Of Course Vanilla Ice Wants To Be In TMNT

Here’s a fantastic non-story based on the ramblings of a washed up lunatic molded into something that is supposed to resemble movie news… according to MTV, Vanilla Ice might be playing a role in the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot being made by Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes.

Except you can go ahead and replace “might be” with “wants to be”, because he made this silly rumor up and the reality is that he’ll only be responsible for funding roughly $12 of the new film.

MTV News caught up with the rapper during his Sneak Peek Weekappearance for “That’s My Boy” ahead of Sunday night’s MTV Movie Awards, and he teased that he may very well be involved with the Michael Bay-produced “Ninja Turtles” reboot. “I can’t say anything,” Ice grinned when asked if he would be involved with the return of the Turtles. “I know that they’re not from the sewers now. They’re aliens now or something.”

That’s huge insight, Rob. None of us knew that, except all of us. Does that mean that the guy who gave us the “Ninja Rap” gets a role in the new film? Not at all.

And to that end, Ice said he’s very much interested in continuing his relationship with the fan-favorite franchise. Whether or not he’s actually involved with Bay’s planned reboot remains a mystery for now, but the rapper is wide open to the possibility at the very least.

Open is a poor choice of words, because the appropriate word is desperate.

“Absolutely,” he said when asked if he’d want to join in on the new-age “Turtles” fun. “I’d get a tattoo of it. I’d be all over that. Aliens, sewers, whatever: They’re still Ninja Turtles, and I’m a ninja, so I get in where I fit in.”

There you have it, Vanilla Ice is the kid that will eat poop for $25.

If you’re familiar with Ice’s latest venture, The Vanilla Ice Project on the DIY Network, you know that he constantly refers to himself and his partners as ninjas. He also built a movie theater in the mansion they worked on and he included a poster of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Secret of the Ooze. That apparently qualifies as “continuing his relationship” with the film.

Then again, this is Michael Bay we’re talking about so Vanilla Ice will probably play rapping Shredder.

Here’s an interview with some of the cast members of Happy Madison’s That’s My Boy, which of course has Vanilla Ice in it. Enjoy how awkward this is, watching these actors talk about their next projects, followed by Vanilla Ice’s future plans.

I wish Eva Amurri Martino would have stood up, walked over to Vanilla Ice, and slapped him.