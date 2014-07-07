No, Andrew Garfield Was Not On The Set Of ‘Avengers 2’ In His Spider-Man Costume

Oh sneaky Internet photoshoppers, you are always up to no good. Yesterday, the above image appeared on Reddit, and to most people it might look like a photo of random people talking, while someone on the side has an ugly red shape drawn around him. But to fans of Marvel’s comic book blockbuster films, we know that this is a set photo from Avengers: Age of Ultron, because that’s director Joss Whedon talking to Aaron Taylor-Johnson to the right of the red squiggle. Obviously, the more important question is now: Who’s the dude with the squiggly drawn around him?

If we’re to believe “throwaway2199310394” and his post on Reddit’s r/Spiderman community, that’s Andrew Garfield in costume, trying to act the ninja so nobody sees him and freaks the f*ck out, like “OMG SPIDER-MAN IS IN THE AVENGERS 2!” It would make sense, because Garfield and The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb have both said that they’d love to see Peter Parker cross over into the Avengers Universe, because who wouldn’t want to tap into that coin? So does that mean that it’s actually happening? No. Not at all, because that picture is very clearly photoshopped.

Here’s the original from March 24:

Getty Image

And here’s a side view of Garfield trying to sneak around in his costume on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on February 23, 2013:

Getty Image

“Come on, Burnsy, nobody was going to fall for this sh*t, bro. Why are you even wasting time writing about this?” Because it was already picked up by one website this morning, and that’s all it takes for the Doritos dust-stained dominoes to start falling.

Nice try, Internet pranksters. In the meantime, here’s ACTUAL proof that Channing Tatum is hard at work on a Legend of Zelda movie, as this photo was taken during his battle scene with Ganon.