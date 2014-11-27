Mickey Rourke Is Putting On Quite The Show In This Training Video

While most of us are stuffing our guts with beef jerky, cheap bourbon and other such classic Thanksgiving Day foods today, Mickey Rourke is over in Moscow preparing for tomorrow’s boxing match against Elliot Seymour. Despite the fact that Rourke is 33-years older than Seymour, the star of such acclaimed films as The Wrestler and Double Team isn’t exactly facing Mike Tyson in his prime, as Seymour’s record is nothing to start etching in stone at the boxing hall of fame. Still, it seems pretty ridiculous that the 62-year old actor is keeping his 90s dream of being a professional ass-kicker alive, at least considering he can pretend to be a badass as long as Sylvester Stallone keeps making Expendables films.
But the Ragin’ Rourkester at least wants us to think this is going to be a classic fight for the ages, because he was bobbin’ and weavin’ for the press yesterday, as he put on a little training session (and old man bulge showcase) for the press yesterday. As long as this fight takes place in semi-slow motion, Seymour doesn’t stand a chance.
Rocky VII: Adrian’s Revenge!
Ashley, unless you have any experience as a boxer or have competed in any combat sport, please check your snarky comments. I haven’t boxed competitively, but I’ve trained for many years, and sparred against a few pros and amateurs, all of whom were low level fighters, but were also all legit badasses. Unless you have the courage to compete against someone else, you really shouldn’t ridicule those who do.
Cry.
Yawn…
*scratches balls
Lol, yea.. any guy who has LITERALLY had his face rearranged by boxing is not going to be afraid of a fight. I’d bet he’d fight guys half his age just to fight again, even if they were losing fights.
I bet a dude named Ashley can kick Greater Than Sign Guy’s ass.
1) There was hardly any snark in this, because I think the idea of Rourke boxing at his age is fun.
2) The snark I did have was over Rourke’s opponent being 1-8 and now 1-9. I’m sorry if I offended the fighter in you by remarking that his record isn’t worthy of the boxing HOF.
3) Good lord, you are one of the most humorless commenters that has ever graced this site with a whiny, pathetic response to harmless humor and good fun. Congrats, because that’s a strong accomplishment.
His hands are low. That’s either poor technique or conditioning. I’m rooting for him tho
I was gonna say the same thing. Every time he throws his left, his right drops down to his waist. Must be why his face is so messed up.
Just be bald, Mickey. NBD
On the plus side, his face can’t get much weirder-looking.
He actually looks pretty damn sharp. We’ll see what happens when he’s in the ring with a guy half his age, but with no one throwing punches at him he looks pretty damn solid.
Yea it definitely made me feel bad about my own current health as a 27 year old. Good for you Mickey.
He skipped leg day
i got winded just watching that. although that may be more because thanksgiving dinner consisted of cheap korean beer and a pack of cigarettes.
Mickey Rourke was a tomato can. Guy peaked in Gold Gloves Florida.