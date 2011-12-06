The Lorax is liberal Hollywood’s latest attempt to brainwash your kids with same-sex treehuggery.

Danny DeVito introduces this latest trailer for Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax**, from Illumination animation, and as Danger previously noted, it’s a little odd to hear Frank Reynold’s voice coming out of a hairy orange tree creature. Like at any moment he might start talking about keeping breakfast sausages in his shirt pocket, or get a fake wheelchair for free lap dances. **Sidenote: Isn’t it a little sacrilegious to call something “Dr. Seuss’s” The Lorax or “Bram Stoker’s” Dracula, now that they’re dead and can’t control what kind of crappy movies you make in their names?
Anyway, we got a little off track there, but this looks like exactly what kind of movie those geniuses at Fox News were complaining about. It’s set in a world where all the trees are gone, and it’s up to one dude to find out where they went and how to get them back. Presumably so that everyone can get rid of their cars and quit their jobs and live happily ever after in some queer Avatar world. You know, typical liberal propaganda, all set to Vampire Weekend and their pinko yacht rock. Why don’t we ever make a movie about the brave loggers who risk their lives to cut down the trees for the wood to make the guitars for you to sing your dumb hippie songs on, huh? Or the planks to make the footbridges for you to walk across to get to the abortion clinic? Riddle me that one, Howard Zinn.
“I have no idea where these trees went, bro. I wasn’t even hear when it happened. Street Lorax!”
I wonder how much Lorax loves banging whores
It’s also weird that they have super lovable Ed Helms voicing the villain. Unless he’s channeling pre-anger management Andy Bernard.
Just another movie pushing the gay agenda, look at all those colors I practically turned queer from looking at it.
Haha doesnt take much does it? If all it takes is looking at colors to make u gay then im sorry bro ur in the closet and are dying to get out. Its okay u can come out of the closet, we wont judge u. Well some of these extremist conservative dumbasses might, but theyre idiots so who cares. Most homophobes are in the closet themselves anyway.
Sidenote: I will so judge you. I’m sorry, ‘u’.
Who wears a Fedora to cut trees down?!
I don’t have an excuse to go see this as all my younger relatives are too old for this sort of shit now, they’ve all got to the age where they’ve graduated to disappointing late night viewings of Carl Hiaasen’s Striptease.
Rupert Murdoch is spinning in his grave!
Anyone else think the Lorax looks like Wilford Brimley?
It turns out that the trees are assholes, and the Lorax gets a cap in his ass for speaking on their behalf.
They did make a conservative version of this (seriously) – it’s called The Truax. [www.stuartflooring.com]
The Lorax? I remember that pinko hippy book and cartoon bullshit from my youth.
(chugs Bud Lite, spins out of parking lot in F-350 blaring Lynard Skynard)
But seriously that story made my six-year-old self terrified that all the trees in the world were going to be chopped down. Dr. Seuss’s The Butter Battle Book also put the horror of nuclear annihilation into little me. Who the fuck decided it was a good idea to let that nut-job write kids books anyway?
Jesus Christ, Jonson, that is the saddest fucking thing I’ve ever seen.
Actually, make that the second saddest. This one is first:
[www.amazon.com]
I’m sorry, Fox News. You were lecturing us about how liberals are indoctrinating children, I believe? Do go on.
The Lorax knows that the best way to eat a sandwich is to make it in your mouth.
Yes, I am the Lorax who speaks for the trees, which you seem to be chopping as fast as you please. But I’m also in charge of the brown Bar-ba-loots, who played in the shade in their Bar-ba-loot suits. And now you’ve got to pay the troll, my friend, if you want to get into this boy’s hole again.
Are you cutting down those trees with a steak knife?
OH!! Botch! Botch Job!! I botched that!
Judging by the kid’s attire, he cares about the trees ironically.
FOX NEWS: THE POWER OF IMAGINATION
Hmmm. No, doesn’t quite work. I’m sticking with my first idea.
FOX NEWS: IDEAS ARE SCARY.
As a conservative, I was more concerned by the fact the Muppet movie has character who is not a chicken dating a chicken. Not like a talking chicken…a chicken. A clucking chicken. Anyone else find that upsetting? Anyone? Fuck brain washing, there are so many commercials for so much shit, I just assumed my kids are being brainwashed anyway…that I can deal with. What I can’t deal with is my son growing up to be some kind of chicken fucker. I can deal with my son being a liberal commie pinko, I could even survive my son being gay…but a chicken fucker? That shit will not fly in my god damned house.
*smokes pipe, rocks chair, hates black people.*
People like you make me violently ill. The fact that Fox “News” and the rest of you idiots have nothing better to do than desecrate and slander fictional characters is absolutely sick. The majority of you probably didn’t even bother to go see the movie for yourselves, or even read the book as children, for that matter. Your minds are too fat and diseased to see not even the story itself, but the beauty of the characters and their world, and their message. Or the fact that these characters have been given new life after nearly half a century.
“Plant a seed inside the earth,
Just one way to know its worth,
Let’s celebrate the world’s rebirth,
Time to let it grow.”
The roots of this beautiful tale have already been planted, and have recieved more love and support in the past week than most of you will recieve in your entire sorry lives. Perhaps that’s your problem, here. You can’t kill it, you can’t let it “wither up and die”. You can tell lies, you can spread your slander and propaganda about these characters and whatever you think they may or may not stand for, but you are the minority. You’re the minority who lives a sad life in which you’ll never see beauty, or magic, or power, or strength. If this is how you fill the hole in your sad little lives, then I’ll leave you to it. You’re not depriving anyone but yourselves.
Sorry, Rachel, in the context of Lou Dobbs saying some ridiculous shit like a 30-year-old book was part of an Obama plot, I realize now that my bit about cutting down trees to make a bridge to an abortion clinic may not have been read with the intended sarcasm. I thought it was clever. But in hindsight, it may not have been ridiculous enough. I apologize.