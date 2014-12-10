Paramount Wants The Academy To Consider ‘Transformers: Age Of Extinction’ For Best Picture

In the “it’s-so-ridiculous-that-it-can’t-be-true-but-it-is” department, Paramount Pictures has decided it would be a good idea to spend some advertising dollars on a campaign meant to coerce The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences into considering Transformers: Age of Extinction for placement in the race for Best Picture Oscar next year. Yes, you should probably re-read that sentence to understand the immense and utterly laughable concept that was just presented to you.
Not only does Paramount want Transformers 4 for Best Picture, it also would like Best Director (Michael Bay), Best Cinematographer, as well as a whole host of production and post-production statues. Let’s just take a look at why this is amazing.
We can start, well, before the movie even starts, because no one really cared to see it compared to the other three films in the franchise. In terms of box office revenue (domestically), Transformers 4: Age of Extinction grossed $245 million, well below the $300 million mark that the other films reached. Also, only one other Transformers film (Revenge of the Fallen) was distributed to more theaters than this installment. In other words, people are getting tired of seeing close-ups of digitally created robots smashing into each other.
Then, there are the reviews. Rotten Tomatoes has the film at 18%, and Metacritic rated the film at a 32 out of 100 — not so great for a summer tentpole. The film has had some good reviews, with RogerEbert.com mentioning that it’s “not without its thrills.” But, it doesn’t get much better than that. Here’s proof.
The Bay-man has made the worst and most worthless Transformers movie yet. I know, hard to believe, right? How could any summer blockbuster be as dull, dumb and soul-sucking as the first three Transformers movies? Step right up.
There isn’t enough visual beauty to forgive the screenplay’s ugliness, but Bay does brave a daring new standard in product placement.
If you’re not an 11-year-old boy, or a grown-up in the mood to feel like one, the endless “wow!-that-car-is-now-a-deep-voiced-robot” scenes lack thrill. In fact, the action scenes, as in the previous films, are downright headache-inducing.
You can look up reviews for Transformers 4 and you’ll see that disdain for the film is rampant. So, why is Paramount pushing to have this film recognized for Best Picture? Probably, because Paramount doesn’t have many dogs in this fight. The only films on their docket that might have a chance at winning Oscar gold are Selma and Interstellar. Hey, who knows? Crazier things have happened. James Franco once hosted the Oscars.
[s1.totalprosports.com]
Why am I just seeing this now?! This .gif is the best possible response to the premise of this article.
Transformers 4: Age of Extinction — Nominee for Best Picture Starring an Ex-Underwear Model slash Vietnamese-Guy Blinder Who Wants to be a Cop.
Admittedly, it’s a narrow field, but I think it’s got a good chance to win.
When you say it was better than 2 I assume you mean a number 2. As in, better than a fresh, stinky dump. I sir, strongly disagree!
They have a choice between Transformers 4 and Interstellar to try to push for an oscar, and they’re going with Transformers 4? Wow.
Wikipedia tells me it made 4+ times its budget, that movie did okay for itself. Why do people always think international grosses don’t count?
Nobody said overseas money didn’t count. He purposely put in the domestic numbers to help his stance.
$1 Billion + worldwide gross. Apparently, them foreigners love horrible movies.
He’s making a comparison to the other Transformers movies, which had narrower distributions but made more money.
It’s not that international grosses don’t count, it’s that they have to be discounted at a higher rate than domestic. If a film makes $100 million in China, don’t expect them to just deposit that into the bank. The fenagling to get at blocked funds isn’t cheap.
Studios, in terms of ego, place a premium on domestic grosses. On top of which, since ferners don’t vote for the Oscars, the relative disdain for the movie in the US makes it even less likely to get awards than the other suckass Transformers movies.
The Golden Globes, on the other hand, are all about foreign perceptions, so campaigning for one of them would be only mildly idiotic.
This thread and 99% of Dustin Rowles post’s.
[gifrific.com]
Yeah, I love pooping. It’s where I get most of my reading done.
In related news I have submitted my short film for the Academy’s consideration. It is entitled “Expressing My Dog’s Anal Glands”. Stick around to the end guys, it has a Shyamalan-esq twist.
That ‘For Your Consideration’ campaign involves bribing the Academy with a lifetime supply of Bud Light.
There are easier ways to poison people.
Say what you want about Michael Bay, dude deserves his Best Cinematography nom. Find me someone who can better frame a shot of a Victoria’s Secret model giving Bumblebee a handjob.
Transformers 4 got that international murwney!