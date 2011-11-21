More Dark Knight stuff: Bane has a fart helmet or something

I thought I was done with the Dark Knight Rises stuff this morning, and that was fine by me, because discussing the miniscule tidbits of a movie that doesn’t come out until next July kind of bores me to tears, but apparently there’s more. ComingSoon has the extra-special “subscribers-only” pictures, and some steamy hot plot-nuggets to pinch into your eager mouths (yes, grandma, that was scat porn imagery). I wouldn’t consider this a “spoiler” so much as boring hype, but I’ll put it after the jump just in case.
On the time frame:
In the article, Nolan reveals that the story picks up eight years after The Dark Knight. “It’s really all about finishing Batman and Bruce Wayne’s story. We left him in a very precarious place. Perhaps surprisingly for some people, our story picks up quite a bit later, eight years after ‘The Dark Knight.’ So he’s an older Bruce Wayne; he’s not in a great state. With Bane, we’re looking to give Batman a challenge he hasn’t had before. With our choice of villain and with our choice of story we’re testing Batman both physically as well as mentally.”
(*shrug*)
On the villain:
Tom Hardy said that Bane is “brutal. He’s a big dude who’s incredibly clinical, in the fact that he has a result-based and oriented fighting style. It’s not about fighting. It’s about carnage. The style is heavy-handed, heavy-footed, it’s nasty. Anything from small-joint manipulation to crushing skulls, crushing rib cages, stamping on shins and knees and necks and collarbones and snapping heads off and tearing his fists through chests, ripping out spinal columns. He is a terrorist in mentality as well as brutal action.”
A “result-based fighting style.” As opposed to, I guess, a just-for-looks fighting style? A “terrorist in mentality as well as brutal action.” As opposed to… solely a mind-terrorist, I guess? Man, that is the most long-winded, meaningless way to say “GRRR, PUNCHING!” I’ve ever heard. If Tom Hardy came up with that himself, he could have a job at Tapout, or naming new energy drink flavors.
On Bane’s mask:
Costume designer Lindy Hemming also talked about Bane’s mask in the film. “He was injured early in his story. He’s suffering from pain and needs gas to survive. He can’t survive the pain without the mask. The pipes from the mask go back along his jawline and feed into the thing at his back, where there are two cannisters.”
I wish the villain was James Franco, and he wore a specially-designed mask that allowed him to breathe his own farts while he dicknosed everyone. A superhero for us Ivy League grads. “Suck poetry, prole!”
[a couple more pictures over at ComingSoon]
You know what else is heavy-handed and nasty? My dismissive wanking right now
Banner Pic: “Anyway the wind blows doesn’t really matter to meeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee / tooooooooooooo meeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee….”
You turn our Darth Vader into an emo pussy who’s mad at the universe because his wife died from being too fucking sad and we’ll just go create another one who’s capable of more than murdering small children off-screen.
Bane’s mask reminds me of the paraphernalia my grandfather was dragging around at the end. Tell Batman to keep the cigarettes away from him lest he blows up the trailer.
So Bane is a Mortal Kombat character, basically?
“What do you know about small-joint manipulation?” said the stoned midget.
James Franco´s superhero? Poison Ivy League
he could have a job at Tapout, or naming new energy drink flavors.
Bane-ana?
So what I’m taking from this is that, at some point bodies do, in fact, hit the floor? Bru-ah-ah-ah-ah?
Excuse me Mr. Vincent, I must inform you there is a fellow in the commentarying divison operating over at that dastardly Comingsoon internet based locale who has misappropriated your delightfully witty and urbane caption statement and portrayed it as his original thoughts. The nerve of the cad. As a fellow lover of all things clowns and sodomy-related, I humbly ask that you grant me leave to show that rapscallion what for and restore your good name to the honor it so greatly deserves.
You know when The Dark Knight was in production I loved every tidbit I saw of it. This one they should just stop showing people things because it makes it look worse every time.
They turned Bane into a fart smelling pain sufferer instead of being a juiced up badass. Don’t make me try to care about the bad guy, that always fucking ruins everything.
*Stares down George Lucas*
From Hardy’s description this Bane guy must own quite a few Affliction shirts that he wears on his days off.
” . . . a result-based and oriented fighting style.”
Is this okay to say? I thought the PC term was “Asian” fighting style. I’m so out of touch.
Wait. The role is a Batman villain and a person who wears a mask, and Jim Carey wasn’t approached for the part?
*Clears throat – Initiates Morgan Freeman voice*
“Meanwhile, in Bizarro-Shawshank, Andy Dufresne did whatever he could to keep the Sisters happy.”
This movie is gonna end with Batman’s back being broken.
And a results-based fighting style, as opposed to Steven Seagal’s Aikido.
I would gladly wear Anne Hathaway as my fart mask.
All. Day. Long.
“the thing at his back”
Reverse Kuato or gtfo.
Judging from the Empire cover shot, I’d say a puppet on a tricycle wanted to play a game with Bane.
Sleeves are for pussies, bro.