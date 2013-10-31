Of Course Mark Wahlberg Is Producing A Julius Caesar Origin Story

Because we’re running out of comic book character stories to retell over and over, and there are only so many presidents we can bastardize with stories of supernatural terror, it was only a matter of time before Hollywood started looking at international and ancient history for new ways to tell the stories that have been told a thousand times before. Enter Mark Wahlberg, who is producing an origins story about Julius Caesar, because today’s kids need to know about how the eventual Roman emperor climbed his way to power through parkour and beatboxing.
But you can’t just up and tell an origin story these days. First, you need to compare it to another movie that was already wildly successful, and Deadline is all over that.
It’s an origin story in the vein of Batman Begins…
OF COURSE IT IS. Now please, continue.
… that envisions the future dictator as a young general in the Roman army in a rarely discussed period of his life. Kidnapped by Cilician pirates and enslaved on their prison island, Caesar escapes with his men, and the decisions he makes during this time directly affect the political and social upheaval happening in Rome. As Plutarch tells it, Caesar maintained such an air of superiority during his imprisonment that he demanded his captors more than double the ransom they had placed on his life; after he escaped, he made his way back and brutally crucified the perpetrators as he’d vowed he would. Upon his return to Rome, Caesar powered into politics on his way toward ruling the empire.
The real measure of this movie’s success – once it has a director and stars and is actually made, obviously – will be how often American high school students write about it while pretending that they read a book. Teachers will be able to tell by how many times a student claims, “Lil cesar had mad ripped abs, yo, n some shitty pizza 2 boot. but crazy bred b da bomb, son.”
We already have the definitive take on an island of pirates, and Archer did it perfectly
This is all true.
BRING BACK ARCHER!
Jay C-Zar: Step Up 2 Tha Rubicon
I’m crossin’ that crazy biyatch. Better buhlee dat!
You know, if Mark Wahlberg was on the scene back then, he could have beaten the conspirators and prevented Caesar from getting stabbed.
+1
A few years ago the Coens talked about making a movie called Hail Ceasar with George Clooney as a flailing matinee idol who decides to make a biblical epic to save his career. So yeah, prescient.
More Lucius Vorenus and Titus Pullo, less Marky Mark.
Ashley Burns and all yous otha fackin hatehz can go fack yaselfs, ya bunch of fackin cum dumpstas. I’d tell yous ta sit up an take notice but the last time any ah yous homos did a sit up was, like, fackin gradeschool gym class.
Hey, Brootus. Say hi to yoah mutha.
In this version of Caesar’s story, Young Gaius Julius Caesar starts off as a boy from South Aventine with no prospects. But he soon opens a gym called Pump-em Maximus and becomes the talk of Rome. Soon he joins the rank of high society, but he’s still the boy from Southie: Flexing his biceps before Cato, whipping out his dick in front of Sulla, calling Cicero a “queeah”, flinging shit buckets at his co-consul Bibulus, drinking on his porch with Pompey. He goes to Gaul and conquers the country after winning a boxing match against Vercingetorix. However his boorish antics finally draws the ire of the Senate and they declare war against. Now, Caesar must fight against his old-drinking and gym buddy Pompey in a no-holds-bar war. Can Caesar prevail?
Starring
Mark Walhberg as Caesar
Channing Tatum as Mark Antony
Will Farrell as Pompey
Jeremy Piven as Brutus
Christian Bale as Cicero
& Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Octavian.
More casting
Eva Mendes as Cleopatra
The Funky Bunch as the 10th Legion
Seth MacFarlane as the voice of Aquie, a wise-cracking, ball busting, talking eagle who calls Julius “Gay-ius”.
I’m the rulah of awl I suh-vay, nawt you, nawt you, and nawt you, aight?
I keep the Gawwwwls out of awah fachkin city wahls.
Hey baby, lookin’ really fahkin good in that tow-ger, like a real life Venus or sumthin’.
Say hi to Jupitah fah me!
It coulda all been different, Mistah Casca. You shoulda let the Ides of Mahch take theyah course. . . but in the end, they will anyway.
. . .
SO LET ME IN THE FACKIN’ SENATE!
If the Romans wore sandals, what baseball team do they root for?
You’re so lucky you don’t live here in Venezuela. We have like 15 movies out of Simon Bolívar’s live. The guy freed like almost all Latin America, sure, but jeez dammit Jesus has less movies than this guy, stop it.
I bet you he already thinks could have changed the out come of the Ides of March. “I’m the guy who’s going to be emperor, you must be the other guys”
Flee it, Flee it
Flee the machinations
Et tu, Brutus, you fahkin’ queeah?
“Brutally crucified” as opposed to “lovingly crucified.”
You read 50 Shades?