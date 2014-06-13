Michael Keaton Is Barely Recognizable In ‘Birdman.’ Is A Keatonaissance Imminent?

Well this looks trippy. From Fox Searchlight, Michael Keaton stars in BIRDMAN, opposite Zach Galifianakis, Emma Stone, Edward Norton, and Naomi Watts, from director Alejandro González Iñárritu (21 Grams, Biutiful). And yes, that’s really Michael Keaton up there. Sweet leisure coat.
BIRDMAN or The Unexpected Virtiue of Ignorance is a black comedy that tells the story of an actor (Michael Keaton) — famous for portraying an iconic superhero — as he struggles to mount a Broadway play. In the days leading up to opening night, he battles his ego and attempts to recover his family, his career, and himself.
I loved Amores Perros, but I never saw Biutiful after 21 Grams just felt like a guy who was trying really, really hard to make me feel shitty (and not in the wicked, imp-like Lars Von Trier way). That said, I can’t imagine this one is as much of a downer as 21 Grams when the trailer ends with Michael Keaton wrestling with an underpants-clad Edward Norton. It sort of looks like a cross between Black Swan and The Wrestler. I hope it’s good, because I’ve been predicting a Michael Keaton comeback for years. A Keatonaissance, if you will.
Boner: fully engorged.
But let’s be clear – the only thing that’s prevented a Keatonaissance is Keaton himself. From everything I’ve see, he doesn’t want to be a huge star, which may be one reason this role piqued his interest.
I love Michael Keaton, so I am so seeing this.
Yeah, Babel was just hyper-melodramatic. Obviously, 21 Grams was melodramatic (that was Iñárritu’s signature) but it had some real shit in there, but Babel was just a gorgeous cinematography away from being a daytime tv-movie. And Biutiful does make you feel shitty, but it is a great movie.
Mr. Mom was the REAL hero!
Please, Mr. Mom was my father’s name–just call me Mom.
21 Grams was forced BS from start to finish. Thanks for confirming my decision to avoid Babel. (I, too, recall liking Amores Perros.)
I liked the Asian girl, but yeah it’s a movie that I will never watch again like 12 years A Slave
I’d just like to share that Michael Keaton had one of my favorite quotes ever when an interviewer on grantland asked him if he lets it affect him when people trash his work:
It affects me for about 25 minutes then I go “Fuck them” for about the rest of my life.
So much feelings from this.
Most of his movies are difficult to watch again. I own Amores Perros in dvd, I don’t think I’ve ever even opened it.
Rad. Rad rad.
Cee lo screwed up was niiiiiiiice.
Ok, he doesn’t look like Michael Keaton there….
But he also looks nothing like the rapper or basketball player.
So I’m confused.
Although bat to bird is a step in the right direction.
Johnny Dangerously reference for the win . . . nice.
I would like to direct this to the distinguished members of the panel: You lousy cork-soakers. You have violated my farging rights. Dis somanumbatching country was founded so that the liberties of common patriotic citizens like me could not be taken away by a bunch of fargin iceholes… like yourselves.
Richard Dimitri (Maroni) quit comedy. Joe Piscopo did not.
Bless the saints, it’s an ashtray! I’ve been thinking of taking up smoking; this clinches it!!
And based on that trailer I suspect I’m going to love this film …
I’ve been harkening the coming Keatonassaince since the year he made me cry laughing in The Other Guys and he ALSO was Ken in Toy Story 3. He had a banner year that year, and has been on a roll since. KEATONASSAINCE.
I was going to say something similar, so I’ll just piggyback on your comment. He was the best part of Toy Story 3 by a country mile.
I don’t get it. Where’s Peanut? Who’s playing Birdgirl? And is Colbert coming back as Sebben? God I hate when Hollywood fucks up my childhood.
HAHAAAAA…sarcasm.
MICHAEL KEATON FOR TRUE DETECTIVE SEASON 2
Don’t toy with my emotions like that
Don’t you all see? We’ve been living the Keatonaissance all along. It’s been inside of us the whole time. Because if there’s ever a year where I don’t watch a Michael Keaton movie, I’m gonna off myself.
I’ve been on the Keaton train since Multiplicity…or was it Batman and Beetlejuice? Either way, just take my money.
I don’t see Multiplicity praised nearly enough. I honestly love that movie.
She touched my peppy, Steve.
Multiplicity!!!!! Thank u. I have always liked that movie. I’ve got a wallet.
I like pizza. I LIKE IT.
Meh, Burt Lancaster is the only Birdman I need.
If you could edit a short film version of Babel that was just Rinko Kikuchi’s story, it would be delightful. That was just a good, old-fashioned coming of age story. The rest of the film was just misery for misery’s sake.
+1
So, between this, and the Beetlejuice sequel, it’s a definite Keaton-heavy future.
From the banner pic, I assumed this was going to be the Randall “Tex” Cobb story.
Thank you I was thinking he looks like someone in that banner pic and it’s Randall from Raising Arizona.
It’s not like Keaton hasn’t been working. Just this year I’ve seen him in that Aaron Paul car-race movie Need for Speed and the Robocop remake.
he was great in Cop Out as well.
first time in a long time that a trailer got me really pumped for a movie
Did you get that thing I sent you?
Multiplicity is a Keaton film that doesn’t get nearly enough love. Sure it ain’t Beetleguese or Mr. Mom, but it’s worth a look.
He is GENIUS in that movie.