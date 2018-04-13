Frotcast 365: Name Of The Year Draft, With Steve Bramucci

#Frotcast
04.13.18 1 hour ago 3 Comments

MGM/Orion

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right-click, save as).

You can also listen on Stitcher.

Matt Lieb is back in the studio this week with Vince and Brendan, along with guest Steve Bramucci, Uproxx Life editor, for everyone’s favorite Frotcast of the year: the Name of the Year draft! Before that, we discuss some classic movies I saw on the plane (Raiders of the Lost Ark, Silence of the Lambs, Die Hard, Raging Bull), as well as HOGG WATCH — about which conservatives are losing their jobs for being Mad Online about David Hogg this week. We also discuss the second half of Wild, Wild Country on Netflix and finish things off with more Royalty Freestyle. Enjoy, Frot On, and remember to always commit to your sex cult, kids. Donate at Patreon.com/Frotcast.

#Content

2:20 – How to name your child

9:00 – Matt attempts to explain the Jewdas Seder controversy

10:45 – Movies on a plane! Does Harrison Ford actually kill more people in Raiders of the Lost Ark than Bruce Willis does in Die Hard?

16:28 – Remembering the famous “story conference” about Raiders Of The Lost Ark, with Matt playing the part of teen-loving George Lucas

25:00 – This week’s HOGG WATCH, an accounting of which conservatives lost their jobs for being Mad Online about David Hogg.

38:20 – Everyone’s favorite segment of the year, the NAME OF THE YEAR DRAFT!

1:01:40 – We all finished Wild, Wild Country; we discuss the ending, and how society is coming around on cults.

1:21:00 – Royalty Freestyle (Drew D, Scott S, Tyrel H)

The Final Teams:

Matt Lieb
1. Darwin Tobacco
2. Rev. Hobbit Forrest
3. Mosthigh Thankgod
4. Dr. Megha Panda
(Chosen by Vince) Dr. Pitt Derryberry

Steve Bramucci
1. Mahogany Loggins
2. Palistine Ace
3. Devoid Couch
4. Blossom Albequerque
(chosen by Matt) Chosen Roach

Brendan
1. Covadonga Del Busto Naval
2. Habbakkuk Baldonado
3. Rev. Dongo Pewee
4. Gandalf Hernandez
(For Vince): Adele Gorilla

Vince
1. Makenlove Petit-Fard
2. Jimbob Ghostkeeper
3. Dr. Narwhals Mating
4. Lola Honeybone
(Chosen by Brendan) Adele Gorilla

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.

DONATE at Patreon.com/Frotcast.


 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Frotcast
TAGS2018 NAME OF THE YEARFROTCASTNAME OF THE YEARRAIDERS OF THE LOST ARKROYALTY FREESTYLESILENCE OF THE LAMBS

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 1 day ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 3 days ago
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 week ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 week ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP