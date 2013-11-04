Paramount wants Attack the Block director Joe Cornish for Star Trek 3

Today in Good Directors Doing Bad Projects news, according to a new report on Deadline, Paramount and Skydance Productions are “sweet on” Attack the Block director Joe Cornish to direct Star Trek 3. Trek 1 and 2 director JJ Abrams dropped out, being that he’s too busy working on Star Wars 7: Jar-Jar’s Revenge, and now it seems Cornish is the studio’s choice of heir apparent. No word yet on whether Cornish will be a game hen for the job. (Get it? Cornish? Game hen? F*ck you).
With Attack the Block, Cornish proved he could take a concept that in other hands, would’ve been another lame homage to 80s Spielberg (so, Super 8, basically) and actually make it compelling. Turns out, being able to make a solid movie with a concept that seems warmed over is exactly the skill set Paramount is looking for in a Star Trek 3 director. Makes sense, right? I’d rather see Cornish do a non-sequel-to-the-reboot-of-a-film-series-based-on-a-TV-show, but for the people planning Star Trek 3, he seems like a perfect choice. Especially if he makes sure it has lots of sweet Gumby haircuts (aka the sideways brohawk). That’s key.
Believe it, bruv. Trust.
“Sweet on”? Are they “pitching woo” to attract him?
Interest level increased, innit? Cornish is kinda Wright Lite, but that’s not a bad thing.
If he can make Titanic shorter and more entertaining, give him a go. [www.youtube.com]
But what about “Snow Crash?”
Third paragraph of the block quote.
Oh duh, sorry. Either way I’d rather see that before “Trek.”
No doubt. Snow Crash is 100% rad.
As much as I loved Snow Crash, I am kind of horrified thinking about a major studio getting hold of it. I assume we’ll get Keanu Reeves as Hiro Protagonist because he was in some computer-y movies.
Attack the block was so fucking good
whatever. I’m on the record with what a shitshow 2 was. Only direction is up.
So, Star Trek V: The Final Frontier was on TV yesterday and I gave it 20 minutes. A Klingon says “Qaplah” and it was subtitled as “Success”. I did not know this. I always thought it was an exclamation like “Fuck”.
*It’s also spelt Qapla’. Also, McCoy’s constant anti-Vulcan racism was bizarrely distasteful. Motherfucker’s got issues.
STEVEN!
Just coming!
I’m totally down for this.
Attack The Block is one of my favorite movies from the past 10 years, and I shamelessly love the last two Star Trek films and will fight any nerd or hipster that whines about them
I only wish Cornish had followed up Attack The Block with another little cult pulpy thing before doing this but that’s a minor complaint.
Dissident, have you seen Grabbers? Think ‘Attack The Block’ but with shit-faced Irish cops in a tiny fishing village.
I have not, but I’m definitely going to now. That sounds right up my alley. Thanks for the rec.
kinda only interested if cornish incorporates some of the cast from attack the block into star trek 3.
“oi! spock you silly bollocks, believe, bruv. trust”
Rad. Not to detract from the frotcast, but the Joe Cornish had a radio show awhile ago with Adam Buxton, which used to be available as a podcast download, and mostly kicks ass. It’s on iTunes if you search for Adam and Joe.