Oscars voters are 94% white, the rest are Erik Estrada and Lorenzo Lamas

This week being Oscars week, the LA Times recently published a demographic investigation of who actually makes up the Academy that votes on them. Not surprisingly, the voting membership was found to be overwhelmingly old and white. Like, REALLY old and white, old and white enough to be excited about Billy Crystal hosting this year, almost. Which is weird, because I always assumed the core fanbase for movies like The King’s Speech and The Iron Lady was inner-city teenagers. “Talk to the face, Homespigot, let’s go peep that iFlick about the rizzoyal fam! I’ll hit you back on the flippity flop,” I imagine them saying (note: I am unfamiliar with inner-city teen slang). Surf’s up, Pickle Face!
Anyway, here’s a facty breakdown of what the LA Times found.
- Median age of Academy voters: 62
- Voters younger than 50: 14%
- 77% male, 23% female
- 94% Caucasian
- 2% black
- Less than 2% Latino
- Caucasians make up more than 90% of every branch except actors, which are 88% white.
- Notable members: Tom Hanks, Sidney Poitier, Meryl Streep and Steven Spielberg, Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Hudson, Mo’Nique, Jeffrey Wright
- Notable non-members: Woody Allen, George Lucas
- Less-Notable members: Erik Estrada, Lorenzo Lamas, Pee Wee Herman, Gavin MacLeod from Love Boat, Meat Loaf, Jaclyn Smith from Charlie’s Angels, Vin Diesel, Steve Guttenberg
If the academy is 94% white, 2% black, and less than 2% Latino, you might be wondering who makes up the other 2% and change. The answer? A combination of Vin Diesel, The Rock, and George Takei. Also, I know what you’re thinking, and no, they never say whether Verne Troyer is a member.
The academy is primarily a group of working professionals, and nearly 50% of the academy’s actors have appeared on screen in the last two years. But membership is generally for life, and hundreds of academy voters haven’t worked on a movie in decades.
Some are people who have left the movie business entirely but continue to vote on the Oscars — including a nun, a bookstore owner and a retired Peace Corps recruiter. Under academy rules, their votes count the same as ballots cast by the likes of Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio.
WHAT!? I DEMAND THAT JULIA ROBERTS BE COUNTED AS FIVE THIRDS OF A PERSON! Those crummy old nuns can suck rocks.
In 2004, the academy began limiting membership growth to 30 per year, not including those admitted to fill vacancies created by deaths, resignations or retirement. It also clarified and stiffened its policies for admittance. The available slots are allocated among the 15 branches and the academy’s at-large division.
There are three ways to become a candidate for membership: land an Oscar nomination; apply and receive a recommendation from two members of a branch; or earn an endorsement from the branch’s membership committee or the academy staff.
The membership committees then vote on the candidates; those who get a majority are invited to join. The academy says almost everyone accepts the offer.
Actors, for example, now must have three significant credits to be considered for membership, and producers need two solo producing credits or the equivalent. Such criteria benefit people with more experience. “The academy is always going to be slightly older — if just because you have to have about five years of credits before you’re even considered,” said Joe Letteri, a four-time Oscar winner for visual effects.
Long story short, it’d be nice if the Academy had more youth, vagina, and pigment. But even if they did, they’d probably just vote for whoever the Learned Elders of Zion tell them, just like everyone in Hollywood. It’s the only way the Jew bankers will finance them.
94% white is the threshold at which 30-something women with toe rings and empty lives can still feel happy describing themselves as ‘part-Native American’.
Just remember, the Oscars are run by the gay mafia. As opposed to the Golden Globes, which are run by the Italian mafia.
Woody Allen and George Lucas: The Bad Boys of Hollywood. One is known for fucking up a girls childhood, the other is Woody Allen.
Vin Diesel, Pee Wee Herman and Meat Loaf are faaaaaaaar more notable than the likes of Clooney, DiCaprio, Hanks, etc. Meat Loaf. That’s awesome.
My contacts at Sony got me a membership.
I’m sure Vince’s contacts can get him a double-down from KFC
Utah, get me two!
I have a dream that someday B.Pumper’s Chunky Monkey Doody Booty Stinky College Girl Panites can be recognized as Oscar bate.
Vin Diesel’s ballot is just list of his favorite cage fighters hastily carved into a broken snowboard.
“YOU’RE THE MAN NOW, DOG!”
If 94% of the Academy is white, that means Wes Anderson should have about 15 Oscars by now.
You missed the part where they are all old and, therefore by definition, not hipsters. Ergo, no Oscars for Wes Anderson.
Its amazing how to vote for the best movies you don’t even have to know shit about movies. You just have to be “out there”
This reminds me of the year Chris Rock hosted the Oscars and went around asking African American movie goers what they considered to be the best movies of the year. Alien v. Predator got a vote as I recall. And that pretty much explains the statistics above, and why Chris Rock hasn’t been invited back since.
So I hunkered down last weekend and watched The King’s Speech. What.theFuck?! True Grit was a thousand time the film that was. Inception, though a contrived farce, kicked TKS in the balls. Twice. Toy Story 3 made me cry… I won’t go on, because TKS was a decent film, but best? Hogwash! That the academy is not but a cabal of old white dudes should be a surprise to not a breathing soul.
Gary Busey’s write-in ballot is “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter” burned into a coyote pelt and mailed to an Indian casino.
Lorenzo Lamas actually only gets three quarters of a vote. His hair extensions from the final season of “Renegade” have the other quarter vote.
you forgot to add that he needs to be wearing the duster… What am I saying, Lamas is always wearing the duster.
I have to give Vince credit. I’d have gone for the easy joke and said Jennifer Hudson, Mo’Nique, Jeffrey Wright, or Sidney Poitier only counted a 3/5 of a vote before invoking Julia Roberts.
I think most of the focus should be on how old these people are. I have no doubt that when Eddie Murphy, Will Smith and Chris Rock are seventy, they will be members in good standing of the Academy.
I heard Mel Gibson offered the other 6% 40 acres and a mule instead of voting rights.
Academy Voters get their meals comped during their top secret academy meetings. If they let Lucas in on all the shenanigans they’d blow their entire budget on his neck pouch alone