‘Most Outrageous Baby Names Of 2012’ List Takes On ‘Hunger Games’ Fans

Last time I wrote about the fad of naming babies after characters from TV shows, movies or books, I caught some serious hell from people who had indeed chosen their kids’ names that way. Specifically from the Game of Thrones faction. But as someone who was named after a movie character – albeit one with an ordinary name – my stance on this practice remains strong, in that I really suggest that people not do it, for the sake of their child’s self-esteem and such. Wedgies hurt, people.
That said, this year’s most popular names aren’t in yet, but that isn’t stopping the fine folks at Nameberry from taking on the “Most Outrageous Baby Names of 2012”, with the big winner going to “Blue”, as in Blue Ivey Carter, the daughter of Jay Z and Beyonce. Apparently colors were a big naming influence this year, and get ready to choke yourself with a tie.
Blue: The year was bookended by Blue, the name and color of 2012. January saw the much-anticipated birth of Blue Ivy, the daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z, who quickly moved to trademark their child’s singular name. And 2012 culminated in the reelection of Democratic President Obama and a political swing toward the blue. Other color names on the rise include Silver, as in political prognosticator Nate, Scarlett, Violet, and Grey, as in erotic hit “50 Shades.”
That’s right, couples are naming their newborn boys after Christian Grey from the best-selling erotic bondage novel, Fifty Shades of Grey. I really look forward to the day this conversation happens…
Boy 1: “Grey, that’s an unusual name. Where is it from?”
Boy 2: “My parents named me after a character from a book that was originally erotic Twilight fan fiction.”
Boy 1: “Okay, I’m not going to hang out with you, and later I will probably beat you up with the other kids.”
Boy 2: “Cool, par for the course.”
Coming in at No. 2 on Nameberry’s list is Katniss, otherwise known as the heroine of the best-selling Hunger Games book series and film franchise. But teachers shouldn’t worry about having too many girls named Katniss in the same class, because it’s apparently cooler to go with the other names from the series.
Katniss: The runaway hit The Hunger Games, which achieved mass popularity on the big screen this year, introduced the herbal name Katniss to the world. While Katniss attracted the most views of any name on Nameberry in 2012 – 60,000 page views, nearly 20,000 more than the next most-viewed name — we predict that actual babies will be more likely be given the names of minor characters Rue, Primrose, and Cato.
Again, you have the right to name your kid whatever you want, and my opinion shouldn’t mean anything in your decision-making process. But as someone who is made fun of for his name to this day, I simply recommend that you avoid a name that is so very close to “Cat Piss”. Kids aren’t as smart as they once were, but that’s a pretty big meatball left hanging in the strike zone.
Other entertainment-influenced names include Sabbath (as in Black), Kick (Jeremy Sisto’s son’s middle name… seriously), Beretta (Levi Johnston’s daughter’s middle name… SERIOUSLY) and, I can’t even believe I’m writing this, Vanellope, which was the name of the princess in the delightful animated film, Wreck-It Ralph.
I’m no stock broker, but if there’s a way to invest in stripper poles, start pouring your money in now.
If my parents named me “Grey” I would lie and say, “I was named after that awesome movie where Liam Neeson fought wolves with broken liquor bottles in his hands.”
Except that scene isn’t actually in the movie, right? It was trailer baiting I thought.
Or was it trailer baiting…yes. But it is in the movie.
I trailer baited once. I nearly lost my job at the cinema.
To be fair, it was for the “Bratz” movie.
At least Frank Zappa had the decency to make up batshit names for his kids.
So the Pantone Matching System now doubles as a baby names resource?
In that case, I’m naming my (purely hypothetical) daughter Lemon Zest.
Snorted pretty good at that one. Of course, we all have come across some random names – was served by a girl with the name of Diary, my wife was helped at a make-up counter by a girl named Clinique, etc., etc., etc. But Lemon Zest? That is pure awesome.
I knew a girl called Citrus Lemon at college. I’m not even kidding.
I’ve known lots of kids named Grey in my life, granted it’s been in the south so I don’t know if there’s some Confederacy thing going on there.
Southerners just love to use surnames as first names. I’ve known girls with names like McKinley, Gardener, Landis, etc.
Yeah, its a Southern thing. Apparently, there were a lot of kids named Darkie in my neighborhood. Well, at least that’s what my neighbor Robert E. Lee would call them.
Girls are often named after their mother’s maiden name in the south.
It’s always been boys though, oddly.
Actually one of my nephew’s has the middle name Blue, but he was born before Jay Z’s kid and it’s his mom’s middle name, but now I’m forever going to be disappointed in his lazy taste in rappers.
I overheard a dude calling his little preschool daughter “Emerson” yesterday.
EmerSON.
Jeebus.
Madison was ruined for boys years ago by SPLASH.
I used to think Ashley Burns was a girl.
All my masturbational experiences thinking there was a funny web girl were LIES!
You’ve all got it wrong, “Ashley” was a name he picked out himself, precisely for its sexual ambiguity and the subsequent potential to earn more clicks from confused web denizens.
The movie/TV character he was named after is “Mr. Burns” from The Simpsons.
Excellent.
me too mimo
Vince Mancini was named after Vincent Price and Henry Mancini. True story. And by true, I mean untrue.
The babies of 2012 should thank us all profusely for never watching Bucky Larson.
So it took two people to write that article and neither of them caught the fact that number three is supposed to come before four? Or am I missing something.
Wow, I didn’t even realize that. Holy crap.
I wish this fad of idiots naming their kids after fictional characters had gathered more steam when I was a kid. I didn’t go to school with nearly enough kids named “Kuato” or “Killian”
If you went to school with Kuato, would you know it?
no Tyrion? step it up people
A bunch of Tyrions. A lot of them play DB in the SEC.
thats Tyronn
^ Tyrann, you mean?
Next year, I predict Ramsay will be the #1 boys names, thanks to the success of Game of Thrones.
Boy 1: “Ramsay, that’s an unusual name. Where is it from?”
Boy 2: “My parents named me after a psychopathic rapist from a book about Twincest.”
Boy 1: “Okay, I’m going to hang out with you, and you’re going to be my best friend from now on.”
Boy 2: “Cool, par for the course.”
Boy 1: “Ramsay, that’s an unusual name. Where is it from?”
Boy 2: “My parents named me after a psychopathic rapist.”
Boy 1: “From the cooking shows?”
Boy 2: “The very same!”
I’m gonna go with a North of the Wall name for my kids. Magnar of Thenn or Lord O’ Bones Gratuitous.
I have cousins named various versions of Magnar. Of course, they aren’t Americans.
Funny…this seems like a new thing, but it really isn’t. Mathew, Mark, Luke, John, Daniel, Joshua, etc…all characters from the most universally shared text prior to the information age, uniquitous cable TV, Internet, and world-wide movie releases.
As much as it pains me to validate the trend…if your parents named you after a dude who spent three days in a whale’s stomach, is it *that* much of a stretch to be naming kids after a vampire baby that a werewolf wants to bone?
You know someone named Pinocchio?
I really dont think Twilight has the worldwide theological impact that you apprently think it does.
John and its variations is the most common appellation since the invention of language. Hans, Jan, Johann, Juan. Sure, the Bible helped that along, but it hardly originated there. Same w/ other ‘Biblical’ names. Some of them may be unique, but many aren’t. Mark for instance comes from Mars, the Roman god of war.
I don’t know anyone named “Pinocchio” but I know quite a few strippers and adult film “actresses” named “Bambi.”
Oh no, the image of Taylor Lautner with a dog boner –
– Erk! – *massive brain stroke* *thud*
Well, I for one promised my self at a young age that if I ever have twin boys they will be named Mario and Luigi. If we have quadruplet boys they’ll be named after the Ninja Turtles. And no, I’m not Italian, just a moron.
These comments from a bunch that has unleashed a generation of tylerdurden9898’s onto the internet.
I plan on naming my son Driver after the main character in the film Drive
I’m naming my kid BLACK MAMBA. If it’s a boy, it’ll be after Kobe Bryant. If it’s a girl, it’ll be after Beatrix Kiddo.
I won’t be paying child support either way.
You’re boy will, some day, learn about Bryant and probably tell people he was named after the special cape from “Megamind.”
Jack. All boys in the future will be named Jack.
Maybe people are naming their daughters Rue after our favorite sex-starved recently departed Golden Girl
Can’t wait to name my kid Joey Joe Joe Shabadoo Jr
That is the worst name I’ve ever heard
It’s Joey Joe Joe Junior Shabadoo.
My daughters would be named after an anime and manga called “Claymore”, which is dominated by female characters. PROS: A good chunk of the female characters have names like Clare, Helen, and Teresa. CONS?: And another chunk have names like Deneve and Galatea. The names are attached to badass characters, but there could be some teasing/mispronounciation/misspelling with those last two names.
Based on the banner pic I would have thought her name was Muscleneck Plainface.
I will go with an androgynous name and name my future kid The Governor.
My wife and I had our first son this year. He’s named after the greatest secret agent ever – Archer. He’s already wearing tactinecks.
Totally naming my kid Khan. Hopefully the nerdy kids will actually know the reference in 2030.
I’m sure her blend of powerhouse soul & funk will still be as popular in 2030 as it was in the 80s with “I Feel For You”.