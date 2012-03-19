Otters who look like Benedict Cumberbatch

03.19.12 6 years ago 12 Comments

Some genius on Tumblr put together a whole series of Otters who look like Benedict Cumberbatch (the unfairly typecast actor from the UK’s Sherlock Holmes and soon to be the voice of Smaug in The Hobbit and the villain in the Star Trek sequel). If you don’t know why I’m posting this, you’ve obviously never been to this site before. It combines at least three of our favorite things, including otters, poncey Brits with silly names, and celebrities who look like animals (see also: Alpaca Taylor Lautner, Tibetan Fox Pattinson…).

Bloimey, mistah Cumbahbatch! Wot we’s gonna do wiv aw deez abalones? Dey’s snoggin’ up da chunnew, dey is! We ain’ been abew ta get da lorries frough fa dogs’ yeahs!

*CHOMP CHOMP CHOMP* *rubs tummy contentedly*

*ticker tape parade*

While I wish I could take credit for this myself, you’ll have to head to RedSharlach for more otter Cumberbatch action. However, we do have the Bud Light otter.

Around The Web

TAGSBENEDICT CUMBERBATCHBUD LIGHT OTTEROTTERSOTTERS WHO LOOK LIKE BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 2 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 3 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP