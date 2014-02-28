Paramount Is Adding A Disclaimer To ‘Noah’ Ads Because Jesus Said So

As Godless and liberal as everyone says Hollywood is, they’re pretty quick to genuflect before the altar of organized religion whenever there’s money on the line. Just days after Russell Crowe tweeted a screening invite at the Pope, Paramount has added a disclaimer to their Noah marketing “as a gesture of good will” to religious groups who don’t like the idea of someone besides Kirk Cameron telling Bible stories.
In a gesture of good will toward religious groups, Paramount has agreed to alter the marketing materials for it’s upcoming Biblical epic Noah to make clear that it is a creative rather than a literal adaptation of The Bible story, The Hollywood Reporter has learned exclusively.
Future marketing materials for the film — including an upcoming online trailer, the film’s website, all print and radio ads, as well as a percentage of the film’s online and broadcast ads, will contain the following message: “The film is inspired by the story of Noah. While artistic license has been taken, we believe that this film is true to the essence, values and integrity of a story that is a cornerstone of faith for millions of people worldwide. The biblical story of Noah can be found in the book of Genesis.”
The move comes after an appeal from Jerry A. Johnson, President & CEO of The National Religious Broadcasters. Earlier in the week, Johnson led a panel at his group’s International Christian Media Convention in Nashville, where clips from the film were shown. The panel discussed the film’s adherence to and departures from Biblical text.
Johnson said while there were a few creative liberties taken with the story, he has given the film his blessing, predicting, “Many people will go to this film and enjoy it.” [THR]
The holy grail for Hollywood studios is being able to release a big-budget, mainstream release like Noah and still have the kind of support that home-grown religious movies get from the Bible thumper crowd. Like the pastor who spent $24,000 to rent out a theater for Son of God. Imagine if they did that for us! Hollywood thinks. It’s been tried before – see: Almighty, Evan – and has yet to work. I can see why they’d think people who believe that there’s such a thing as a “literal translation” of the Bible would be gullible, but the fundamentalist crowd tends mainly to support what they see as their own. And good luck getting them to believe Noah is from one of their own, when it was directed by a guy whose last film was about lesbian ballerinas scissoring each other on ecstasy.
I hope that’s what they mean by “creative adaptation,” by the way, and that it’s not just three hours of Russell Crowe bellowing at antelopes.
Jesus fucking Christ.
I think that’s what the vivid parody is gonna be called
Aren’t all bible storys creative works though.
your lips to God’s, or whomever’s, ears
I really try to be understanding of religious nuts, but… I can’t do it. This shit is absolutely whackadoodle.
So it’s not a documentary?
Alternative caption: THAT SANDWICH IS MINE!
Wait, wait, wait. You’re telling me this story that’s based on the oral traditions of a pre-literate nomadic tribe and wasn’t written down until two thousand years after the purported events took place isn’t 100% accurate?
Stop making fun of Crowe’s weight, he’s been really good at sticking to this 7-1 diet you guys.
Seven pairs of every kind of clean animal, and one pair of every kind of unclean animal.
I heard Russell Crowe was a real pain in the ass on the set. Always complaining about his character’s ark.
But Passion of the Christ was real found footage right?
The marketing was already messed up on this when they failed to call it “NoAH-AH-AH-AH”.
“It’s been tried before – see: Almighty, Evan”
Or Chronicles of Narnia, Hollywood’s twofer response to Passion of the Christ *and* Lord of the Rings.
Prince of Egypt actually did get both audiences, though. And made a shit ton of money.
True — or Ten Commandments, for that matter (twice!).
So taking artistic license on a fairy tale isn’t cool anymore?
Good luck getting fundamentalist Christians to believe Noah is from one of their own when it was directed by a guy with the last name Aronofsky.
Not a literal interpretation? So…there wasn’t a jive-talking Transformer in the Old Testament?
You can see where people might get confused, though, what with the trouble that’s been taken to cast actors who look exactly like ancient Mesopotamians.
Yeah, the buzzcut look was “in” among early peoples. The Marines totally stole it from them.
I honestly didn’t think I could hate a bible movie more.
Sigh. It was fine when they put such a disclaimer at the beginning of The Prince Of Egypt (which remains one of my favorite animated films), but putting that in the advertisements is ridiculous. Wonder if this Jerry A. Johnson guy actually asked specifically for that, or what.
I like to imagine the guy kept saying stuff like, “Actually, Noah had a bigger beard than that,” and “Actually, Noah’s wife described as being, at most, 47% as hot as Jennifer Connelly,” and after a while, the president of Paramount was like “FINE! YOU KNOW WHAT, FINE! FUCK IT! WE’LL PUT A FUCKING DISCLAIMER IN THE GODDAMN FILM! WE’LL PUT TWO DISCLAIMERS! WE’LL PUT TEN DISCLAIMERS, AND WE’LL SPREAD THEM OUT THROUGHOUT THE FILM, BETWEEN SCENES, AND THEN TWO MORE CGI’D ONTO THE HULL OF THE ARK! AND WE’LL PUT A FUCKING DISCLAIMER IN EVERY SINGLE COMMERCIAL TOO, YOU OLD FAT FUCK, HOW WOULD YOU LIKE THAT?! AND THE DISCLAIMER WILL BE ONSCREEN FOR 60% OF THE AD’S TOTAL RUNNING TIME! HUH? HOW ABOUT THAT YOU SHIT, SHIT, FUCK, C-COCK, COCKFACE! GET OFF MY PROPERTY BEFORE I DROP THE ENTERPRISE ON YOU!”
