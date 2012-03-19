Some genius on Tumblr put together a whole series of Otters who look like Benedict Cumberbatch (the unfairly typecast actor from the UK’s Sherlock Holmes and soon to be the voice of Smaug in The Hobbit and the villain in the Star Trek sequel). If you don’t know why I’m posting this, you’ve obviously never been to this site before. It combines at least three of our favorite things, including otters, poncey Brits with silly names, and celebrities who look like animals (see also: Alpaca Taylor Lautner, Tibetan Fox Pattinson…).

Bloimey, mistah Cumbahbatch! Wot we’s gonna do wiv aw deez abalones? Dey’s snoggin’ up da chunnew, dey is! We ain’ been abew ta get da lorries frough fa dogs’ yeahs!

*CHOMP CHOMP CHOMP* *rubs tummy contentedly*

*ticker tape parade*

While I wish I could take credit for this myself, you’ll have to head to RedSharlach for more otter Cumberbatch action. However, we do have the Bud Light otter.