NERDS!!! 15 Tri Lambda-Approved Facts You Might Not Know About ‘Revenge Of The Nerds’

The film’s cast was embarrassed to be in the movie, simply because it had the four-letter word in the title. James Cromwell’s admission, “I didn’t want to have to say to someone, ‘I’m in Revenge Of The Nerds‘,” is generally how most of the cast felt at the time. Revenge of the Nerds has stood the test of time and today could practically serve as a historical footnote in the evolution of the nerd. So, to pay tribute to the men of Lambda Lambda Lambda, who persevered in the face of jock persecution, here are 15 things you may not know about the 1980s classic.
1. Booger wasn’t thrilled about picking his nose on camera. Whether he likes it or not, actor Curtis Armstrong will forever be known as Booger in pop culture. Initially, Armstrong read for the part of Gilbert, but producers thought he might better be suited for the role of belching, nose-picking picking Booger Dawson. At the time, Armstrong wasn’t happy about the part and told actor Bronson Pinchot, “I’m not picking my nose on camera for anyone.” When asked by the A.V. Club how he feels about being remembered for the role today, Armstrong says he’s embraced the character.
“I owe a great deal to that movie and I loved making it. But I’ve said this a lot: That character is as far from me as it’s possible to be. People feel like they know who he is, and when they see me they just assume that I’m going to be like that guy. For me, to be that kind of anti-social misfit was something that I found to be a real challenge.”
2. A few of the actors weren’t excited about doing the movie. Robert Carradine and Timothy Busfield revealed on the DVD commentary that at the time, they weren’t really thrilled about the movie because being a nerd was not a good thing and they only took the role for the money. Director Jeff Kanew jokingly said he felt the same way and when asked by producers what kind of movie he could give them with their budget said, “One I would be embarrassed to have my name on.”
3. Robert Carradine dressed in nerd character 24/7 before filming. Carradine relocated to the University of Arizona several weeks before filming to get acquainted with the college and get into character. He said that because his nerd clothes were the only ones he brought he barley left his hotel room for three days.
4. Poindexter needed a guide because his glasses were too thick. Actor Timothy Busfield’s glasses were so thick that he was visually impaired and needed a guide in any shots that had him walking.
5. The movie almost had a remake a few years ago. Just as Hollywood was gearing up for the remake-everything-between-1985-2000 stage that we’re currently in, O.C. actor Adam Brody was trying to launch a Revenge revamp. Brody was set to produce and star in the updated version, but Fox Atomic pulled the plug two weeks into its production, citing issues with Agnes Scott college where it was filming.
6. Filming on the University of Arizona campus had its problems. Just like the failed remake, the first film had college issues as well. The studio had been given permission to film on the campus, but revoked their filming privileges after reading the script. Producers had to convince the school they wouldn’t harm their reputation and eventually the school gave them the “okay,” with the many of the students posing as extras.
7. Some of the nerds played their own instruments. Actors Curtis Armstrong and Michelle Meyrink played their own instruments in the film, it was only Timothy Busfield who had to fake his violin playing. Busfield took violin lessons before the shoot began, but it still sounded terrible and producers dubbed over it with a trained violist.
No mention of all the rapiness?
Yeah, that’s the part of the film that has aged rather poorly.
“Guess what? You thought you were fucking your boyfriend, but it’s really your stalker! Surprise!”
“Really? Well, I guess I love you!”
The remake should have a scene where a Klansman rapes an obese autistic child, then gets booed offstage at the talent competition for being a bully
“Do all nerds rape as good as you?”
Let’s be fair though. Honestly, Betty was like a goat.
To be fair, there was a sign outside the Moon Room that said “enter at your own risk”.
That’s the beauty of Moon Rooms and Thunderdomes: the only rule, is that there are no rules.
That’s always my first thought when this movie comes up. It ranks up there with “sixteen candles” as one if those iconic 80’s films that stuck to the good old rule of “rape is ok, if your victim is cool with it afterwards.”
i came here just to talk about this.
This movie is horrible. It’s about an ostracized group of people who gain their confidence by raping a girl.
“see we ARE men we’re better then women after all”
and she thanks him for it afterward
Seriously gonna get worked up over this from a throw-away (at the time) 80’s movie? Weren’t just about all 80’s movies “offensive” by today’s standards?
I love this movie, but yeah, that scene is incredibly screwed up.
Sweet lord, the pearl-clutching about this is hilarious.
@Belly Billboard and @nadavegan – It’s not outrage. It may be that we are of different ages, but this movie came out when I was a teenager, and I absolutely loved it. Not only did I love it, i saw nothing wrong with using hidden cameras to photograph women while they were showering and selling these pictures for money. I also had no problem with a guy putting on someone else’s costume and banging that guys girlfriend while she was unaware.
It’s the fact that I didn’t realize this until reviewing multiple years later that makes it so remarkable.
That’s the scene I don’t really dig because holy shit someone turns Face by being raped… How?
I wonder what John Goodman feels about playing such a jerk.
I read he never included it in his resume.
Banner Pic: “The College years were an awkward time for Maverick and Goose.”
I’ve always wondered if they picked the name Lambda Lambda Lambda because it was a black fraternity and the nerds were outcasts — “black sheep.”
And goddamn, that Bernie Casey dance gets me every time.
Stan Gable did eventually come out of the closet as a nerd at the end of Revenge of the Nerds III, fyi
True, but the less said about the sequels, the better.
Daniel Tosh wanted to do a bit for his show and get Donald Gibb (Ogre) to show up at Comic-Con and scream “Nerds!” Comic-Con turned down his request
That’s bullshit on Comic-Con’s part if true.
Though admittedly, you don’t want Rex Kramer: Danger Seeker from Kentucky Fried Movie to show up at an NAACP function and recreate his famous role.
This classic is Curtis Armstrong’s magnum opus.
“Booger, she’s not that kind of girl.” “Why, she have a penis?”
“Not the Mu’s! They’re a bunch of pigs!” (buries finger in nose)
“What the fuck is a frush?”
Brian Tochi’s as well.
“Hair Pie? *click* Sank You!”
“When do I get to deal?” “well you have to win a hand first”
“Oh it’s like salad”
“How you feeling Takashi?” “Ohh Fuckin’ Greeeat”
Lewis: Do any of you have dates, besides Gilbert?
Lamar: I do!
Booger: Yeah, but that’s with a guy.
Lewis: Well, what about you, Booger?
Booger: I’ve been out combing the High Schools all day!
Classic lines that always get quoted.
Not a single frame of film shows anyone attending class.
Yeah. They should have filmed it at Arizona State.
There was a computer class scene with Anthony Edwards and his love interest.
Worked with a guy that was an Alpha Beta extra. The stories he had about Ted McGinley were awesome! Of course, he said he had a minor part, and you can barely see him. Which was total B.S.
When I watched the movie, holy shit, I spotted him at least 10 times. He was one of the swimming pool jumpers on the staircase (which he said hurt his knees) and kept looking at the camera during the slow dance scene at the Alpha house (way to be professional, Andrew….)
He said it was quite the experience, but he doesn’t like to tell too many people he was in that movie because of his profession. LOL
I’m glad he told me though.
How can you lead with having “awesome” Ted McGinley stories without sharing a single one? Someone should take an Ogre piss all over your keyboard.
Story about Ted McGinley or it didn’t happen
Almost any time I get stoned, I say, “What if C-A-T really spells dog?”
HAHAAHA……I’ve done this at least twice in my stoner lifetime.
“What movie could possibly be worth driving 260 miles round-trip for?”
‘…Latrell…Lamar….?’
‘Lamar Latrell!!!!!!’
Kills me every time.
I’m very proud to say this is the movie I have seen the most in my lifetime.
I really can’t believe I never realized Timothy Busfield played Pointdexter. How did I miss that over all these years? I’m going to go watch Little Big League to punish myself.
LOVE this film and the fact there’s an article about it, however, much like the post on Swingers, there’s nothing in here that wasn’t pulled from the DVD commentary that has been around for over 5 years.
Bernie Casey was the Chairman of the board for my college, spoke at one or two of the graduation ceremonies while I was there. Shared a beer with him at a party, couldn’t have been a nicer guy. We tried to appeal to him to allow us to have a Tri Lambs “frat” at our school, but the school shot us down.
Did he have his theme music with him?
he barley left his hotel room for three days.
So is it a good or bad thing that my favorite Curtis Armstrong role is a misanthropic cartoon character?
Also, Ogre was in an X-Files episode (as well as Night Court, Cheers, Quantum Leap and everything else I watched in the 80’s-90’s) and Danny Burke was the third worst live action Captain America behind Dick Purcell and Reb Brown.