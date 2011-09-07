Nick Nolte is Still An Unstoppable Booze & Cooze Hound

FilmDrunk alter-ego Nick Nolte recently sat down for an interview with Movieline, and to my delight, it was awesomely Nick Nolte-ish.Whether it’s narrowly escaping a house fire, rummaging through trash cans looking for his satchel filled with beer and Xanex, or using “read a line” as a euphemism for snorting coke off his scripts, at 70 years old, Nick Nolte is still an unkillable machine of pure mischief, a human one-eared raccoon. He stars in this weekend’s Warrior, and from the sound of it, he spent the whole shoot raisin’ hell and not givin’ a f*ck like it was his job, because it basically is.
ML: Did you have a local bar where you did your drinking?
NOLTE: No, I had this assistant and she had a boyfriend who was a little… [Pauses] Mixed-up. The assistant was a little mixed-up too. We had been rehearsing a week and I said to her, “Should we do the right thing and go home? Or do we do the wrong thing and go to a club and meet up with your boyfriend? I’ll leave it up to you.”ML: Oh no!
NOLTE: That was a terrible thing to do. Of course she said, “Let’s meet with Bobby.” We meet with Bobby even though I have to rehearse in the morning at 10 o’clock. Come 5 o’clock, we’re still at this apartment. There was booze and you know, other stuff. We rolled into rehearsal the next morning and I went straight to Gavin’s [O’Connor, the director] assistant and said, “Man, you wouldn’t believe the night I had. There was more cocaine there, more alcohol, this guy with tattoos all over him and rings, this girl who wanted to leave with me but she had been with him for 10 years and he was threatening to kill me. We barely got out of there alive.”
By “we” barely got out of there alive, I think he means everyone else, because everyone knows Nick Nolte cannot be killed by traditional methods. Nick Nolte stared death square in the face and spit tobacco juice on his robe.
In any case, I think “Booze and Other Stuff” would be a great title for Nick Nolte’s autobiography.
“That was some party last night! I think the girl I was with left me with somethin’… these look like crabs to you?”
“Those are bullet wounds, Mr. Nolte”
“Thank Christ! Let’s film this sumbitch!”
Threatening to kill Double N is a rookie mistake. He’s a slightly more articulate Mongo. You might as well tell C Tates he about to get served.
Even money says that “interview” was just a one-sided conversation Nolte had with a sewer rat while a dude from Movieline looked on.
“What do you have to confess?”
“Father, I just accepted a job as Nick Nolte’s personal assistant.”
“In nomini patri, et filis . . .”
True story: A former Nolte assistant and a former Busey assistant once got together to compare notes on a boat and the result was a tsunami in Japan.
Oddly enough, in a recent interview with Justin Long a similar story cropped up: “Man, you wouldn’t believe the night I had! There was more Mountain Dew, more Doritos, a guy that had been LARPing for 7 years straight and never showered, this girl dressed like Sailor Moon that looked at me, and a Care Bear furry tried to yiff me! We barely got out of that LAN party with our DKP!”
FACT: Nic Cage bought all that snake venom in a desperate attempt to find some way to slow down Nick Nolte.
Number of people who have “Nick Nolte’s assistant” on their resume? Zero. You don’t need a resume in hell, tenderfoot.
Keith Richards thinks Nick Nolte is a rank amateur pantywaist. Robert Downey Jr. says he wouldn’t bother pissing on Nick Nolte if he (Nolte) were on fire.
When RDJ saw Nolte in action on the Tropic Thunder set, his character turned white.
The job description for Nolte’s personal assistant includes the word “varmint” thrice.
Nick Nolte eschews unreliable anti-lock brakes in favor of trees.
Nick Nolte doesn’t take showers not because he’s a scummy addict but because he would just dissolve into pure cocaine like that weird doll in Traffic.