wearing a Michael Bay-branded warm-up tee sponsored by Nike – that’s just about perfect, isn’t it?

Hell, I’d be surprised if Michael Bay doesn’t have boxer briefs with “Bayhem” on the waist band. (With *explosion sound* on the back, of course).