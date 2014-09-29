Michael Strahan Will Strip In A G-String In ‘Magic Mike XXL’

Michael Strahan gets all the best jobs. The former NFL superstar turned ‘Regis and Kathy Lee’ host, Strahan has sprinted closer and closer towards greatness, and will now achieve nirvana in his role as “somebody cool” in Magic Mike XXL. Though it’s unclear what exact role he’ll be playing, my hunch is that it’ll involve something great/strippy/beefcakey.
Strahan previously stripped down via tearaway pants in 2012, while guest hosting ‘Live’ with Tatum (see video above). The next year, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Strahan was selected as permanent host, and was formally invited to appear in ‘Magic Mike XXL’ by Tatum live on set.
According to Michael:
“I’m getting ready to do something that’s making me nervous. I’m about to do something that started as a joke on the show.”
No need to be nervous! Just imagine everyone in their g-strings. But your outfit?
“It’s kind of a thong thing.”
I don’t even swing that way, but there’s something so universally wonderful about Michael Strahan in a thong performing choreographed dance routines. Criticize America all you want, but there are few places in the world where these kind of masterpieces can be made.
Strahan will join Tatum, as well as Jada Pinkett Smith, Amber Heard, and original stars Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello, Alex Pettyfer, and Gabriel Iglesias. Gregory Jacobs will direct, while Steven Soderbergh will return as director/cinematographer. Production began just a few weeks ago, and early reports confirm that I am soooooo excited.
He could wear a g-string between the gap in his teeth.
He coukd wear a Volvo between the gap in his teeth
Is there anything he can’t do?
That man can really catch a shark.
*fervently anticipating what this might mean on Urban Dictionary in 2017*
Michael Strahan in a sequined thong
+
Michael Strahan catching a shark
_____________________________
Thong-Nado XXL: The Sharkening
Michael Strahan makes Wayne Brady look like Malcolm X.
Alex Pettyfer is coming back? I head he and C-Tates didn’t get along during the first one on account of Pettyfer being a psycho.
Donald Glover is also a confirmed actor in this. Yippee!
I saw this and afterward immediately bought Manganiello’s workout book. I did his regiment for 2 weeks before cutting down because holy fucking shit those things almost murdered me.
Strahan has had the weirdest career. But like in a good way.
*this being Magic Mike. Doi.