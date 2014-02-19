Paramount Isn’t Happy With Variety’s Report On A ‘Faith-Driven Consumer’ Poll About ‘Noah’

On Monday, Variety ran a short article about a survey from something called “Faith Driven Consumers” that dealt with the way that Hollywood handles Bible-related movies. According to the religious group’s findings, 98% of the people who support and follow Faith Driven Consumers are not “satisfied” with the way that Hollywood retells the stories from the Bible. More specifically, they were asked:
“As a Faith Driven Consumer, are you satisfied with a biblically themed movie – designed to appeal to you – which replaces the Bible’s core message with one created by Hollywood?”
Now, that’s obviously a hell of a lot different than what’s implied in the headline for Variety’s story: “Faith-Driven Consumers Dissatisfied with ‘Noah,’ Hollywood Religious Pics.” Most notably, the survey question doesn’t even mention Noah, but even more interesting is the fact that nobody has seen the Darren Aronofsky-directed film as of yet, which means that nobody except for Russell Crowe’s costume tailor can be upset with it.
Naturally, Paramount Pictures didn’t appreciate the unnecessary and unfair reference and issued a statement to convey that.
Paramount Pictures, distributor of Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming feature film “NOAH”, strongly disputes the inaccurate media story from Variety, who reported on a religious survey from the Faith Driven Consumer.
The question posed asked respondents if they were “satisfied with a biblically themed movie — designed to appeal to you — which replaces the Bible’s core message with one created by Hollywood.”
The survey question that had the 98% response rate did not contain any reference to the film “NOAH,” despite the fact that the Variety reporting implied that it did, and research from industry leading firms about the upcoming epic paints a very different picture. (Via Deadline)
Paramount went on to cite a bunch of information and numbers from specific religious groups, as well as the time-honored defense of “Well, we showed it to some pastors that we’re friends with and they loved it.” Ultimately, it seems like Variety got what it wanted in clicks and views by loosely tying in an upcoming movie, and Paramount received some unexpected controversial buzz that certainly won’t hurt it come March 28. And all that the Faith Driven Consumers want is for Hollywood to stop replacing Bible stories with porn star orgies, so it seems like this was all just a big misunderstanding that ultimately worked out in everyone’s favor. Hooray!
They may claim to not be satisfied by Hollywood’s retelling of bible stories, but they loved Passion of the Christ. Ate that shit up.
But the Passion of the Christ followed the Gospel accounts pretty closely and drew a lot of imagery from Catholic, medieval paintings. So the story and the visuals were inline with “faith-driven consumer” expectations. Things that are friendly to that consumer base (like, um, maybe Godspell? stretching here) do well. But something like Noah appears to take a Biblical frame and then make up a different story to match. It’s like 2012 for a flood, and that’s not going to appeal because it’s a different story.
“Hollywood” wouldn’t touch The Passion. Mel self-funded and distributed. Fox didn’t come on board until the home video release.
It’s not really a bible story unless it involves Kirk Cameron beating up his computer for showing him boobs.
“BEGONE DEMON!”(slaps his boner with a bible)
That Jesus playing goalie is some top notch blasphemy! *Smacks lips*
Jesus dove to the ground grabbing his shin for our sins. Blessed be his footwork.
“The Lord is my Keeper” has never been truer. It’s his natural position on the field, with that mad reach of his.
You call’n JC a flopper?
I guess if Jesus never tapped, he can’t very well be a flopper can he. Thank you, for I was lost but now am found.
Oh no, silance, thank you. This cracked me up.
Next thing you’ll be telling me Jesus Christ can’t hit a curve ball.
@JTRO Jesus can hit anything. He’s Jesus, dude.
Jesus can’t play rugby cause the jew won’t pay his dues
Jesus can’t play rugby cause he’s got holes in both his hands
etc.
Not even Jesus can hit a one-iron.
“As a Faith Driven Consumer, are you satisfied with a biblically themed movie – designed to appeal to you – which replaces the Bible’s core message with one created by Hollywood?”
Fuck, leading question much? “As a person of faith, are you satisfied when Hollywood glorifies everything you stand against?”
The more you learn about polling techniques and statistics, the less you trust their results.
Honestly, they may well have just asked “Do you love the Hedonistic ways of modern Hollywood relative to the good old fashioned days?” It’s as insulting to people of faith as it is to Hollywood as it is to anyone with any sense who reads. Jeez, that’s just brutal.
The way they posed the question it looks like Variety has been watching a lot of Yes Minister [www.youtube.com]
I love how they can’t even get the grammar right in their stupid pre-packaged survey question
“Are you satisfied when Hollywood takes something you like and replaces it with something you probably don’t?” Yes? Oh everyone hates Noah!
Where did the ancient Hebrews get raincoats? Is Noah a time-traveler now?
From the trailers, it looks like a Noah/300 mashup. Build the boat because of the ensuing flood, but repel the hordes of heathens attempting to take it over once the creeks start rising.
Madness? This is GENESIS!