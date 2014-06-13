Michael Keaton Is Barely Recognizable In ‘Birdman.’ Is A Keatonaissance Imminent?

Well this looks trippy. From Fox Searchlight, Michael Keaton stars in BIRDMAN, opposite Zach Galifianakis, Emma Stone, Edward Norton, and Naomi Watts, from director Alejandro González Iñárritu (21 Grams, Biutiful). And yes, that’s really Michael Keaton up there. Sweet leisure coat.

BIRDMAN or The Unexpected Virtiue of Ignorance is a black comedy that tells the story of an actor (Michael Keaton) — famous for portraying an iconic superhero — as he struggles to mount a Broadway play. In the days leading up to opening night, he battles his ego and attempts to recover his family, his career, and himself.

I loved Amores Perros, but I never saw Biutiful after 21 Grams just felt like a guy who was trying really, really hard to make me feel shitty (and not in the wicked, imp-like Lars Von Trier way). That said, I can’t imagine this one is as much of a downer as 21 Grams when the trailer ends with Michael Keaton wrestling with an underpants-clad Edward Norton. It sort of looks like a cross between Black Swan and The Wrestler. I hope it’s good, because I’ve been predicting a Michael Keaton comeback for years. A Keatonaissance, if you will.